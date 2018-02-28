PM Perspectives: 4 Tech Mega Themes That Are Disrupting Everything

Portfolio Manager Denny Fish discusses why active investors may be better positioned to capture the upside potential generated by the mega themes of cloud computing, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and mobility that are driving long-term innovation in technology.

Your browser must support iframes to play this content.

Transcript

We effectively believe that there are four mega themes that are defining a global digital transformation. The first mega theme is cloud. We are a decade into cloud penetration and we are still at very low levels. And it is probably the most defining, enabling mega theme. And then you have the proliferation of artificial intelligence machine learning, both of which are enabled by cloud technologies, given the amount of data that we have collected over time, these very unique data sets, as well as the algorithms and computing power that is now available to put against that. A third mega theme is Internet of Things, and effectively this is the idea of all devices are connected in one way or another over time and there are a number of implications from that.

Then, lastly, is mobility.

We are a decade into the smartphone revolution. We have seen the ecosystem that companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have created around that as well as the Android ecosystem that is evolved. We still feel like we are in the early stages there of continuing investment opportunities.

I think when we think about the winners that are defined by the four mega themes, if we think about cloud, it is pretty clear to us that the winners at this point in time are the mega vendors that actually have the platforms. So you can think about the Googles (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN), the Microsofts (NASDAQ:MSFT) of the world, even Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for that matter. Also, Software as a Service may actually be the largest subcategory of cloud, but still is growing at a very healthy rate, so Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI), names like that continue to benefit. And then on the maybe less-noticed beneficiaries of cloud, we think the videogame providers, given the evolution of their business models, more in-game streaming, interactive content, very different than what used to be shrink-wrapped, disk-based businesses, and that is enabled by the cloud. When we think about Internet of Things, we think about the companies that are positioned well there. We think about analog semiconductors, microcontrollers, connectors, effectively content that is actually going to enable devices to actually be smart, be connected and be reliable. And so we think there are a number of companies that are well positioned to benefit from that. As we think about AI, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we think that the data is the most valuable asset, and so that comes back once again to some of the same cloud players, be it either the large platforms given the pools of data that they have collected around things like search or social, as well as the Software as a Service vendors that have collected a tremendous amount of data around horizontal or vertical business expertise. We think they are well positioned to leverage that as well. And then, lastly, on the mobility side, we think a great example of how the world is changing and how investment sets and opportunities are opening up is we can actually look at how the Eastern platform vendors, like the Tencent and the Alibaba of the world, are actually changing the way that you use the mobile phone through messaging and other social platforms that are no longer copying what the large platforms in the developed markets are doing, but they are actually now starting to innovate in very different and unique ways.

It is actually a really interesting time to be an active investor in technology, given the amount of disruption that's occurring, the amount of value that is being created, the amount of value that can be destroyed through disruption. We think it is, now is as good a time as ever to actually be an active investor in tech relative to passive, where in passive investing, you generally get exposure to some of the historical winners in tech that have created large amounts of market cap. But if we look back over time, over decades, those change a lot. And understanding where the value is actually being created and being able to take advantage of that is really a great opportunity for active investing right now.