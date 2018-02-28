Workday: When Good Isn't Good Enough

It seems that Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), the giant cloud HCM (human capital management) software vendor, goes through the same patterned cadence every time it releases an earnings quarter. The company almost always manages to beat Wall Street expectations by a decent margin, but more often than not, shares fall in response to optically good earnings. The stock falls after the quarter, but not long after it picks its rally right back up again until the next quarter. Certainly a well-timed trader can make outlandish gains on the dramatic boom-and-bust cycles.

Be careful, however, not to confuse hype and trading cycles with the underlying fundamentals. Yes, it's true that Workday is a fantastic, category-leading company that took HR software from the dark ages to the cloud computing era. And for a ~$2 billion run rate company, its >30% growth is stellar. But even the highest quality companies aren't immune to the limits of valuation. Along with Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Workday is continually vying for the title of most expensive stock in software, with its trading multiple frequently exceeding 10x forward revenues. Even now, after a lifted guidance and a slight post-quarter pullback in Workday shares, the company still trades at 9.5x forward revenues - when other high-growth software stocks are typically trading between 6-7x.

If Workday was capable of perfect execution every single quarter and kept showing 30% growth quarter after quarter (not the case according to its FY19 guidance), then a ~10x multiple might be worth paying. But every quarter, investors seem to take some issue with Workday's results. Last time, in Q3, a miss in billings (which grew only 25% and lagged behind revenue growth) as well as a weak FY19 forecast sent shares plummeting 10% after earnings. This quarter, it seems that investors aren't too pleased with how small of a beat margin Workday delivered against consensus expectations, or with the fact that its subscription revenue guidance barely went up from the poor outlook it gave in Q3.

Of course, history shows us that Workday always keeps bouncing back from its pullbacks, suggesting that all the dips should be bought - but I for one think there are much better and cheaper stocks in the software industry to buy. The fact that Workday has become a giant company is both a boon and a curse for it - its scale has allowed it to generate massive cash flows and earn top rankings among IT buyers and industry analysts, but eventually its growth will peter down to the 20s, at which point investors may rethink about paying 10x revenues. There's a broad field of fierce competitors in both of Workday's key enterprise software markets (HCM and ERP), and Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) in particular has its hands in both arenas, especially after its $9.2 billion acquisition of Netsuite's ERP platform.

The market seems to be telling us that Workday needs to achieve to a much higher standard to keep its rich valuation. In this case, good just isn't good enough.

Let's take a deeper dive into Workday's results in the quarter:

Figure 1. Workday Q4 results Source: Workday investor relations

The company generated $582.5 million of revenues in the quarter, up 33% y/y and surpassing analyst expectations of $573.7 million (+30% y/y) by a small margin. A three-point beat is a good beat, but it still does leave a lot to be desired for a company trading at 10x revenues. Everything must be taken in context of Workday's high valuation - a beat of this magnitude should be expected, if not exceeded.

For reference, other SaaS companies that have reported in the quarter - like communications PaaS company Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO), university course management software company Instructure (NASDAQ: INST), and identity governance software company SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), all beat analyst expectations by 10 points or more. These companies also all share the distinction of trading between 5-6.5x forward revenues - put another way, 50% cheaper than Workday for much better performance against expectations. In this way, buying Workday shares is a bit like buying a BMW electric vehicle over a Prius - it's more expensive and has a bit more of a flashy brand, but you don't get too much added performance.

Certainly Workday's extension into ERP software helps sustain its growth, rather than if it were still a pure HCM company. Yet the rise of the Netsuite-Oracle combination as well as upstarts like Sage and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) will also slowly chip away at Workday's dominance in the field. Nor can it expand downmarket and chase growth by going after SMBs, because in the world of mom-and-pops with simpler accounting needs, Quickbooks by Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reigns supreme.

Another disappointing fact on Workday's earnings - we would have hoped that by now, at a $2 billion revenue scale, the company would have hit GAAP profitability. Red Hat (NASDAQ: RHT), probably the closest software company to it in size, already generates a healthy net profit margin as well as strong cash flows. Workday certainly delivers on the cash flow side (though its FCF growth has slowed down), but still hasn't delivered the operating efficiencies we would have expected. Workday's ardent defenders might argue that Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), at four times its size and the largest SaaS company, also hasn't yet hit GAAP profitability - but again, all things must be taken in context of Workday's valuation. Salesforce trades at just ~7x forward revenues, a fairly substantial discount to Workday - so it's fair to ask for more out of Workday.

Workday generated a GAAP operating loss of -$81.3 million, roughly flat from a loss of -$88.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This does represent an improvement in GAAP operating margin from -20% to -14% - but perhaps not quite good enough. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.28 did beat analyst consensus of $0.20 by a pretty good margin, but still not enough to sway investors into bidding shares up.

On the cash flow side, it was also more of the same - some growth, but nothing to get too excited about. Operating cash flows grew just 18% y/y to $126.5 million in the quarter. Netting out $36.1 million of capex, Workday generated just $90.5 million of free cash flow, growing just 17% y/y.

Figure 2. Workday FCF Source: Workday investor relations

Two more notes on the cash flow side: first, these cash flow results against $482.5 million of revenues indicates that FCF margins actually compressed to 15%, down from 18% in 4Q17 - not really that impressive for a company of its size. As a reference point, Adobe (the other expensive large-cap software name) grew free cash flows by 23% y/y in its most recent quarter despite being at a larger scale, and achieved a whopping FCF margin of 40%. That company, in my opinion, is far more deserving of its ~10x forward revenue multiple.

The final note on cash flows: while the fact that Workday generates substantial cash flows already makes it a rarity in Silicon Valley, Workday's FCF isn't yet enough to support its current ~$27 billion market cap and ~$25.5 billion enterprise value. Based on FY18 FCF of $324.2 million, Workday's backward-looking FCF multiple is nearly 80x.

Key takeaways

Workday needs time for its results and top-line growth to catch up to its monstrous valuation. As such, the company is likely to underperform in 2018 - especially as volatility returns to the markets and investors' risk-off attitude turns them away from richly valued momentum stocks.

While the company still remains a category leader and a favorite of customers and the broad IT community, a liking of the business and product does not necessarily translate to an endorsement of the stock. Stay wary of this name as it gets over the hangover of a ~50% rally in the last twelve months that has stretched its valuation to tenuous levels.