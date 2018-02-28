Etsy: Becoming Cool Again

The company also hit positive profits for the quarter and full year, as well as more than doubling adjusted EBITDA.

Etsy's GMS (sales on the platform) crossed $1 billion for the first time in any given quarter and accelerated versus last quarter's growth.

Say what you will about Etsy (NYSE: ETSY), but the company has certainly proven that it's not irrelevant. For the majority of 2016-2017, as the stock was crashing to lows, investors had long left the company for dead, thinking that the company would soon find itself without a market in the wake of much larger Internet e-commerce giants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY).

And while it's true that Amazon has seen monstrous growth that far outpaces Etsy's despite the former's already-gargantuan scale, Etsy has also proven that it has a core, niche market that other sites cannot easily replicate. Try as it might, Amazon will probably never be a premier destination for homemade crafts.

At this point, Etsy it more than just a neat story to put on a few pages in an investor deck. After investing in growth of its core business (and delving into new areas like Etsy Studio, where customers can shop for basic crafts materials like fabric) and engaging in a restructuring to lower the company's cost structure, Etsy has shown marked improvement on both the top line and the bottom line. Customer metrics and GMS all point to a growth story as the company finds its groove again.

2017 seems to have been the year where "older" Internet names are regaining their footing. After similarly being left for dead in Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) wake, Twitter shares skyrocketed as the company hit GAAP profitability much sooner than expected and saw a stabilization in MAUs. With its Q4 results and FY18 outlook as strong as they are, Etsy looks to be turning out the same way. Since last quarter (and counting the company's post-earnings rally), shares are up nearly 50% even as the broader Internet sector is roughly flat:

ETSY data by YCharts

Yet it appears - judging from Etsy's business performance relative to its undemanding valuation, as well as from the rebound of similar stories like Twitter - that the Etsy rally still has plenty of room to run.

Robust guidance supportive of continued rally

Let's start first with Etsy's guidance to get a feel for where the company is currently trading relative to next year's expectations. For FY18, Etsy is guiding to:

14-16% GMS growth , roughly linear with the 14.5% GMS growth it saw in FY17;

, roughly linear with the 14.5% GMS growth it saw in FY17; 21-23% revenue growth , implying $538.3 million in revenues for FY18 at the midpoint and far ecllipsing Wall Street consensus of $519.3 million (+18% y/y). This also represents roughly linear growth with the 21% y/y growth Etsy saw in FY18

, implying $538.3 million in revenues for FY18 at the midpoint and far ecllipsing Wall Street consensus of $519.3 million (+18% y/y). This also represents roughly linear growth with the 21% y/y growth Etsy saw in FY18 20-22% Adj. EBITDA margin, implying $122.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA and 53% y/y growth

This outlook is substantially ahead what Wall Street had penned in its models - which must be a blow for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), which a few weeks ago penned a negative recommendation on the stock.

Etsy is currently trading at a $2.55 billion market cap and a $2.27 billion enterprise value, netting out $345.9 million of cash and $60.0 million of debt. This puts its enterprise value at a 4.2x EV/FY18 revenue multiple and a 18.5x EV/FY18 Adj. EBITDA multiple.

Not bad for a company expected to grow revenues and EBITDA at >20% and >50% next year, respectively. After the rally in recent months, Etsy is no longer a bargain-basement stock, but its valuation is still undemanding.

Quarter results driven by robust user growth and platform sales

As previously mentioned, Etsy executed far ahead of consensus expectations in Q4, driven by strong customer activity during the critical holiday quarter. The most important statistic of them all is that Gross Merchandise Sales (NYSE:GMS) on the platform grew a stunning 18% y/y to cross $1 billion for the first time in a single quarter. This also represents acceleration from the 13% GMS growth Etsy saw in Q3 and 12% in Q2.

This also suggests that Etsy has evolved far beyond the simple crafts marketplace it set out to be. The company indicated that Seller Services (which includes payment processing and shipping services for Etsy sellers) revenues are growing at a much faster clip than Marketplace revenues. Within Marketplace, Etsy Studio - the business of selling crafts supplies - has also racked up huge popularity, taking on traditional brick-and-mortar crafts stores like Michael's.

User statistics were also strong in the quarter, with active sellers growing 11% y/y to 1.9 million and active buyers growing 17% y/y to 33.4 million. A lot of this traffic growth is also being driven internationally, where Etsy is beginning to take root. International activity as a percentage of GMS ticked up 300bps to 33% this quarter.

See the company's financial results and key business metrics for the quarter below:

Source: Etsy investor relations

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $136.3 million in the quarter, edging out over analyst expectations of $132.6 million, or 20% y/y. Seller Services, as previously mentioned, is Etsy's primary anchor for growth, with that segment up 33% y/y versus just 16% growth in Etsy's larger Marketplace segment. According to the company's press release, the fastest growing services were promoted listings (which bump up a seller's items in a search) and shipping labels.

Accentuating the good news to the top line - the company also grew gross margins to 67.5%, up from 66.4% in 4Q16. A 110bps expansion might not sound like a lot - but in an e-tailing business, every point of margin matters. Etsy said that the primary driver behind the improved margins was reduced fees from payment processors - one of the benefits to the scale and volume that Etsy is achieving.

The overall bottom line looked healthy as well. Etsy posted net income of $44.8 million in the quarter, up over a loss of -$21.4 million in 4Q16. The company's EPS attainment of $0.36 also handily beat analyst expectations of $0.10, contributing to the large rally in shares post-earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA - which is the company's preferred measure of profitability and probably the one that includes the least noise as it strips out stock comp and other non-cash items, also showed strength in the quarter, growing more than double to $34.8 million. For the full year, Etsy has grown adjusted EBITDA by 40% - a figure set to accelerate according to its implied 54% y/y EBITDA growth guidance, as discussed above.

Key takeaways

Etsy looks more than likely to execute ahead of plan and continue rallying well into 2018. With GMS growth accelerating for several quarters in a row, as well as increased contribution from nascent services and Etsy Studio, there's a lot of ground for Etsy to cover in the coming year.

In addition, the company's statement that it would continue to capitalize on the operating efficiencies stemming from its early 2017 restructuring point to a strong year on the bottom-line perspective as well. Rare among Internet companies, Etsy has already started to post positive GAAP net profits - with growing coming in as high as it is, compounded with margin efficiencies, we could soon see a huge earnings expansion that could vault Etsy into a "normal" EPS multiple.

Many investors dismiss Etsy as being outdated and doomed to fade away, but they greatly underestimate the staying power of being a category leader in a well-defined niche. Etsy has built a thriving, high-margin services business on top of a popular marketplace with a growing user base - investors would be smart to hop along for the ride as the company continues to rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.