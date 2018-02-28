Nike: Know When To Sell A Winner

Nike is both a great company and has been a remarkable stock, however the time has come to sell, book profits and redeploy.

The company has major growth prospects, world class R&D and brand power galore but all of this has been priced in to the stock by a hefty margin.

In this article I would like to discuss a recent sell of one of my long term holdings and my reasons for making the move.

Nike (NKE) is a core holding in countless portfolios across the world, and with good reason. It is a fantastic company with a pristine brand, quality products and a great balance sheet.

I have held the company in my portfolio since 2011 and am extremely glad that I did, recognizing a 300% gain on my investment! I imagine many of you as well are sitting on similar or hopefully greater gains than I in the company but the time appears right to sell this massive winner and move on.

Valuation -

Nike has always traded at a premium valuation, commanding a roughly 20 PE throughout most of the last 10 years. This to me was never an issue as I would gladly pay this premium for a company consistently growing EPS at 12-14%. However the company lately has gotten a bit ahead of itself by posting a 30 PE, taking its peg ratio to around 2.5.

NKE data by YCharts

Now if the company were poised for a major leg up in long term growth I may find this acceptable, however I can find no clear evidence or reason for the run up in the $110 billion market cap company that would make me believe that the company should now be viewed as having the potential for long term 20% earnings growth as its current valuation suggests.

The current valuation makes me think that a pullback towards the historically reasonable 20 PE will be arriving shortly, or worse stagnantly. If left to grow into its valuation organically this likely means a few years of little to no stock appreciation until its earnings hopefully catch up with its valuation.

Nike does have some nice avenues of growth to pursue in smart clothing, further international expansion and the sports leisure category and all are natural fits for the company. I see no reason for them to not succeed in these lucrative markets in the future... But along with its sky high valuation, I see a few emerging threats to the company I take very seriously.

Competition and Trend Changes

Nike has more than held its own against the competition over the years, frankly its has dominated. However every so often a competitor makes a run at Nike and pulls off a temporary win streak. This is the case with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) currently as they have made some serious strides in footware the last few years.

Before everyone starts calling me names, I am not suggesting that Nike is facing the end of days or that a suddenly resurgent Adidas will take its place upon the throne, however a serious competitor who is taking prime product market share at a time when your stock is at an all time high, surely is not a buying signal to me...

And then there is the unfortunate fact that live sports appear to be facing a protracted decline in viewership, which for Nike, means that the exorbitant amounts that they pay for sponsorship of a player or team are reaching less eye balls and therefore less wallets.

Young Americans have overwhelmingly bid adieu to cable or satellite tv and with it, the expensive sports packages that accompany them. I am not saying that young people are disinterested in sports or will refuse to go out and buy the freshest new Nike gear to rock to the next YouTube "watch me play a video game" gathering or whatever the heck young people do these days, but it does make it a bit less likely.

Participation in high school sports show an interesting shift in young men's athletic predispositions as we see quite a high rise in both soccer and track & field, which are both categories that Adidas is quite strong in.

This is not to say Nike is weak however, as the company has invested quite heavily in both sports and seems to be gaining traction in the soccer market... But they will have a serious fight on their hands with Adidas for this lucrative and growing market, as Adidas has its home turf right in the epicenter of the sport, Europe.

I believe that both Nike and Adidas can thrive in the worldwide soccer market, however the idea of Nike dominating this area gives me a bit of pause as I believe that Adidas can protect this growing segment better than others such as basketball or football due to the company's vast experience in the marketplace and young Americans imitating their European based idols of the sport.

In the Athleisure market, which is basically fat middle age guys like me rocking Nike gear during potential heart attack inducing hikes in Hawaii, I believe Nike has a sustainable edge in this category because of the quality and future connective technology that will populate the segment. This market will likely continue to grow and provide Nike a sustainable growth path and frankly was the original reason I purchased shares in the company in the first place. I do not however see a massive acceleration of this market to justify the current premium in the stock.

Bottom Line -

I have chosen to bail on Nike at an all time high and book a 300% gain in the process. I find the company to be both fantastic, and fantastically overvalued at the same time. Nike as a company and as a brand will likely continue to shine for decades to come, this however does not make it a good investment at this time as Nike would need to grow into its valuation at a sustained 20% clip, which I just do not see happening anytime soon. Nike will likely continue to post solid 12% EPS growth for the immediate future, but for me this is simply not enough to justify holding on to my shares given the potential headwinds that seem to lurk for the company along with the valuation it currently holds.

I would happily buy back into the stock at what I consider a reasonable valuation of $45-50 per share. In the mean time, I have taken the proceeds from the sale to shore up a few positions in the tech space, telecom and consumer staples sectors in Qualcomm (QCOM), Verizon (VZ), Philip Morris (PM) & General Mills (GIS).

It is of crucial importance when investing to know when to sell your winners. It is also one of the hardest things to do, but when a long term holding is trading almost 30% above where you feel it is fairly valued, it is counter productive to continue to hold the shares. It can be difficult to look objectively at a company that you own and ask yourself, would I invest my hard earned money in the stock currently if I did not already own it? If the answer is no, then you must sell your position and invest the proceeds in companies that you can say yes too.

Good luck to all on any side of this trade!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, PM, QCOM, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.