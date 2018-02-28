Key Implications Of Celgene's Latest Fiasco (Ozanimod)

I'm sitting tight with my remaining CELG, frustrating though the story has become lately, but not buying the dip/crash.

A side note is that I have already been gravitating to some Big Pharma names that are working hard to come back from 'dinosaur' status.

Several inferences that I draw from this disappointment and the CELG story comprise the bulk of this article.

This is just one more irritant for shareholders in this stock.

The latest issue

After the market closed Tuesday, Celgene (CELG) came out with at least the third major negative bit of news it has had to divulge in recent months via a press release.

The headline reads: Celgene Provides Regulatory Update on Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. That's fairly harmless, but what it says about this expensive and important pipeline drug has several implications.

Here are the relevant quotes from the press release, each followed by my interpretation, then the various analyses I take from this news:

Celgene Corporation (CELG) today announced that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for ozanimod in development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Interpretation: A small molecule drug that a company wishes to place into interstate commerce in the United States of America becomes the subject of a New Drug Application. The formal process, before the FDA decides whether to approve the drug as safe and effective for a particular indication, involves the FDA deciding that the application is in good order. Here, the FDA has - surprisingly - decided that CELG's application is not acceptable to allow FDA to even consider ozanimod for MS.

The press release continues:

Upon its preliminary review, the FDA determined that the nonclinical and clinical pharmacology sections in the NDA were insufficient to permit a complete review.

Interpretation: it's both pharmacology sections, not just one. This was not a clerical error on CELG's part. One doubts that the Internet did not eat part of the filing, which I presume was performed electronically.

This is hard to accept as a reality; it's almost unheard of for a major company.

The context of the ozanimod acquisition (part 1)

Sometimes, a stock falls, the story is good, and one wants to buy the dip. Three years ago, CELG fell from about $115 to about $107 on news of an adverse judicial decision (or, decisions) in the EU regarding Revlimid patents in that territory. I bought at $107 and soon after got to sell at $135. I sold in large part because I did not like all the deals CELG was doing at the price it was paying. The $7.2 B ozanimod deal (stated price; the real initial cost was about $7.6 B) was the major one. In a July 2, 2015 article, two of the bullet points showed some of my concerns:

Celgene has ramped up its deal-making into high gear.

Its two latest high-profile deals are costing 3/4 of its entire 2014 net profit.

I followed up later in July with an article focusing on the Receptos deal that brought ozanimod to CELG:

The prospects for the lead Receptos drug ozanimod are, however, uncertain.

That Celgene is paying so much to enter the multiple sclerosis field is surprising.

In another aspect of the deal, the slim premium that Celgene is paying for RCPT may be a cautionary sign for takeover targets in junior biotechs (XBI).

As of today, counting the time value of money and CELG's investment in clinical trials and launch preparations, I estimate that it has $9 B in this one molecule. In contrast, this is far more than Apple (AAPL) has ever spent on a deal. AAPL got NeXT, which brought it Steve Jobs and what it needed for an improved Mac operating system, for perhaps $750 MM in today's dollars. AAPL purchased a key technology, that of Authentec, for only about $400 MM in today's dollars. And so on.

So why was relatively little CELG spending so much when it did not need to, and appeared to already have a robust pipeline?

The context of the ozanimod acquisition (part 2), and first implication

Fast forward, and my expectation that the new CEO, Mark Alles, would cease the undisciplined deal-making of his predecessor, Robert Hugin, have been dashed. The last straw was the large Juno (JUNO) deal, which is about to close. Why did CELG need to own all of JUNO? As I said in my most recent CELG article:

With so many opportunities and spending requirements regarding the JUNO deal, ozanimod, the Beigene (BGNE) immuno-oncology deal, the Acceleron (XLRN) opportunities, CC-486, CELMoDs, the Agios (AGIO) relationship, etc...

There's a ton of stuff going on at CELG. I believe in digesting a big meal before eating more food. CELG apparently has a different way of bulking up.

I like what Warren Buffett said in his latest letter to shareholders, namely that "it is insane to risk what you have and need in order to obtain what you don’t need." In the case of all of CELG's deals, I don't think it's insane to do what it has done. I just think it has overdone the deal-making. There has also been a lot of executive turnover the past couple of years. So, per Buffett, why stretch and do deal after deal when it is not necessary? Why not delineate the best opportunities and do them thoroughly and as well as possible?

Thus, the first implication I take from this Refusal to File from the FDA is a suspicion that CELG has been too distracted by all its deals and all its ongoing R&D to oversee the ozanimod NDA filing properly.

Second implication: tilting back toward Big Pharma

Strangely, I was just in the process of completing research on two Big Pharma names I have just bought starter stakes in, for income and for very long term potential capital gains (Lilly (LLY) and AstraZeneca (AZN)). These names and the "Big Pharma" biotech Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) are able to handle numerous FDA filings (NDAs and BLAs) smoothly. AZN and LLY also have been humbled by years of struggle; they know they are not King of the Hill any longer and are "trying harder." Whereas with CELG, I see too much hype.

With the US economy completing its 9th year of expansion and the Fed hawkish, I need to know either that I'm making a momentum trade, as with Vertex (VRTX) recently (I'm out of it with a very nice percentage profit in weeks), or an AAPL or Big Pharma that will be there, more or less the same company, in 3-5 years. With CELG, the Otezla guidance fiasco in Q3 last year tells me that it may not know its own business very well. And the fact that it keeps diluting out the value of its CELMoDs that it has touted tells me that it either doesn't believe in them a lot or that it just has trouble focusing on whence its future returns to shareholders are coming.

Third implication - CELG enters the 'show me the money' stage

I now take nothing this company says on faith.

I have several reasons to feel this way, including the points I made against CELG's promotional report on a failed Phase 2 Otezla study just two weeks ago. And, that management has to keep reducing its 2020 forecast and misled the Street on Otezla sales both in Q1 and Q3 in 2017.

Staying with ozanimod and the issue of CELG's credibility: ozanimod is a relative of the Novartis (NVS) blockbuster MS drug Gilenya, which is expected to fall to generics next year.

The Phase 3 program for ozanimod did not include a comparison to Gilenya, and Gilenya has 5+ year data on safety and efficacy; thus CELG's pitch to investors for its drug being able to succeed in MS was safety. A key part of the alleged greater safety was that ozanimod, being more selective, could be free of the cardiac monitoring required of Gilenya when it was initiated on a patient.

I have looked into the available data on ozanimod, including Phase 2 data, and was not sure this concept would get FDA's agreement. I also noted liver function abnormalities seen with Gilenya were also seen with ozanimod, though less commonly. So I was interested in the last conference call in this interchange between an analyst and CELG:

Brian Abrahams On Ozanimod... just wondering... on... potential monitoring requirements there in MS? Terrie Curran The base case continues to be that we'd have a class label with monitoring.

(This interchange was not crystal clear if it was limited to cardiac monitoring or also included liver function test monitoring.)

This response by CELG's head of inflammation and immunology raises the question of whether ozanimod will be viewed as superior to generic Gilenya by prescribers and insurers. If not, why market it? Why not save the money and just await results from the ulcerative colitis and Crohn's studies?

Despite this issue, and despite little data, and now the Refusal to File notification, CELG mentioned in the conference call that it was planning to test ozanimod for the serious secondary progressive MS indication.

(Note, the delay in the NDA for ozanimod is very important, as the FDA's Orange Book is showing a February 2019 potential date for generics to enter the market against Gilenya. The later any ozanimod brand enters in relation to Gilenya generics, the tougher I would expect it would be for ozanimod to establish itself even with a favorable label.)

CELG has had spotty R&D results lately, including Revlimid shooting some blanks both in various lymphoma trials and in combination with AZN's Imfinzi.

So, why should we trust that the money will be well-spent testing ozanimod in secondary progressive MS?

And, why should we like the deal for fedratinib? Per the January press release:

Celgene will pay approximately $1.1 billion upfront and up to $1.25 billion in contingent payments based on regulatory approval milestones for myelofibrosis. Additional future payments for regulatory approvals in additional indications and sales-based milestones are also possible.

Just another billion or two (sarcasm alert).

All this makes me ask two questions:

Why should we trust CELG on any pipeline drug now?

And:

When is enough "enough" for CELG when it comes to deals?

I now want actual rising GAAP profits, dividends, unleveraged reduction of the float, focus, etc.; not "promises, promises" from CELG.

Final implication - the stock may be in play in the minds of traders

With CELG back at or below $90, value-oriented traders may look at its great assets and ask if the board will respond to possible pressure from institutions to make things right for them and put the company up for sale.

If so, this could make for interesting trading.

My guess - just a guess - is that CELG is not cheap enough yet for long enough to attract a bidder. Once a company is in play, its prior trading range is of some - but only limited - value. I suspect that CELG has a high opinion of its worth as an acquisition candidate, that it will not sell cheaply, and that its web of relationships and pipeline products will make a hostile takeover unattractive to the few pharma companies big enough to do the deal.

So, on one hand, I think that traders are going to consider CELG's takeover value. But on the other hand, I don't think it will happen yet.

Conclusion - what to do with CELG now?

I went back into CELG in October 2016 at $104, for three reasons:

the new CEO Mark Alles had acted cautiously that year

great momentum in all three major marketed products

CELG had recently laid out a vision for a family of pipeline products, CELMoDs, that appeared potentially transformational.

I rode the stock up in 2017, and when it crashed down to my initial buy point on the mongersen disappointment and Otezla sales fiasco, I sold most of it. (You know it's a great year in the market when a very disappointing stock is just a break-even sale rather than a loss.) Since then, I've been watching the CELG price action and news flow with growing skepticism. All those three reasons have either been negated or vitiated.

When the Fed is both raising rates and shrinking liquidity, i.e. really taking the "punch bowl" away, dips and crashes in this sort of stock are not what I want to be buying. A stock with a buy-in P/E of 10X allows earnings to halve and the stock to merely be at a market multiple. I can accept that risk; there's some margin of safety there. Or, AZN with a current 4% dividend yield allows me to wait out a downdraft given recent key approvals by the FDA. (And, AZN could be a takeover target as easily as CELG.)

Mostly, I want to be cautious given the Fed's hawkish behavior.

I don't see buying CELG, even at or below $90, as a cautious action.

My feeling on ozanimod is complicated. How can a major company such as CELG file an NDA that is so deficient in two pharmacology sections that the FDA will not even accept the filing? I did not even want to listen to the conference call. I want facts, in writing, from CELG and the FDA.

However...

The big picture context must also be considered, frustrations notwithstanding. There's no bright line between losing one's patience at the wrong time and being too patient with a stock.

I do not see enough reason to sell my remaining CELG (at a loss). The company is not a disaster area by any means. Management can improve or be replaced. The marketed products are great financial assets. I'm sure the pipeline has many strengths - though I'm fully in 'show me' mode on everything in the pipeline now.

To sum up, I view CELG as damaged goods due to management issues. I also don't think it's a likely takeover target right now, though of course one never knows. I don't plan to trade this name, just sit with my current stake and wait for some clarity on the true state of affairs at this asset-rich, deal-driven company. There's always another tomorrow with these strong names.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG,AZN,LLY,RHHBY,AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.