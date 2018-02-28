J&J Will Continue To Suffer As Long As Scott Gottlieb Is In Charge Of The FDA

The company is also one of several opioid producers focused on by a Senate probe.

Generics, generics

The FDA under Scott Gottlieb is pushing for increased generic competition in order to drive drug prices down. Major steps have been taken in pursuit of this goal. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is only beginning to see the damages related to this change. More on this.

Effects on J&J?

Remicade® is J&J’s leading product in terms of revenue, with just over $6 billion in revenues for 2017. Like many other branded therapies marketed by J&J, Remicade® is facing generic competition, in this case, via Pfizer’s (PFE) Inflectra. The company lost nearly 10% of Remicade sales (~$600 million) from 2016 to 2017.

Most recently, J&J lost in patent litigation for patents covering Zytiga®, an oncological drug comprising 7% of the company's 2017 revenues. Below is a graphic showing U.S. and European Union patents held on 10 of the company's previously most profitable drugs.

J&J is working to negate the generic detriment going forward. According to a 2015 announcement, the company intends to file ten New Drug Applications [NDAs] for drugs with market sizes greater than $1 billion by 2019. Despite this sentiment, income for 2017 fell $1.4 billion to $14.9 billion from 2014 levels ($1.6 billion decrease from 2016).

Branded therapies comprise the vast majority of J&J’s annual pharmaceutical revenues. At a time when the FDA is pushing for cheaper versions of the company’s drugs via generics, an investment in J&J hold larger downside risk than upside risk. I expect revenues will continue to decline in the years to come.

Opioid Crisis

In 2017, J&J found themselves at the center of interest of a Senate probe of the opioid epidemic. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) explained on April 5, 2017, that documents and information from major opioid producers, including J&J, has been requested. Specifically, the senator requested the company's estimates of addiction rates and risks of abuse of respective opioid medications.

One month later, Orange County, New York filed a lawsuit against several opioid producers. The lawsuit claims that opioid producers intentionally misrepresented opioid products with the intent of increasing product revenues. A verdict on the case has not yet been reached.

Fast forward another month. In June, the FDA made history by requesting that Endo International (ENDP) remove their opioid painkiller, Opana ER, from the market. The opioid-based medication was believed to be highly addictive & abused. Endo complied with the FDA’s request shortly after it was made.

Since then, New Jersey and Wisconsin have joined over a dozen other states in litigation against J&J (and other pharmas) for dishonest opioid marketing.

J&J Opioids

It is important to note that less than 1% of J&J’s revenues are derived from opioid sales. Because of this, many see even the extreme scenario of opioid-based medication prohibition to be non-consequential to J&J. I disagree.

I believe the ultimate detriment to J&J will manifest itself in the ongoing and future litigation against the company. Groundbreaking opioid lawsuits are looming, lawsuits that may overshadow the multibillion dollar tobacco-related lawsuits seen in the late 90’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.