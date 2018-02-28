MannKind Q4 Report Highlights - What To Watch For In 2018

MannKind (MNKD) conducted its Q4 conference call after the market closed on Tuesday. The company reported a loss of $32.8 million and the equity traded down in after hours.

Let's get straight to some of important aspects of the numbers.

Q4 and 2H 2017 Afrezza net revenue were $4.5 million (+238%) and $6.4 million (+240%) vs. 2016, respectively

Q4 and 2H 2017 net cash used in operating activities were $30.0 million and $53.3 million, respectively

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $43.9 million and Restricted Cash was $4.4 million at December 31, 2017

The elephant in the room on this call was guidance. I am not sure why the company decided to do this, but its discussion of guidance and the numbers left a lot to be desired, and the manner in which it was handled and presented takes credibility away.

When discussing gross revenue and net revenue the company referred back to its initial 2017 guidance that was offered last August. However, when discussing cash spent, the company referred back to a hybrid of two different guidance points. In review, here was the initial guidance.

Gross revenue between $9 million and $14 million

Net revenue of between $6 million and $10 million

Cash used of between $18-$24 million in Q3 and $18-24 million in Q4.

Just 8 weeks later the company changed its guidance to:

gross revenue at the low end of the range

net revenue at the low end of the range

cash use in Q4 between $30 million and $32 million

In its discussion of how the company fared in guidance, we saw the management insinuate that it was within guidance on its cash use of $53.8 million. The initial cash use guidance was for the second half of the year to be between $36 million and $48 million ($18-$24 million in Q3 and in Q4).

My problem with how the company handled this guidance fiasco is that it gives ammunition to detractors when it plays with the numbers and spins the discussion of whether they hit or missed.

Net revenue guidance was only hit because of an "accounting adjustment of $1.4 million" that will conveniently never be able to be utilized again given the fact that the company shifted its method of counting revenue in Q1 of 2018. That $1.4 million dollar benefit in Q4 essentially ensures that the desired pull ahead of deferred revenue in Q1 can not happen, or at least to the extent it otherwise would have happened.

In simple terms, the initial guidance was way off of the mark, the revised guidance remained off the mark, and the way it was handled on both conference calls is a travesty. Think about this. In August of 2017 this company felt that $10 million in net revenue was achievable without accounting shifts. Instead it delivered $5 million if you remove the accounting shifts from the equation. How can management have gauged 4.5 moths of operations so wrong? After all, the guidance was given at almost the halfway point of Q3!

NEW GUIDANCE

The company offered up new guidance for 2018. It anticipates net revenue from Afrezza sales to be between $25 million and $30 million. It anticipates cash use of $90 to $100 million.

Breaking the net revenue down to scripts, the low guidance equates to 41,666 scripts this year, and the high guidance breaks down to 50,000 scripts. This is where credibility relating to guidance comes front and center. The last time MannKind offered up guidance, it was essentially blowing smoke (and in the end they needed to use mirrors).

By what measure can the company achieve these goals. It will not e Brazil. That approval is anticipated in Q1 of next year at the earliest. Any other partner would need to seek approval, so those are a long way off as well. That means a partner here stateside or the company expands greatly and spends some massive marketing money that it does not currently possess At the half way point of Q1 scripts are less than 3,000. The guidance implies average quarterly scripts of over 10,000 to meet the low end of guidance, and 12,500 to meet the high end. These numbers assume net revenue of $600 per script.

To grasp what the guidance is, refer to the charts below:

On a positive note, the company did finish 2017 with a bit more cash than I projected. MannKind finished the year with $48.4 million in cash vs the $46.6 I was using. The company did tap the ATM facility for $500,000, an event which there was no real way to anticipate. Remove the $500,000 from the equation, and I was off on ending cash by a bit over $1 million.

MannKind indicated that it see's no issue with remaining in compliance with Deerfield's $25 million covenant at the end of Q1. This indicates to me that the ATM facility will likely be used to fill the gap. That does buy the company time, but does not solve all of the cash issues that MannKind faces. Further use of the ATM facility means dilution. The company has a new ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald to the tune of $50,000,000.

One dynamic that MannKind spoke of was a $5,000,000 advertising spend in Q4. Essentially (sans creative accounting), net revenue in Q4 was $3.1 million vs net revenue of $2 million in Q3. Some simple math tells me that the spending of $5,000,000 on ads drove up net revenue by $1,200,000 in Q4. That is not a very good return on investment. The company ran the ad in 12 markets and saw script sales increase in those markets, but then went back into cash preservation mode and has since pulled the ads in order to analyze the longer term data. Management stated that Afrezza is "promortionally responsive". We have heard that before back in early 2017. It is clear that Afrezza sales will pickup a bit with promotion. Logic dictates that conclusion. It also seems clear that the benefits derived from the promotion does not yet seem to justify the cost. We have had the following "experiments".

See if a contract force can steady the ship.

determine that the contract force is not the way to go, and change to a direct hire force

Damon Dash Diabetes Network

Reversed with Charles Mattocks

Television ads aired with the airing of Reversed

Television ads pulled after Reversed concluded

Television ads run again in Q4

Training the sales force on capitalizing on new label in early Q4

All in all, a lot of the discussion on this called seemed to be a "wait-and-see" and "we-got-it-figured-out-now" dialogue. Investors heard "wait-and-see" and "we-got-it-figured-out" at the beginning of 2016, mid 2016, the beginning of 2017, mid 2017, and the beginning of 2018.

In fairness, progress has been made. The company as re-capitalized to some extent, negotiated debt, advanced clinical trials, changed out packaging, increased scripts to a degree, increased revenue per script, and kept the lights going under extreme financial difficulty. I could go on about that, but investors can hear the high points by listening to the call directly. Part of the job of management is to sell the dream. Part of the job of the savvy investor is to hear that message and dig deeper to assess the probabilities.

I will say this very clearly. It is imperative that MannKind show a reasonable track to hitting its net revenue guidance. A full 13.5% of the year is already passed and my estimate for net revenue thus far is just $1.6 million. That is just 6.4% of the lower guidance and 5.3% of the higher guidance. Management has put itself out there. In all likelihood, net revenue for Q1 will be about $3.6 million. That leaves 3 quarter to get between $22 million and $27 million in net revenue. This company needs to put up some growth numbers up for the remainder of the year that it has yet to be able to muster. The street will give it a quarter to see if it looks like it has a chance. After that, the numbers will be called into question by any reasonable analysis.

In closing, I want to say that I am critical of numbers because that is how investors need to be. MannKind paints its rosy picture and investors can get that side of the coin from the horses mouth. I assess what I feel is probable based on the numbers, realistic modeling, and detailed assessment. At this point in time I think Mannkind is being aggressive with its numbers. For some perspective, my net revenue projections for the first half of the year are about $7.9 million, and readers know that my numbers tend to be very accurate. Assuming Q1 net revenue is at $3.6 million, the company will need to hit 40% growth each quarter for the remainder of the year to hit the low end of guidance, and over 50% growth every quarter to hit the high end. Is it possible? Yes. Is it probable? Not unless there is some major changes at MannKind. Stay Tuned!

