AMC Entertainment: 'I Love It When This Happens'

AMC could easily be worth $26 per share by the end of 2018 (representing +66% upside from today’s price).

Record-setting box office performance from the release of “Black Panther” could provide the much-needed catalyst to reverse momentum in movie stocks.

AMC shares today present as a “classic opportunity” to profit from the market’s over-reaction to short-term weakness in operating results.

Introduction

Back on December 20th I posted an article on Seeking Alpha, “AMC: Mr. Market, Thanks for The Early Christmas Present.”

In the post, I dismissed the bearish thesis that movie exhibitors were facing a secular threat to their attendance, and suggested instead the more likely explanation for recent declines in box office results had more to do with the difficulty film studios face in correctly predicting which releases will turn out to be the “big hits” and which will be “flops”.

Specifically, I said:

More than likely, it seems that this year's sell-off in movie stocks is yet another example of the market overreacting to short-term weakness in operating results, providing an attractive buying opportunity for those willing to take a shot at "timing" a cycle bottom. - “AMC: Mr. Market, Thanks for The Early Christmas Present”

I also suggested that it may not take much in the way of a catalyst, perhaps even something as simple as a “big box office weekend” to reverse momentum in movie stocks:

Meanwhile, a shift in market sentiment towards movie exhibitor stocks, and AMC in particular, could prove rewarding for investors who are willing to bear the risk. - “AMC: Mr. Market, Thanks for The Early Christmas Present”

In the post, I pointed to the latest release from the Star Wars franchise, “The Last Jedi” as a potential catalyst that could turn things around.

While in hindsight, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” didn’t end up moving the needle much at all, it also didn’t take very long for my thesis to begin playing out – mind you, we’re still just in the nascent stages of a shift in sentiment, so I don’t want to get ahead of myself – things can always change.

Black Panther Smashes Box Office Records, Providing a Lift to the Theater Sector

Surprised? You shouldn’t be.

Over President’s Day weekend, the film “Black Panther,” earned an estimated $235M in the U.S. and Canada.

The Disney (DIS) film, a Marvel Comics superhero movie about a son returning home to take the throne of King following his father’s death, blew away even the most optimistic expectations for box office receipts, posting the fifth best U.S. opening weekend of all-time.

More importantly as far as AMC Entertainment (AMC) is concerned, Black Panther was the top-grossing film in history at 80 AMC theaters, accounting for more than 10% of the entire circuit.

Market’s were closed for President’s Day when the announcement of Black Panther’s success hit the newswire, but when they re-opened the following day, theater stocks were energized by Black Panther, with the entire sector showing gains.

And following a strong second weekend at the box office, exhibitor stocks are in the sights of investors again with AMC shares closing up 6..1% in the first two days of trading this week, and up a little more than 23% since the start of February.

Now that We Have a Potential Catalyst in Place, Let’s Revisit the Opportunity for AMC Shares

As I suggested originally, in the first post:

While some will use the opportunity to buy a high-quality name like Cineplex at a multi-year discount, AMC, having sold off the most among the movie exhibitors, now sets up as both the most attractive trade, and the most attractive deep value investment.” - “AMC: Mr. Market, Thanks for The Early Christmas Present”

Our team views the movie theatre business as being one of a relatively low-risk nature, so we’ve opted to go with the more leveraged business model within that space, consistent with our goal of generating “alpha,” or above-average returns, in our portfolio.

Now in terms of assigning a “fair value” to AMC’s shares, keep in mind that on December 5th, Cineworld (OTC:OTC:CNWGY) announced it would be acquiring Regal Entertainment for $3.6B.

The deal, if completed, implies a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple on Regal’s shares.

Meanwhile, AMC is expected to generate $5.3B in sales this year, in 2018.

Historically AMC has been able to generate an EBITDA% margin of somewhere between 15-17%.

However, in the wake of the company’s acquisition of the Carmike theatre chain last year, we can expect this figure to be lower going forward, as while AMC is currently working to rebrand the acquired theatres in its likeness, Carmike for the time being remains a “value” chain.

Instead, using a lower 14% EBITDA margin for AMC’s overall business, we arrive at estimated EBITDA of $740 for the current year.

Applying a 10x multiple to that figure, we arrive at a $26 fair value for the AMC shares, or about 66% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

And it’s not as if using this type of takeout multiple as a “comparable” in valuing AMC is exactly irrelevant today, either:

On December 6th, just one day after the Regal deal was announced, AMC CEO Adam Aron told Bloomberg that the company has received indications of interest from six different parties over the past three months.” - “AMC: Mr. Market, Thanks for The Early Christmas Present”

Conclusion: Take What "The Market” Is Giving to You

“Mr. Market” was an allegory to describe investing, created by one of the world’s most famous investors, Benjamin Graham - over 65 years ago - in his book “The Intelligent Investor.”

Mr. Market’s mood swings wildly from periods of “euphoria” to “depression” depending on whether he is using his “wildly optimistic” or “wildly pessimistic” sets of assumptions to value his businesses.

Graham suggests then, that an intelligent investor would be wise to buy Mr. Market’s businesses when he becomes depressed about them and then sell them back to Mr. Market when he has become euphoric about their prospects.

In the case of AMC, I am suggesting that it appears the market as of late has become unduly depressed about the company’s prospects, and those of the movie sector as a whole.

And in a fitting example of just how random and unpredictable box office results can be (and often are), thanks to two very strong weekend performances from Black Panther, year-to-date U.S. box office totals are now 14% higher through February 25th than a year ago.

We are long AMC shares in our concentrated long/short "alpha" portfolio.

