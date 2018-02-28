Recent Stock Purchase II February 2018

Looks like I decided to make another buy in February as quite a number of stocks still remain severely beaten down even though the general market is on an uptrend. By now you all know the sectors and specific stocks that many of us have been buying as of late as interest rate hike fears have gripped the REIT and utility sector in earnest. My last several buys have been in the health REIT space as I picked up Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Welltower Inc. (HCN) over the last couple of months on seemingly much better valuations and yields when compared to just last summer. For this recent purchase, I decided to venture away from the REITs and pick up another struggling stock in the consumer staple space. With that being said:

I have added to my ROTH account 17.4569 shares at $51.27 for a total investment of $895.02 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in GIS now totals 36.8684 shares for a value of $1,870.70. I also hold 112.6969 shares of GIS in my taxable account with a market value of $5,718.74.

What do you think about my recent buy? I know GIS is not a popular stock among many of our DGI peers, but I still think the dividend is quite safe and that a turnaround for this beaten staple is in the works. Another staple that recently caught my eye was The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) which has fallen from grace as of late and is starting to sport a juicy yield that's getting too hard to ignore.

As you can see with this recent buy, there are still many stocks one could add to a DGI portfolio even though the market continues to grind higher. It's all about finding those unloved sectors and stocks and buying when others are selling.

Disclosure: Long VTR, LTC, HCN, GIS, KHC