GE: A Solid Risk-To-Reward At Current Price

The negative news should already be priced into the stock and so there may be a psychology driving the stock lower.

GE (GE) seems to offer a solid risk-to-reward opportunity at the current price. While there are risks connected with the accounting, underfunded pension liabilities, constant downward revision in earnings, there may also be an opportunity of mean reversion and a good technical set-up offering a solid risk-to-reward ratio of 3 to 1. The stock has been surrounded only by negative news that sent it to decline by more than 50%.

Series of negative news

These have been well-documented in latest Barron’s article on GE and here is the sample of them:

• The SEC is investigating GE for its accounting

• GE has large underfunded pension liabilities

• Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) sold GE in summer last year

• A $9.5 billion pre-tax charge for old insurance business

• GE Capital would barely be investment grade without the support of parent as Barron’s cited Moody’s rating agency

• A significant downward revision of earnings: 2017’s guidance for 2018 EPS was $2.0 whereas currently it is projected to be in the range of $1-1.07

Source: Barron's: General Electric's Dim Prospect

And so, the investment in GE stock is not without risks. Yet, in my opinion, these are already well-known to all market participants and should be reflected in the price. Therefore, the stock trades at a discount to broad-based market at price to forward-looking earnings of 15. Analysts project earnings to be 98 cents compared to management guidance of $1-1.07. Hence, the analysts discount management’s guidance even more and so there is a bit of pessimism already priced into the stock.

I know valuing GE could be quite a challenging task. For instance, Barron’s wrote a bullish article in June 2017 highlighting that GE could return 15%, citing the new CEO turnaround strategy as the potential catalyst.

Source: Barron's.com

And the CEO is trying to do just that. He communicated the new strategy in November that involves cost-cutting, simplifying the organization, and increasing cash generation. In addition to that, the company cut dividend and focuses on funding the underfunded pension liabilities. I believe those are positive catalysts that may improve the fundamentals of the business over time.

Therefore, the catalyst for price appreciation from current levels may still be the same as it was in Barron’s June article, however at a different price. GE is a complex conglomerate and turning around the company may involve a lot of pain before gain. Mr. Flannery took the role only in 1st of August 2017 so there is hardly any chance of a turnaround of such a big company in such a short period of time. The latest bearish Barron’s article assigns 75% of GE’s value to aviation and healthcare industry. Leaving the power, renewables, transport, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) and GE capital with only 25% of value which may be too pessimistic.

Yet, my main argument for a bullish call and a good risk-to-reward ratio lies in the technical analysis. As I wrote above, when the stock is surrounded only by the negative news, the price may be driven by psychological behavior rather than fundamental value. I also think that the price action may determine where the bulls and bears imbalance is the strongest and where the market participants see the best value. I determined from the chart that the market sees a lot of value in GE below the price of $15.00.

Technical analysis

I personally entered the trade at $14.00, put my stop-loss at $12.50 and aim for a price to reach $19.00. This translates into a risk-to-reward ratio of more than 3 which is quite lucrative. The reason why $14 or below $15 is a good level to entry lies in its historical price action at that price.

Historical price action

During the financial crisis, the stock declined by almost 90%. It reached a peak of $42 in September 2007 and declined to a low of $6 in March 2009. On a way down, there was a lot of buyers at price below $15. In fact, the price declined to a low of $12.58 in the week ending 16th of November 2008 and rose sharply within a month to a high of $19.30 by the week ending 7th of December 2008.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

During that period, there was a huge systemic risk that the whole financial system would collapse, and it is no wonder that thereafter the price declined much lower to a low of $6. Because it is just GE's problems now and not a systemic risk, I think the likelihood of such further decline is very low. Yet, the price action communicates that a lot of buyers recognized the value of GE below $15.

Then on a way up, $14 acted as a good resistance and the stock declined to $10.87 after reaching a high of $14.55.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

So, previous support on a way down acted as resistance on a way up. The level was broken in September 2009. Since then, $14 acted as support numerous times.

When the level was broken it was re-tested in October 2009. The price declined to $14.15 after reaching a high of $17.50 a month before. After that, the price increased to $19.20 by April 2010. And after reaching $19.20, the price declined to a low of $13.75 by June 2010. By February 2011, the price increased to a high of $21.65. And it reversed down once again. By October 2011, the price touched $14.02.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Then it increased to a high of $32.95 by July 2016.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

This price action communicates to me that a lot of buyers recognize the value of GE at $14 level. It acted as support in 2008 on a way down, as resistance on a way up in 2009, and as support numerous times in 2010 and 2011. Hence, I made a long entry at $14.00. As I wrote above, my stop-loss is at $12.50 which is below the low from 2008 from where the price jumped to $19.

My target is at $19.00. The reason is that the price increased to $19.00 numerous times as outlined above - in 2008, 2010 and 2011. Also, $19 is approximately the average analyst’s price target.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com



Takeaway

GE has been surrounded by negative news since the new CEO took office on 1st of August. In my point of view, the recent decline has been amplified by the psychological behavior of market participants that sent the shares lower compared to what fundamentals would suggest. The average analysts' price target is at $18.4 which is approximately 30% higher from yesterday’s close. From a technical perspective, the price below $15.00 has been historically a strong level of support from where the price jumped to at least $19.00 numerous times. And so, I think the current price offers a good risk-to-reward opportunity with entry point below $15, stop loss at around $13 and a target price at $19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.