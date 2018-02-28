VWO: 'Look Out Below'

I also mention another investment approach with some exposure to emerging markets, for those willing to consider individual stocks.

With that in mind, I present a couple of ways VWO shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Seeking Alpha contributor Andrew McElroy noted recently the risk that a rising dollar posed to emerging markets in general, and VWO in particular.

Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma with Canada PM Justin Trudeau (credit: DD News). Alibaba is a top 10 holding in VWO.

Risk Of A Rallying Dollar

Seeking Alpha contributor Andrew McElroy highlighted a risk factor for the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO): the possibility of a dollar rally which could put upward pressure on emerging market bond yields, and increase debt servicing costs for emerging market issuers of dollar-denominated debt. Let's look at a couple of ways VWO longs can limit their risk over the next several months, and also consider another place they can put new money to work.

VWO: "Watch Out Below"

Andrew McElroy's analysis is worth reading in full ("Emerging Markets: Rates Not A Worry, Yet"), but risk averse investors ought to pay special attention to his conclusion:



VWO pays a decent yield and has held its uptrend despite the early February correction. As long as the US dollar continues to ignore rate differentials and remains weak, the rally in yields shouldn't create too much of a headwind and VWO could break to new highs above 51. If the dollar rallies with yields, watch out below.

Let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your downside risk in VWO if the dollar rallies.

Adding Downside Protection To VWO

Let's assume, for the sake of these examples, that you have 1,000 shares of VWO and are willing to risk a decline of as much as 15% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. If so, here are two ways you can do that. The screen captures below are via the unreleased version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iOS App, so feel free to let me know in the comments if you think this layout is an improvement on the current version.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of VWO against a greater-than-15% decline by late September.

The cost here, as you can see above, was $1,200, or 2.51% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). In practice, you probably could have purchased these puts for a bit less (at some price between the bid and ask), but still: if you're holding VWO for the yield, the cost of this hedge would wipe it out, and then some. That's not the case for the next hedge though.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 8%, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to get the same level of protection over the same time period.

You'll notice that the put leg of the collar uses a different strike than the previous hedge: After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike. This one had a cost of $950, or 1.99% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated from selling the call leg below was slightly higher: $1,000, or 2.09% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).



So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a credit of $50, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Another Place To Consider Putting New Money

My site's top ten names, which I present weekly to Bulletproof Investing subscribers, have beaten the market over the next six months by an average of about 7% so far, as I elaborated recently (Bulletproof Investing Performance). So far, Portfolio Armor's top names have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) 10 out of 12 times.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% Average 19.77% 12.75%

That 7.02% outperformance is reason enough to consider them, but there's another reason VWO longs in particular may find this of interest: like VWO, and the FTSE index it's based on, my site's top names have had a significant exposure to China, in particular Alibaba (BABA). Checking the search feature on Bulletproof Investing, the first time BABA was one of the top ten was on August 3rd. As you can see below, it was one of 3 China stocks included then, along with Changyou (CYOU) and 58.com (WUBA):

That cohort was up 20.72%, on average, over the next 6 months, versus 12.66% for SPY, despite the poor performance of WUBA.

Perhaps something to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.