Apple: To $1.1 Trillion And Beyond

2018 promises to be even better, building on both the iPhone X and the iPhone 5C.

AAPL data by YCharts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is still primarily a one-product company. But that isn't a bad thing. The iPhone is simply such an enormous success that other products can't move the needle very much.

In 2017, the iPhone's unit sales declined from their 2016 levels. But this decline was to be expected based on their product release schedule. In 2018, Apple will build on both the iPhone X and the iPhone 5C to deliver record unit sales, record revenue, and record profit.

Apple should be priced at $215 or more, based on a discounted cash flow valuation. That valuation is conservative and doesn't even include the potentially massive impact of Apple's 2018 releases.

Apple Is Largely A One-Product Company

Apple's successes - both recent past and future - will be driven by the success of the iPhone. But this isn't a negative for the company but merely a reflection of just how giant a success the iPhone has been and will continue to be.

Apple has other very successful products. The iPad put the tablet market on the map, and it dominates that market. In the most recent quarter, the iPad boasted 46% share of the U.S. tablet market. It sold 13.2 million iPads, and it brought in $5.9 billion in revenue. The iPad is a huge success story, despite critics suggesting it is merely an expensive toy. The iPad is the most successful tablet in the world.

Similarly, the Apple Watch is a huge success. Apple is now one of the largest watchmakers in the world. In the most recent quarter, Apple sold more watches than Rolex, Omega, Swatch, and the rest of the Swiss watch industry combined. Tim Cook didn't break out Apple Watch sales figures, but noted that in the most recent quarter, Apple Watch revenue grew 50% in revenue and units, with double-digit growth in all five of Apple's geographic segments. The Apple Watch is arguably the most successful watch in the world.

But Apple's success - and its stock price - is still dictated by the iPhone. The Apple Watch, for all its great success, isn't even a big enough product to warrant its own product category on Apple's quarterly report. It is lumped together with the Apple TV, Beats products, the iPod Touch, and accessories into "Other Products." The reason for this is simple - the iPhone is just that huge of a product.

Source: Data from Apple's quarterly report

In the past quarter, the iPhone generated ~70% of Apple's revenue on its own. This figure understates the impact of the iPhone.

Services revenue made up ~10% of Apple's revenue in the quarter. Services include "Digital Content and Services, AppleCare®, Apple Pay, licensing and other services." Most of this revenue is likely generated by the iPhone - AppleCare and Apple Pay are both very iPhone-dependent. Other products represented ~6% of revenue. Much of that revenue is also iPhone-dependent since the Apple Watch and products like AirPods are also primarily targeted at iPhone users. Evens Macs and the iPad benefit from the iPhone - the latter also runs iOS and is a success largely because of consumers' familiarity and trust in Apple and iOS.

Apple is built atop the iPhone. That isn't because its other products are not successful - they are. But the iPhone is simply a massive platform, and even taking over (and inventing) other markets like tablets and smart watches doesn't move that needle much for a $900 billion company.

iPhone Unit Sales Are Falling

Apple sold fewer iPhones in 2017 than it did in 2016.

According to Gartner, Apple unit sales dropped ~ 0.5%, while overall smartphone sales grew ~ 2% for the year of 2017. This marks the second year in a row that Apple's unit sales have fallen, as unit sales fell ~ 4% the year prior.

(In millions) 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Samsung 321.3 306.4 320.2 307.6 299.8 205.8 Apple 214.9 216.1 225.9 191.4 150.8 130.1 Huawei 150.5 132.8 104.1 68.1 46.6 27.2 Others 849.8 840.6 773.7 677.6 470.6 317.0 Total 1,536.5 1,496.0 1,423.9 1,244.7 967.8 680.1

Smartphone unit sales by year, in million. Source: Gartner

In terms of market share, Apple's share of the smartphone market dropped 40 bps in 2017 compared to 2016. Apple's market share in the smartphone market has been on the decline for years.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Samsung 20.9% 20.5% 22.5% 24.7% 31.0% 30.3% Apple 14.0% 14.4% 15.9% 15.4% 15.6% 19.1% Huawei 9.8% 8.9% 7.3% 5.5% 4.8% 4.0%

Smartphone market share. Source: Gartner

Apple investors should not find this alarming, or even surprising. Apple's declining market share of unit shipments in 2017 can be directly attributed to its release schedules in 2016 and 2017.

Phone Release Date Launch Price iPhone SE March 31, 2016 $399 iPhone 7 & 7 Plus September 16, 2016 $769 iPhone 8 & 8 Plus September 22, 2017 $799 iPhone X November 3, 2017 $999

Source: Wikipedia

Apple's 2017 release schedule could always have been expected to move fewer units than its 2016 schedule. In 2016, Apple released its first new iPhone to target the mid-to-lower end market, with the $400 iPhone SE. This was its least expensive new iPhone yet, as the previous iPhone 5C cost $550 at launch. In 2017, Apple did not launch a lower-cost iPhone model, which should be expected to hurt unit sales since it was targeting fewer users with new models.

Further, the November launch of the iPhone X would have hurt iPhone 8/Plus sales in late September and October. Interested customers waited to see the iPhone X before deciding which iPhone to purchase. Why purchase the iPhone 8 without at least seeing what you can get for an extra $200 with the iPhone X? This staggered launch hurt Apple's unit sales in 2017. The iPhone X also suffered through some supply shortages in November, which further hurt unit sales in 2017.

Despite declining unit sales, 2017 was Apple's best year yet. Since its release, the iPhone X has been a huge success - it has been Apple's top-selling phone every week since its launch, despite the highest-ever price point. As Apple's best-selling phone, this also means that it is the world's best-selling phone.

Source: CIRP via Mac Rumors

The iPhone X has also upped Apple's iPhone ASP to $796 from $695 a year ago. The iPhone X has shown, once again, the Apple's customers are not price-sensitive and are willing to pay top dollar for the best phone that Apple can produce. Based on this success, I expect Apple to continue pushing the envelope with phone design - and price point. Investors will profit from these higher price points, as they will continue to provide Apple with amazing margins.

In part thanks to the iPhone X, 2017 was Apple's best year ever.

Apple boasted gross margins in the December quarter (Apple's 1Q/18) of 38.4%, virtually unchanged from the previous year's 38.5% even as revenue jumped nearly $10 billion or ~ 12.7%. This increase was despite the previous year's quarter having an additional week in it. On a week-adjusted basis, Apple's revenue jumped ~ 21% from $5.6 billion/week to $6.8 billion/week.

AAPL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Apple's revenue for 2017 (2Q/17 to 1Q/18) were $239.2 billion, representing Apple's strong calendar year in its history, up from $218.1 billion in 2016 and $235.0 billion in 2015.

Apple's 2018 Will Be Even Better

In 2018, Apple will be able to build on the success of the iPhone X and build on what it learned from the iPhone SE. Bloomberg announced on Feb. 26th that Apple is planning three new phones in 2018: a huge 6.5" display phone, and upgrade to the iPhone X, and a less expensive phone (ala the iPhone 5C) with a cheaper body, but that still offers Face ID and an edge-to-edge display.

Apple iPhone X edge-to-edge display. Apple

Apple will release a new phone with its largest iPhone screen yet - close to 6.5 inches. Thanks to the wonders of the edge-to-edge display, Apple will be able to pack this massive screen into a case that's about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, which was 6.28" x 3.07". Past giant displays have been a big driver for device upgrades - the iPhone 6 Plus was the last phone with a larger display, and Apple unit sales jumped 18% from 191.4 million to 225.9 million. A similar jump in 2018 could propel Apple far past a $1 trillion market cap.

New iPhones may also offer dual-SIM capabilities in some regions. This would be especially beneficial for consumers who travel and use their phone in different countries, since it enables native use of multiple countries' phone networks.

Bloomberg has also suggested that Apple will launch a less expensive iPhone that still includes the features that users want most from their iPhone. This will improve upon the iPhone 5C, which was often criticized for being a bit too similar to last year's phone in a cheap case and lacking the best features of the iPhone 5S for only a small discount on price. In contrast to the 5C, Apple's new less expensive phone is expected to offer the iPhone X features most prized by users - the addition of Face ID and the edge-to-edge display.

Pricing for the upcoming phones has not been announced but will play a crucial role in the success of the three devices. The iPhone 5C was criticized for being only $100 cheaper than the iPhone 5S - will the new inexpensive iPhone be more than $100 cheaper? Alternatively, since the new inexpensive phone will offer more of the higher-end features, perhaps a closer price is warranted to reduce cannibalization of higher-end models.

Bloomberg did not provide any dates for the new phones, aside from "later this year." The high-end phones are likely to be launched in line with Apple's usual fall product launch cycle, but it isn't clear if the lower-end phone will be launched on-cycle (like the iPhone 5C, which was launched the same day as the iPhone 5S) or off-cycle (like the iPhone SE's spring launch).

Conclusion

Apple had a very strong CY2017. It set records in revenue, beating out CY2015 after the revenue drop in CY2016. Apple's continued success will depend on the iPhone, but that is a very strong foundation to build on. Consumer satisfaction with new iPhones is off the charts - Tim Cook noted that the combined satisfaction rating for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X is 99%.

Analysts forecast that FY2018 revenues will grow 14.4% from FY2017 - up to a record $262.8 billion. They predict further growth of ~ 4.1% in FY2019, up to $273.5 billion. If rumors of Apple's product release cycle are true, FY2019 estimates sound too conservative to me: The introduction of a new screen size could drive a much-hyped "super-cycle," and a successful edge-to-edge, lower-cost phone could drive adoption from consumers otherwise priced out of the iPhone market. I would not be surprised to see 10% or higher growth in FY2019, which begins in October 2018 around the time of Apple's next iPhone cycle.

Even without estimating high FY2019 growth, Apple is underpriced by the market.

With 11.4% growth in CY2018 (the implied growth from Yahoo analysts' FY2018 and FY2019 guidance), Apple might be expected to generate ~ $71 billion in EBIT and ~ $51.2 billion in free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) at their current tax rate (24.5%) and operating margin (26.9%). Even if we then assume Apple merely matches the 10-year treasury in growth (2.88%), Apple is worth $215/share at an 8.3% cost of capital (based on a 3.7% cost of debt, a 9.1% cost of equity, and terminal growth of 2.88%).

In my view, those are very conservative assumptions, too. I expect Apple to do much better in late 2018 (FY2019) than merely growing at 2.88%. If Bloomberg's rumors are correct, and Apple launches three different iPhones - including a lower-market phone and a phone with the largest screen yet - I expect Apple to easily pass $200/share.

The future is bright for Apple, even without considering its innovations in augmented reality, its medical clinics, and its plans to become net cash neutral.

