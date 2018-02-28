Achaogen: Definitely Not A Screaming Bargain

I confirm my assessment that Achaogen could be somewhat undervalued at this point, but is not a smart choice for value investors.

As expected, Achaogen's additional capital needs and further dilution have been underappreciated by the bull fraction.

I guess the real shocker for Achaogen (AKAO) bulls on the Q4/17 call was this line:

"Based on our current operating assumptions, Achaogen is funded through 2018, including the key milestones of expected approval and launch of plazomicin."

Only through 2018? Despite $164m of cash as of 12/31/17?

In fact, the company filed a mixed shelf of up to $250m and put in place an ATM sales agreement of $50m with Cowen. So more dilution is coming, as expected. $250m represents half of the company at the current price.

What is all the money needed for?

The company says:

"We have commenced a rigorous and important process of hiring approximately 60 hospital account managers, responsible for promoting plazomicin. … In 2017, in the fourth quarter after the completion of our BARDA contract, we’d guide that our cash burden was $36 million. We expect that to ramp once the full sales team is on board as Janet mentioned and our C-Scape Phase 3 trial begins to occur."

This is in stark contrast to the flak I received, for example, here by one of the most eloquent AKAO bulls. The sales force for plazomicin was in fact not "up and running", quite the contrary. As I stated in my first article on the company, it will need to be hired now - requiring the associated upfront expenses. Once c-scape will be launched, another ~60 reps will be necessary.

The $36m/quarter will grow later in this year, meaning that at the end of 2018 all available cash will have disappeared. This is a certainty.

That's why Achaogen quietly issued 2.1m shares during Q4, representing another 5% of dilution, for $24m. In addition, AKAO refinanced an existing $25.0 million debt line with Solar Capital with a new $50.0 million secured debt line with Silicon Valley Bank, which has an interest-only period until at least February 2020. This means that AKAO doesn't project net profits until at least 2/2020.

So uptake is projected to be a lot slower than bulls have expected. (See my second article for an analysis of two AKAO models.) In the meantime, losses and the c-scape trial costs (~1,000 patients required, ~10 months duration) will eat into cash reserves.

Regarding the market opportunity, the company also rained on the bull parade:

On your question on payers, we haven’t given any guidance on pricing either the investment community and we haven’t discussed the price of plazomicin here. However, we’d just like to reiterate that we always guided to an analog in the antibiotic space being good about $1,000 per day. And we expect this to be used in both critical outpatients with CRE, as well as high risk ESBL patients. So we don’t see it as for broad use in cUTI, we expect for very limited patient population. And we think that will price the value given the unmet need in both of the settings.

No "broad use in cUTI", "very limited patient population" are the key words here.

As far as ex-U.S. partners are concerned, the MAA will be submitted in H2/18, which means that plazomicin could potentially be approved and launched in 2019. So I would not expect any upfront payments before that time to lower capital needs.

Overall, I confirm my assessment that the investment opportunity is unattractive at this point. AKAO will probably need to raise another ~$250m at least, as it projects its current cash to last only until the end of 2018 and significant cash inflows should not be expected until 2020 at least, while expenses will ramp up significantly.

A fully diluted share count of ~75m s/o should be expected at break-even.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.