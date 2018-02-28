Coca-Cola: The Transition Continues

The company is clearly in transition, and I remain "cautiously optimistic" that it can one day restore itself to its former glory.

Paying down debt and moving back towards its core competency could change the story yet again.

Coca-Cola is a company with a storied past, but it's no longer what it once was.

Coca-Cola (KO) was one of the first companies I purchased, and still remains one of my favorite brands. The once exceptional business itself has sunken down to average levels, however - but not all is lost. Coca-Cola could come back strong again, as it attempts to transform itself into a more nimble and efficient company.

Return on invested capital analysis

Coca-Cola's return on invested capital has been in a free fall for some time now, falling below the double-digit mark over the past few years. It's a far cry from the 20% or higher ROIC it was once capable of achieving.

KO Return on Invested Capital (Annual) data by YCharts

To be fair, the firm likely earns a lot higher "underlying" ROIC than the minuscule 1.84% shown above, especially if we consider a one-time charge related to tax reform (which was roughly $3.6 billion), as well as restructuring charges.

Excluding items paints a much different picture (using the non-GAAP numbers for adjusted operating profit and the adjusted effective tax rate provided by management in the 8-K form, starting on page 24).

Even when using the adjusted numbers, Coca-Cola still appears to be only an "average" company, not an exceptional one - with ROIC barely clinging onto the double-digit mark. Despite the less-than-stellar ROIC exhibited by the company, it maintains a very, very low cost of capital, even if we adjust its cost of equity higher than the 7.06% as shown in my model above.

Coca-Cola still earns economic profits, where it's able to out-earn its overall cost of capital, no matter how high we adjust its cost of equity. This reaffirms that it's still a good business with a solid competitive advantage, just not a great one. I still think it would be almost impossible for a new entrant to compete with Coke, just because of its market share and iconic brands alone.

Coca-Cola is not only the world's largest beverage company, but it also owns (or licenses) over 500 brands - and it's not just sugary sodas but also: water, enhanced water and sports drinks; juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also owns four out of the five leading nonalcoholic sparkling drink brands, which consists of not only its namesake brand and its diet version but also Fanta and Sprite.

Part of the reason Coke can maintain such a low cost of capital is the large amount of cheap debt in its capital structure. This is another reason why it would be difficult to compete, because much smaller players simply don't have as deep of access to the credit markets that Coke has. A breakdown of its debt (taken from its 2017 10-K) can be seen below:

We can see that Coke has locked in very low rates for a long time for a large portion of its debt load. According to its 2017 8-K report, it also plans to:

"... reduce its gross debt level by approximately $7 billion with cash currently held overseas while continuing to maintain a net debt leverage ratio (non-GAAP) that is within the Company's targeted range of 2.0 to 2.5 times net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization."

This should theoretically reduce the amount of its overall "invested capital", but perhaps not have much effect on its debt burden - since most of its debt is so "cheap" anyways. Reducing debt could, in theory, be a boon to ROIC.

Coca-Cola is clearly in a transitional phase, and if it continues to improve margins and right-size its capital structure, I think that its ROIC could recover over the next few years.

Return on equity analysis

Coca-Cola is also leaning more on its higher margin concentrates business, which could help grow margins over the long term:

This could be another lever that shifts not only ROIC higher but also return on equity.

I constructed the below DuPont to break down its ROE into five analyzable pieces, using management's adjusted numbers (for EBIT, EBT, and net income) found in its 8-K (starting on page 24). Revenues, assets, and equity were held constant.

The company's non-GAAP operating margins shifted higher in 2017, and they remain relatively high. A relatively weak asset turnover ratio could also help partially explain why overall capital allocation ratios seem to be sinking, as the amount of revenues it generates in relation to its assets has fallen to just 0.40x - down from 0.76x ten years ago.

It also pales in comparison to peers PepsiCo (PEP) and Dr Pepper (DPS) - who maintain asset turnover ratios of 0.83x and 0.68x, respectively, as of their most recent fiscal years. Now that Coca-Cola is concentrating on shedding its bottling operations, this situation could reverse going forward if its overall asset base shrinks - even if revenues stagnate.

At the end of the day, the reason Coke's underlying ROE is so high seems to be primarily due to high operating margins and high financial leverage (which magnifies overall ROE). Ultimately, I'd like to see it improve its efficiency with its assets, whether that's by continuing to shrink them (disposing of under-performing assets for example) or by growing revenues.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola is clearly a company in transition, but it appears to be serious about restoring itself to a "capital-light" organization, which could mean higher ROIC and cash flows going forward - leaving me "cautiously optimistic". I remain neutral (meaning I'm not really bullish or bearish), but I think there's still a lot of potential for improvement going forward.

I would be much more bullish on KO shares if volumes started to pick up. CEO James Qunicey seemed bullish on the top-line during the conference call saying that:

Looking ahead, 2018 is shaping up to be stronger than 2017. We are well positioned to accelerate our top-line performance based on the actions we've taken, the impact of new U.S. tax legislation on consumer spending and the improvement in the global economy.

Revenue growth would be much welcomed, so I'll remain in the "wait-and-see" camp and continue to hold onto what I have for now.

