3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 27, 2018

Arca Bio crushed on poor heart trial results

Company: Arca Bio (ABIO)

Therapy: Bucindolol

Disease: Heart failure and reduced LVEF

News: ABIO reported topline findings from its phase 2b study GENETIC-AF, which compared bucindolol to active control metropolol. Although the US population demonstrated a trend toward superior improvement in reducing the risk of atrial fibrillation. However, this was decidedly not the case in the overall population (the US population was just under half of the full study population), where the two treatments were essentially identical. ABIO guided that these findings would be used for the design of a phase 3 trial.

Looking forward: Unfortunately, the market disagrees that there is any prospect here, as the share price gapped down 75% and held there, bringing this company to a microscopic total valuation. I personally am not seeing how this is going to be able to go forward.

If I were you I would take an investment in this company as an extremely risky proposition, with no clear guidance on how it will move forward.

Achillion gets a favorable nod with the EMA

Company: Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

Therapy: ACH-4471

Disease: C3 glomerulopathy

News: ACHN announced that ACH-4471 received a positive opinion from the EMA's CHMP for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy, which is a disorder causing the kidneys to have dysfunction. Last we heard about this agent, it was with preliminary proof of concept findings in a few patients, which gave a favorable look.

Looking forward: This kind of approval just goes to show you the kind of priority a drug for a rare disease with no available treatments. This should be a lesson for anyone prognosticating on the fate of new drugs in the EMA. If you see a drug with reasonably favorable data in a significant unmet need, then it ups the odds that it will receive approval.

This is great news for ACHN, even if the disease is quite rare. This marks their first imminent approval, making it a big deal for the company.

Bavarian Nordic initiates a collaboration with AstraZeneca

Company: Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) and AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: CV-301

Disease: Colorectal and pancreatic cancers

News: BVNKF announced the initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial combining their immunotherapy CV-301 with AZN's PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab, along with maintenance chemotherapy for patients with metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer. This builds on the portfolio of collaborative efforts with immune checkpoint inhibitor makers, including Merck and Roche.

Looking forward: Interesting news, although I am quite skeptical about the targets of interest for BVNKF's immunotherapy: MUC-1 and CEA. These are promising markers for these forms of cancer, but the ability to target them is quite unproven. This is also a good lesson for anyone who is impressed with their immunotherapy company of choice entering into a collaboration; the big boys have been quite promiscuous with joining forces with other investigational immunotherapy, so I wouldn't see it as an imminent sign that there is a major joint venture coming.

Overall, this is an interesting development, but I would hold off on buying on this news alone.

