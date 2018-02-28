Is Another Great Recession Just Around The Corner?

When I stated blogging in early 2009, people were incredulous when I blamed the recession on tight money. Most people thought it was "obvious" that the recession was caused by the house price bubble. (There was no housing construction bubble - Kevin Erdmann has lots of research showing that housing construction during the 2000s was at normal levels.)

Ok, if it was obvious that home prices were wildly excessive in 2006, why is that not also true today? Nominal house prices are now far above 2006 levels, and even in real terms, they are rapidly approaching the 2006 peak, as this graph shows (deflating by the PCE index):

So let's see what these pundits say today. Are they calling for investors to engage in "the big short", as John Paulson did in 2008? Are they predicting another Great Recession? Are they predicting another crash in housing prices? Are they predicting another banking crisis? If not, why not?

Is it possible that the housing boom was not a bubble? Is it possible that fundamentals (such as building restrictions and lower real interest rates) support much higher real housing prices during the 21st century than during the 20th century? Is it possible that the real problem was nominal, a fall in NGDP engineered by a monetary policy that (during 2008) held the Fed's target interest rate far above the equilibrium interest rates? Is that why unemployment stayed low as housing construction fell in half between January 2006 and April 2008, and then soared when tight money pushed NGDP down in late 2008?

Lots of pundits were saying housing prices were excessive as far back as 2003; when even in real terms, they were far lower than today. Do these same pundits again predict a collapse? If not, why not?

It's rare that life gives us a second chance to test a theory. Let's not waste it; let's follow this experiment quite closely over the next few years. I plan to, and I'll keep reminding people of the outcome.