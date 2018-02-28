Rice Midstream Partners: To Hold Or To Bail

Last summer, when EQT Corporation (EQT) announced it would be acquiring Rice Energy, some unitholders cried foul. They felt the Rice brothers, the founders of Rice Energy, had abandoned them because the deal did not include Rice Midstream Partners (RMP). Rice Midstream Partners was the midstream partner for Rice Energy.

Approximately two weeks before the acquisition announcement, Rice Energy had promised an accelerated dropdown of the midstream assets from its Rice Midstream Holdings subsidiary to Rice Midstream Partners. At year-end 2016, Rice Midstream Holdings' two gathering and compression systems consisted of 92 miles of pipeline in Belmont and Monroe Counties of Ohio.

“Given the significant growth of our ROM system, we are analyzing selling more than the previously guided one-third of the system to RMP in the second half of 2017.”

These dropdowns were critical to Rice Midstream Partners because they were to fund a 20% CAGR in distributions through 2023.

With Rice Energy's acquisition, these assets would eventually, instead, belong to EQT Midstream (EQM).

“EQT will also obtain Rice’s midstream assets, including a 92% interest in Rice Midstream GP Holdings LP, which owns 100% of the general partner incentive distribution rights and 28% of the limited partner interests in Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP), and the retained midstream assets currently held at Rice. The retained midstream assets, which EQT intends to sell to EQM in the future through drop-down transactions, are expected to generate approximately $130 million of EBITDA in 2018.”

The Misunderstanding

At the time of the acquisition announcement, disappointed unitholders did not expect Rice Midstream Partners' revenue to grow at all. However, Rice Midstream Holdings' asset was not the key asset for gathering Rice Energy's production in Pennsylvania. Rice Energy had over 1,100 locations remaining for development and nearly 80%, over 800, were located in the Marcellus shale. The identified locations were concentrated in core positions already serviced by Rice Midstream Partners. Rice Energy also employed multi-well pad drilling.

Rather, Rice Energy was wholly dependent on Rice Midstream Partners in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. Further, EQT stated it intended to “focus near-term development efforts substantially” in Washington and Greene counties, the heart of the Marcellus shale.

In a nutshell, there actually was still room for some organic growth.

The Actuals

Rice Midstream Partners reported full-year revenue on February 15, 2018. Year-over-year, revenue improved 46% to $294.7 million. Quarterly revenue increased from $62.75 million in the first quarter to $72.38 million, $81.7 million and $77.87 million in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

And, because of the revenue growth, Rice Midstream continued its quarterly distribution bumps. In January, 2018, the distribution was set at $0.2917 per unit compared to $0.2505 in the previous year.

Next Steps

In the EQT fourth quarter earnings call, management shared it would announce a “sum of the parts” plan by the end of February. This “sum of the parts” plan referred to EQT's midstream business and a suspected merger with Rice Midstream Partners. Not only was the plan to be delivered early, targets for execution were optimistic.

“We intend to implement the plan on an accelerated basis.”

Less than one week later, EQT Corporation announced it would be spinning off a new midstream business. The new company will be formed in three steps:

A drop-down of the retained midstream assets in an accretive transaction to EQT Midstream Partners,

A merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Partners LP in an accretive transaction,

A sale of the RMP Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) to EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP).

Source

The new company will be the third largest natural gas gathering system in the United States. More than half of its projected revenue will come from long-term firm reservation charges. Existing contracts have a weighted average life of 16 years.

The new business will be led by Jerry Ashcroft who will be appointed CEO. Besides his short tenure at EQT, the Marine Corps veteran's career includes experience at Gulf Oil, LP (as CEO), JP Energy Partners (JPEP), Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Colonial Pipeline. His current bio for EQT includes a plethora of titles.

“Senior Vice President, EQT Corporation; and President, Midstream; and also Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the general partner of EQT Midstream Partners, LP in August 2017. He was also elected as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of EQT Midstream Partners.”

EQT expects the transactions to be completed by the third quarter of 2018. Based on the proposed timeline, Rice Midstream Partners' unitholders will not know until sometime in the second quarter the value of their existing units. As well, unitholders do not yet have information on distribution size or growth for the new entity. As a reference, EQM unitholders received distributions of $0.85, $0.89, $0.935 and $0.98 in 2017 and to date in 2018 a distribution of $1.025.

Aside From the Dollars

The “sum of the parts” announcement sparked an immediate price drop in Rice Midstream Partners. It could be that impacted unitholders simply are not enticed by the prospects of a merger. With the EQT/Rice Energy acquisition announcement last summer, some unitholders (on both sides of the transaction) expressed concern about EQT's intentions. In fact, within weeks, activist investors were putting pressure on EQT to rethink the deal. The activist firm claimed EQT's motivation was rooted in its “perverse compensation structure” based on growing volumes.

Yet, in the latest earnings call, synergies were surfacing. There was direct evidence Rice employees were making a mark at EQT. Rice Energy had long been recognized for its aggressive adoption of technology. In some examples, the credit given was crystal clear.

“For example, Rice had a significant frac sand sourcing and logistics effort, which we leverage to improve efficiency – pricing and efficiency across our factories.” “The drilling parameters of increasing our RPMs on our rotary steerable systems that was really bought forward by Rice.”

In others, the credit seemed clouded but present.

“So, it was brought forward by Rice employees and then getting our engineers working with theirs and seeing the data that they were looking at prompted us to continue testing it. So, it was definitely not a Rice idea.”

And, that “perverse compensation structure” was also addressed.

“We have removed volume growth as a metric from future compensation plans and have replaced it with return on capital and operating and development cost metrics.”

Estimating the Value

Last summer, analysts speculated EQM would eventually acquire Rice Midstream Partners “at a modest premium”. At that point in time, Rice Midstream Partners' shares had taken at least a 25% haircut. So, the question remains – at a modest premium TO WHAT? The price at the time of the original acquisition announcement? The price at the time of speculation? The price at the time of the eventual RMP acquisition? Book value (currently valued $21.30)?

Recent comparable transactions could offer a tad of insight....... or could be completely irrelevant.

In November, 2017, American Midstream Partners (AMID) acquired Southcross Energy Partners at a 5% premium to its 20-day weighted average. Calculated on February 26th, Rice Midstream's 20-day moving average is approximately $20.60. Thus, a 5% premium would equate to an offer closer to $21.65. However, since the announcement, Rice Midstream's shares have closed at or below $20. If that trend continues into the second quarter, a 5% premium would lift the value to barely $21.

From another angle, in September 2017, BP Plc (BP) announced it would IPO BP Midstream Partners (BPMP). Revenue for the midstream business in fiscal 2016 would have equated to $103 million. It offered 42.5 million shares at $18.00. Shares opened at $16.85 and closed at $17.25 the first day of trading.

Comparatively, EQM and RMP gathering, transmission and compression services had combined revenue in 2017 of approximately $1.03 billion. Revenue from RMP's water services segment added another $96.6 million. Additionally, the newly formed midstream company will include revenue from the assets still to be dropped down from EQT.

Between the two companies, there are just under 185 million shares outstanding, 80.6 million at EQM and 102.3 million at RMP. If EQT offers shares based on revenue generated in 2017, EQM unitholders could receive 14 units of the newly-formed company for every 10 units owned while RMP unitholders could receive a 1-for-2 ratio. The outstanding share count would total approximately 164 million.

Based on a peer-average P/S ratio of 6.4, shares would likely trade in the $44 range just based on 2017 revenue. This represents an upside of at least 10% for RMP unitholders to $22. Yet, accounting for the additional revenue for the future dropdowns should further inflate the share price. In its February, 2018 investor presentation (before the spin-off announcement), EQT shared it expects “midstream cash flows to double over next three years”.

Based on both scenarios, one could surmise Rice Midstream's shares have traded at a discount since the "sum of the parts" announcement.

Summary

For RMP unitholders, deciding whether to hold or bail may involve more than the factor of future value. Whether there can be confidence in the management of the new entity should not be ignored. One's perception may well be influenced by this interview from hiremilitaryblog.com.

“My first question was centered on finding out what the biggest leadership lessons were that he learned from the Naval Academy and as a Marine that he applied to running a business. Mr. Ashcroft replied, “Discipline and servant leadership”. Servant leaders build trusting team environments that bring out their players’ best potential.”

A Final Note

Seeking Alpha introduced a new PRO platform February 1, 2018. With this change, articles such as this one (based on a primary ticker) will be moved behind a paywall after ten days. If you leave a comment, you will still have access to the comment stream after this free period. Besides believing one of the best benefits of SA is the discussion in the comments section of articles, this change may warrant leaving a comment even if you usually are not inclined to do so.