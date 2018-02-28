Is The Secular Economic Season Beginning To Change? (Part 1)

Something happened during the recent V-shaped sell-off in the stock that made me think we may be on the cusp of a secular change, and it called back to mind a forecast I made nearly eight years ago here.

Pardon me for quoting it at length:

It is a little known fact that, had you invested in a 30 year bond in 1982 at the dawn of the greatest stock bull run of all time, and reinvested dividends and interest payments accordingly, in 2000 you would have made slightly more gross profit in bonds than in stocks [before taxes]."

I noted that in context of the following:

There is another measure of the relative preference for stocks and bonds that has some long term implications, and that is the Barron's stock/bond yield gap. This measures the difference between the dividend yield on stocks (specifically the DJIA, but the S&P 500 can also be used) and best-grade corporate bonds (although the AAA bond index can also be substituted). Below I reproduce this graph for the last 76 years:

"As an initial note, you will see that formerly the gap was positive, meaning that investors demanded higher dividends from stocks than interest rates on bonds, due to the increased risks associated with stock ownership. After world war 2, due largely to the differing tax treatment of capital gains vs. interest and dividends, favoring the former as opposed to the latter, dividend payments decreased over the long term, and the series has been persistently negative, meaning that bond interest rates exceeded stock dividends.

....

"In other words, you are being paid nearly 1% over inflation by blue chip stocks - and more than [all but the longest term] bonds - simply for waiting for better capital appreciation -- capital appreciation that bonds are not going to deliver.

....

"There is a very good chance that the next 10-15 years are going to see stocks a vastly superior choice compared with bonds, due to the assymetrical risk/reward scenario I have set forth above. (For those who are interested, this means that we are beginning to see the outlines of the change in Kondratieff seasons that will take place in the next 5-10 years)".

And here is how stocks and bonds have done in the eight years since I wrote that piece:

Not too shabby a forecast, right?

But with all that appreciation in stocks, in the last year the stock/bond yield relationship has changed:

For one of the few times since the turn of the Millennium, shorter term Treasuries like the 2-year bond, at roughly 2.1% - yield more than stocks (the S&P yields roughly 1.9% even after the correction).

Well, we are now in the middle of that 5- to 10-year time frame I wrote of back in 2010. In the second part of this post, I will discuss the one other thing that happened during the recent sell-off, that appears only to have happened during 3 or 4 months in the last 20 years, and looks like a harbinger of a change in seasons, the mirror image of something that started in 1998 and heralded the end of the longest bull market in history.

New Deal Democrat, XE.com