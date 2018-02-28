Corporate Bond Commentary - February 26, 2018

Both investment grade and high yield bond market volatility waned somewhat last week as domestic markets were closed for President’s Day and trading activity was lower on Friday because of Chinese New Year.

In high yield, the commodity and retail sectors seem to be returning to favor with investors and investment grade issuance is improving.

Preferred securities have a year-to-date total return of negative 1.70% and a trailing-12 month total return of 4.27%, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch Indices.