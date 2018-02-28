Tesla Profitability Not A Concern - Galileo Russell's Idea Of The Month
| About: Tesla Motors (TSLA)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
Galileo Russell continues the series with his idea of the month: Tesla.
If Tesla is able to meet Model 3 demands it should reach $400 per share by the end of 2018.
