HFF's (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2018 6:00 PM ET

Executives

Myra Moren - Director of IR

Mark Gibson - CEO

Greg Conley - CFO

Analysts

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Good evening and welcome to the HFF Inc., Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Myra Moren, HFF's Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Moren, Please go ahead.

Myra Moren

Thank you, and welcome to HFF Inc.'s earnings conference call to review the Company's operating performance and production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing financial results for those time periods. This release is available on our IR website at hfflp.com. This conference call is being webcast and is available on the IR section of our website, along with the slide deck you may reference.

Please turn to the slide labeled Disclaimer and the reference to forward-looking statements. This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only, and actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates.

Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear today.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our fourth quarter 2017 earnings release filed on Form 8-K and our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available on their website.

We may make certain statements during today's call which will refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in our release.

With that in mind, I will introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good evening everyone and welcome to the call. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $185.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $609.5 million for the full year 2017, representing increases of 19% and 17.8% respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year. Net income totaled $34.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $95 million for the full year 2017, representing increases of 24.7% and 23% respectively, when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

HFF's increases in revenue and net income, is a testament to the professional integrity, and work effect of the firm's capital markets advisors and our collaborators' team culture, given the volatility of the current capital markets environment. HFF believes this increase in volatility is due to a number of factors including increase in cost of capital, current asset valuations, economic cycle risks and reinvestment risk. These concerns resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market experience in period of price discovery in 2016 and as evidenced by the 7% decline in the industry's investment sales volume in 2017, as reported by Real Capital Analytics.

While transaction volumes before commercial real estate experience, the decline in velocity, mortgage originations rose by 14.9% in 2017, as owners took advantage of historically low costs of debt and in some cases elected to hold assets longer given demand for the asset class remaining strong and buy side underwriting standards growing more conservative.

These statistics, while divergent do not change our long-term view of the favorable fundamentals supporting the commercial real estate industry and the potential growth of future transaction activity. Accordingly, we continue to invest in our core business, as evidenced by the following points. A 10.2% increase in headcount over the past 12 months, resulting in 91 net new associates joining the firm, included in this figure is the addition of 52 net new capital markets advisors. As we have mentioned on previous earnings calls, our headcount growth is the result of our organic and external recruiting efforts.

As discussed on previous earnings calls, HFF announced the opening of its London office in January 2017, and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company, a New York City based boutique investment banking business in March of 2017. Currently the HFF London office has 18 employees and Hentschel & Company has been successfully integrated into the HFF platform. Investment in these two strategic initiatives began to be recognized in the firm's P&L in 2017 and continued to diversify the firm's performance.

In order to accommodate both our recent and future growth we have significantly invested in the firm's structure including additional administrative personnel in our accounting, human resources, research and information technology support functions. Related to technology, the firm continues to make a significant investment in expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisors to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business.

HFF has a long history of embracing information technology, fostering an innovative reputation by leveraging the full breadth of our technology resources for the benefit of our clients in capital market advisors. As a prime example and as outlined on slide 13, CapTrack is proprietary transaction and client relationship management workflow software developed internally by HFF. The firm is able to from insights from our pipeline of transactions and valuable market intelligence derived from more than 55,000 client relationships which are housed in CapTrack.

In an era where real time inelegance provides a significant competitive advantage, HFF will continue to develop unique and differentiating technology driven solutions for our associates and clients. HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm. And keeping with the firm's long-term strategic plan that we will continue to add personnel to our officers' property verticals and business lines throughout 2018, subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy.

For our commentary on previous earnings calls, the length of the current economic cycle combined with the previously mentioned investor concerns have resulted in the redefining of risks, specifically investors have taken a more conservative approach relative to underwriting rent growth, expense recognition, capital expenditure reserves, exit assumptions etcetera.

While the total return targets of investors have remained generally consistent, the changes in underwriting metrics utilize to achieve that return have resulted in lower bid prices on many assets. Stated differently, the investment sales market is experiencing price discovery whereby sellers and buyers are trying to determine the appropriate price given investors' perception of the increased risk versus the owner's view of sustainable demand.

Additionally, with an underlying concern for economic cycle risks, investors have also opted in some situations to curtail investing, large amounts of equity in single asset transactions. Demonstrating this mentality and the liquidity available for commercial real estate in general are the announcements and closings of large M&A portfolio transactions throughout 2017, representing investors' desire in diversified risks, by investing in operating investment management platform across various geographies and property types.

Despite diverging market performance the commercial real estate industry and HFF were benefiting from several positive trends including the following. In regard to the industry at large commercial real estate as an asset class remains in favor with investors. Additionally, the composition of ownership is becoming increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transactional volumes for select intermediaries as inventors continues consolidate service providers.

Effective in the third quarter 2016, commercial real estate was re-categorized from the broader financial sector and became a stand-alone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard or GICS trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999, indicating commercial real estate's enhanced standing among global investors and has resulted in an increase in the flow of capital in the commercial real estate.

HFF believes the recognition of commercial real estate as a core investment holding ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital and then investing in the asset class is necessary in order to attain a diversified investment portfolio.

This is best illustrated on slide 17, showing an approximate 85% increase in allocations to commercial real estate since 2010. Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 120 basis points its below target as a percentage of AUM.

As illustrated on slide 18, capital managed by institutional investors and commercial real estate measured by assets held within closed-end and open-ended funds has increased approximately 95%, then a price appreciation, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class and a larger denominator of assets, which could be a positive relative to future transactional volume.

Interestingly, for the year 2017, transactional activity as reported by RCA was down 18.8% from the transaction market peak of $571.2 billion. Therefore, the increases in AUM since 2007 previously mentioned should be a positive catalyst for future transaction volumes.

An importance source of capital for the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the participation of the retail investor, which in the past has invested the private non-listed REITs. Given reforms implemented by government regulators of this industry, a significant number of no-load or low-load real estate investment funds from private best-in-class real estate operators and investment management firms are emerging or are already investing. HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor universe, as few retail investors have exposure to best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers.

Foreign capital flows into the U.S. totaled $50.5 billion in 2017, a 25.2% decrease from the same period in the previous year. HFF believes the declines among foreign investors are largely due to the same concerns as those previously mentioned among domestic institutions, as well as changes in investment preferences and a shift in the geographic origins of inbound capital into the U.S.

As an example, while the capital controls initiated by China have reduced capital flows from that country by more than 50%, the $5.9 billion invested by Chinese capital into U.S. assets in 2017 is still significant, ranking the third highest among individual countries last year. Moreover HFF expects any sustained pullback from China to be offset by Australia, Japan and other EU countries given the demand for US commercial real estate.

Additionally there are other factors impacting competitiveness of foreign investment into the US commercial real estate industry the majority of which are centered on currency risk and the cost of hedging.

Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the US commercial real estate industry is the supply of new assets being developed. As shown on slides 28 and 29 supply remains largely imbalance with demand despite higher completions in 2017 relative to previous economic cycles, there are specific sub-markets for in completions of certain property types have exceeded demand resulting in increased rent concessions.

However HFF believes in environment of sustained job growth of the next two to three years could afford landlords additional pricing power given the relatively modest scale of new construction, the lending community's substantial reduction in construction loan funding, the economic cycle was negatively impacting to build the core strategies and the compression and return on cost metrics. Finally as it is mentioned on previous earnings call commercial real estate in effect houses the US economy and therefore its health is correlated to US job growth.

In the interim the value of the US commercial real estate will largely be determined by investors' perception of and conviction relating to tenant demand for commercial real estate, as investors are not willing to underwrite future capitalization rate compression and/or multiple expansions as a major contributor of total return expectations.

In order to put this commentary into perspective relative to the performance of HFF, we believe it is important to reiterate few key themes from previous earnings calls. First it is important to note that HFF is not a real estate investment business, but rather the real estate transaction business HFF does not invest lend or provide any services other than those of capital markets intermediary. Therefore the firm is not directly impacted by price movements of commercial real estate assets relative to investment gains or losses from an HFF sponsored investment fund given its lack of participation in the same.

Second HFF has virtually no corporate debt for relatively low fixed cost structure and minimal working capital needs, allowing the firm's significant flexibility in terms of adjusting to any market environment and to take full advantage of potential growth opportunities. Third the firm is highly diversified relative to its client base. In the 12 month period ending fourth-quarter 2017 no one client accounted for more than 2.2% of our Capital Market services revenue in our top 10 clients combined represented 10.6% of our Capital Market services revenue.

In regard to future transaction volumes the aforementioned increases in AUM for both the closed-end and an open-end fund market suggest the market has the potential to sustain current transaction levels absent a significant deceleration in economic activity. A particular note is the transaction volume emerging from closed closed-end fund market.

As illustrated on slide 21 the average hold period for 64% of the participants in the closed-end fund market is less than five years in duration due to the value-added investment objectives, the underlying compensation structure of these funds and the need to post realize returns for future funds raisers.

Finally as shown on slide 23 the $1.06 trillion of maturing commercial real estate loans through 2020 should serve as a catalyst for investment advisory or refinancing transactions.

In regard to HFF our investment advisory transaction volumes totaled $10.3 billion in the fourth quarter 2017 and $34.5 billion for the four year of 2017, marking decreases 12.8% and 5.9% respectively when compared to the same periods in the previous years. As reported by RCA the industry experienced declines a 13% and 7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the full year 2017 respectively when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on slide 24, HFF's investment in advisory volume for the full year 2017 increased 102% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 18.8% for the industry. And regard to HFF's net business line our originations totaled $16.7 billion in the fourth quarter 2017 and $51.7 billion for the full year 2017 representing increases of 28% and 27.2% respectively when compared to the same periods in the previous year.

As mentioned previously the industry experienced mortgage origination increases of 10.3% and 14.9% in the fourth quarter and the full year 2017 respectively when compared to the same periods in the previous year's according to preliminary estimates released by the mortgage bankers association.

As illustrated on slide 25, HFF's debt volume for the full year 2017 increased 120% from 2007 as compared to an increase of 11% for the industry.

In summary, we believe there is ample availability of capital in both the debt and equity markets to sustain current real estate transaction volumes, absent a precipitous decline in global economic activity.

As we have stated on previous earnings calls while the market conditions can result in an increase in demand for HFF's capital markets knowledge advisory services and execution capabilities as investors see clarity in asset valuations and in determining the most suitable strategy for their commercial real estate holdings. With that let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I will discuss today is also set forth on slides 33 through 46. Beginning on slides 33 and 34, during the fourth quarter, our revenue was $185.3 million as compared to $155.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 which is 19% higher year-over-year. Total transaction volumes increased 18% in the fourth quarter led by an increase in debt transaction volumes of 28% year-over-year.

Operating income was $40.5 million in the fourth quarter 2017 up $3.3 million while operating margins were down 200 basis points, primarily due to our decision to continue to strategically invest in our business during 2017, which included the start-up of our London operations and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company.

We continue to demonstrate our ability to generate cash from operations and maintain healthy levels of liquidity. In addition, we continue to operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital market services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital, as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 2.2% of our capital market services revenue for the year ending December 31, 2017.

Continuing on slides 35 and 36, revenue for the full year 2017 was $609.5 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 17.8% or $92.1 million. The revenue growth for the full year was driven by a 17.1% increase in transaction volumes with debt volume up 27.2%, while investment advisory volumes were down by 5.9%.

For the full year of 2017, operating income was $105.3 million compared to $95.8 million for the full year of 2016. The increase in operating income for both the quarter and 12 month periods is primarily attributable to the growth in revenues offset by increases in the Company's compensation related costs and other expenses associated with the growth in headcount, which includes a start-up of London operations, an increase in stock compensation expense and an increase in other operating expenses.

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 21.9% compared to the operating margin of 23.9% for the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating margin for the full year of 2017 was 17.3% compared to 18.5% for the year ended 2016. The decline in operating margins of 200 basis points for the quarter and a120 basis points for the full year is attributable to the increase in the Company's operating expenses, primarily related to the strategic investments we are making in our business through growth in headcount and expansion of offices and platform services.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $59.5 million, an increase of $11.8 million or 24.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $47.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $163.5 million compared to $133.6 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $29.9 million or 22.4%.

This increase in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the full year was primarily driven by the increase in operating income, and to a lesser extent an increase in other income related to our agency business. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2017 was 32.1% compared to 30.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016 while the adjusted EBITDA margin for the year-ended December 31, 2017 expanded 100 basis points to 26.8% compared to the same period last year. Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was 56.1% in the full year of 2017 compared to 56.3% in the same period of 2016.

While we continue to have an increase in direct operating cost associated with the strategic investments made in 2017 including the start-up of our London operations, the 20 basis points improvement is primarily attributable to the fixed cost component being spread over the high revenue base, which grew 17.8% in 2017.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up by approximately $10.9 million or 36% for the fourth quarter and up by $26.4 million or 22.3% for the full year of 2017 when compared to the same periods in 2016. These increases were primarily due to additional compensation related expenses, including stock compensation and other incentive compensation accruals as well as an increase in the interest in our warehouse lines of credit and additional other operating expenses due to higher transactional activity and the growth in headcount.

In addition other operating expenses have increased as the Company's strategic investments in technology continued into 2017 as we implemented the integration of a customer relationship management software system into our IT environment which includes our proprietary CapTrack database.

As shown on slides 34 and 35, interest and other income increased $11.7 million in the fourth quarter and $23.7 million for the full year 2017 when compared to the same periods in 2016. These increases for both the quarter and full year are attributable to higher income from the valuation of the company's mortgage servicing rights and the other entity related income including securitization compensation.

The company's Freddie Mac originations were very strong in 2017 as we achieved a record level of originations for the year of approximately $6.8 billion which is an increase of $2.2 billion or approximately 47.8% above the originations for the same period in 2016.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $0.7 for the same period in 2016 and was $2.39 for the full year 2017 compared to $1.99 in 2016.

The company's effective tax rate for the year-ended 12/31/2017 was approximately 39%, net of the impact of adjustments made due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The Company recorded provisional adjustments to as December 31, 2017 financial statements related to the reduction in tax rates from 2017 Tax Reform Act through a remeasurement of its deferred tax assets and related payable into the tax receivable agreement.

This remeasurement resulted in a one-time net decrease in net income of $3.1 million for both the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 was negatively impacted by $0.08 per share as a result of the remeasurement adjustments.

While we anticipate a reduction in the Company's overall effective tax rate beginning in 2017, due to the 2017 Tax Reform Act's lowering of the statutory corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% we are continuing to evaluate the accounting implications on our tax accruals.

Slides 37 through 39 relate to balance sheet and liquidity. Our cash balance net of client advances as of December 31, 2017 was $265.7 million compared to $230.7 million at December 31, 2016. As shown on slide 37, during the full year 2017 the company generated $114.2 million cash from operating activities net of $6.2 million increase in client advances as compared to $83.2 million net of $3.9 million decrease in client advances during the same period in 2016. The company's use of cash is typically related to the modest working capital needs during the year, and the payment of taxes. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset with the mortgage notes receivable.

As shown on slide 38, our balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 included $450.3 million of outstanding borrowings on 11 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac multifamily business, and we also had a corresponding asset reported for the related mortgage notes receivable. Since the end of the year all of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac.

Also subsequent to year end on February 21, the company paid a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share. The aggregate dividend payment dividend totaled $67.8 million and since December 2012 the company had returned capital to our shareholders in the form of six special cash dividends totaling $388.5 million or $10.27 per share.

I'd like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements, which can be found on slides 40 to 43. As noted on slides 40 and 41, on a year-over-year basis our transaction volume increased by 18% or approximately $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased $14 million or 17.1% for the full year of 2017. The total number of transactions increased by 11.3% or 69 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased for the full year of 2017 by 17.1% or 156 transactions.

The Company's loan servicing portfolio grew by $11.9 million or 20.5% in 2017 when compared to the portfolio size in the same period of 2016. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $69.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Slide 42 provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the fourth quarter comparison to the same period in 2016. Total headcount and capital markets advisors as of December 31, 2017 were up by 10.2% and 16.3% respectively year-over-year.

Slide 43 provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisors increased 2% for the full year of 2017, compared to the full year of 2016. The revenue per capital markets advisors of $1.686 million is also up sequentially from the trailing 12 months as of September 30, 2017 of $1.664 million.

In summary, we are pleased with the company's operating and financial performance for the year 2017, as we achieved improving adjusted EBITDA margins with a 17.8% increase in revenues, while continuing to make strategic investments in our business consistent with our growth strategy. We continue to work to be very disciplined, efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Greg. As we look into 2018, we think it's important to convey the firm's strategic plan remains largely unchanged from previous years. HFF's future growth will continue to be premised on our core guiding principles, which we believe significantly differentiate HFF in the real estate industry. These core guiding principles are briefly described as follows.

First is our client-centric business model, which avoids business lines or services that directly compete with the business interest of our clients, such as investment management, landlord and tenant representation and/or property asset management services.

Second is the maintenance of our partnership mentality run by the governing body of HFF. Its executive committee is elected by the firm's leadership team which is comprised of 78 individuals who run the firm's 26 offices, its business lines and its property verticals. This approach to governance reinforces our team partnership culture and significantly differentiates the firm from the industry at large.

Third is our player/coach leadership style, whereby the firm's leadership mentors or capital markets advisors through the origination and execution of real estate transactions. Fourth is our pay-for-performance compensation structure, which aligns the interest of HFF's leadership, with the performance of the firm for our profit participation in Omnibus compensation plans.

Fifth is maintaining an owner mentality versus an employee mentality which is illustrated by the fact that HFF capital markets advisors own approximately 11% of the outstanding Class A common shares of HFF. Highlighting the importance of our adherence to an owner mentality is the firm granting of 1,750,000 shares since January 2014, which vest over five years to our leadership team and capital markets advisors based on value-add metrics.

Our sixth guiding principle is risk mitigation. The company has virtually no corporate-level debt to service, and we continue to maintain significant cash balances to fund our working capital needs, our future growth and to mitigate downside of risks as occurred in 2008 and 2009. Once we have met these needs and have sufficient capital reserve to not only survive, but thrive in a down market, the company led by the Board of Directors looks at all options regarding the best use of its capital. This has been illustrated by returning capital to shareholders over the past six years in the form of special dividends, totaling $388.5 million or $10.27 per share.

Finally, our seventh core guiding principle is the maintenance of the firm's value-add philosophy, which permeates every aspect of the HFF culture. All leadership positions, compensation awards and executive appointments are based on long-held value-add principles, which were developed internally and are consistently used to educate all employees.

HFF's ability to differentiate and build out its platform in a consolidating industry, as well as to continue its expansion into the real estate industry at large remains a primary focus of management. We believe these guiding principles allow the firm to recruit and retain best-in-class industry professionals.

Evidencing this statement, and as illustrated on slide 42, since year-end 2012, the company has increased its headcount by 408, representing an approximate 71% increase and we have grown our total capital markets advisors by 142, representing an increase of approximately 62%. We have accomplished this profitably and at a sustained measured pace. HFF remains committed to protecting its culture via an unwavering adherence to its deliberative hiring practices.

Operator, I would now like to turn the call over to questions from our callers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Steven Shallen [ph], with William Blair.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, hi thanks for taking my questions. I guess first, just given the AUM inflows in the dry powder you discussed within the industry, do you view those fund managers as seeing kind of increasing pressure over the last year to put those assets to work? And how is that along with generally steady underline market characteristics, but any upward movement in bid prices to come closer to meeting to ask on properties?

Mark Gibson

So Steven, thanks for the question. Let me try and break that out a little bit. So in terms of increases in AUM and again this is net of price appreciation. Those are assets under management, which again doubled effectively since 2007, yet volume of transactions have declined by 19%. And there are couple of factors affecting this; one is, real estate has become a necessary diversifier in long dated investment portfolios, it is a good asset for asset liability management, strategies and the market at large has recognized that. So, you have some elongated whole periods.

Additionally because the whole periods have been elongated in the event that you are not achieving pricing that you believe should be achieved relative to the quality asset or the quality in the market relative in the past, you find a recap it or refinance it, or hold it, particularly in an environment where buyers in general are becoming more conservative in their own providing metrics. So you have the classic buy side that is reacting which I think is healthy and understandable in a more conservative way toward underwriting properties going forward and yet you see sustained demand if you are an owner and you see future growth in those assets and you opt to hold, so it's a classic gap in some places.

And let me just reiterate that point for a minute. We are making a very general comment here that could - it's very difficult to sound like this market. So in markets where you have significant demand and sustained demand you do not have a bid-ask gap price issue, it is in markets where you have lagging demand and investors are seeing that where you have the preponderance of our bid-ask gap.

I don't know if that answers your question, but that's what we're seeing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yeah that helps. And then I guess, you know you talked about, I guess investments for both, administrative support and infrastructure, would you expect that to take a step up in '18 relative to what you saw in '17 as a percentage of revenue?

Mark Gibson

We been very consistent in our investment, in technology, in infrastructure and we have to break those apart. I would say you not see anything different than what we have reported in '17 and '16 on a relative basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it and then I know you're still working through the impact of tax reform on your own rates, but just from a high level, would you expect to realize the majority of the reduced corporate federal tax rate in your GAAP tax rate over the next few years?

Mark Gibson

Greg, you want to handle that?

Greg Conley

Sure. We are currently evaluating the impact of the tax rates and collecting and preparing the necessary data and interpreting all the additional guidance that is out there. So as you know there is some puts and takes that are coming with this, so there will be some offset to that 14% reduction in the corporate rate for us. So we do expect to see some of that pullback but we should see the majority of that reduction fall to our effective tax rate, so we should be somewhere in the 27% to 30% effective tax rate, once this is all said and done although we still will continue to evaluate the data over the next 12 months.

So as you can imagine there'll be some - that will significantly reduce our cash taxes paid in 2018, if we can keep the effective rate in that range.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Really appreciate the color. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mitch Germain with JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

Good evening and congrats on the year. I think, I want to ask couple of Stephen's questions a little differently. In particular to the closed-end funds, obviously you reference a good portion of them have been utilizing a shorter hold time. Does that dynamic change in your mind in an environment where pricing becomes less favorable?

Mark Gibson

It could, Mitch. It's a great question. And thanks for the comment on the year. It could. So, underlying all of these, and again this is, these are very, very general comments. I would say that in this cycle risk has been somewhat eclipsed by reinvestment risk. So if you are in a market that is experiencing a reduction in demand. And you have investors in underwriting future growth one-way and owners believing differently, you might well have investors go, why don't we just hold and either recap it or refinance it, or do something else, rather than sell it. We both believe it because I am equally concerned with reinvestment risk if you give me my capital back and I redeploy it in a market where we are finding asset level priced fairly well, depending upon again what area of the country are in.

So that could have an impact for some elongated holds. But again these are 10 year finite life funds. And you do have this offset here with compensation metrics, Mitch, that we have talked about before on calls like this, where you have your press promote construct from a compensation standpoint there. And then you also have the need to show realized returns for future fund raising. So I think it will have a marginal impact perhaps on some elongation, again only in those markets where you're seeing the most severe bid-ask gaps.

Mitch Germain

Got you. And then frequent and then while I think the most recent outlook on fund raising, generally you know suggested there could be a bit of a pullback, is that consistent with what you're seeing out there?

Mark Gibson

It is. And let me give you the rationale behind it, it's great question. There is 150 billion of dry powder already existing in discretionary fund formats, which is the highest recorded dry powder in commercial real estate history. So if you are now fund raising and you are going to the significant LPs state plans or with large overseas institutional investors and you see this amount of liquidity that is not deployed in existing funds you're unlikely to invest more funds until those are at least deployed.

So I think what that tells us, as an industry is quite healthy and that the investment managers across the United States and frankly across the world are being very measured in how they are deploying capital. And I would say they are being very tactical and transactionally oriented and careful, which we think is a very good sign for the overall health of the industry.

But it really comes down to, Mitch industry already having a substantial amount of liquidity, significant amounts of available capital to deploy, which logically would impact future fundraisers particularly with new funds until you have some deployment being held with this liquidity.

Mitch Germain

Got you. You talked about that the pullback in some of the Chinese capital and now we're seeing the regulators there potentially for some significant amount of leverage reduction, obviously creates additional fees, but do you think there is anything negative on a systemic basis that could be created from some of the foreselling?

Mark Gibson

I do not. So in general there has been a lot of press about this and I think there's not a lot of facts there so my - our view is no, relative specifically to your question. And with respect to a pullback, we have seen an equal amount of increases coming from other regions of the world. So this moment, we really don't see any difference in interest from overseas capital and investing in U.S. commercial real estate as we've seen in the past, which I think they have the same overarching concerns, as domestic pension plans or corporate plans.

Mitch Germain

Great. My last question is, I just want to ask about hiring and technology, maybe in a different way which is do you think because you guys were having such a really strong year, as the year progressed you maybe push some hiring into 2017 that you might have normally may be delayed into 2018?

Mark Gibson

No, we just don't do that, Mitch. Perhaps we're just not smart enough, I don't know. We just don't do that. It's not that complex. When we find someone who possesses the integrity and character and competency of our business, we just hire them. And it's never a timing issue. So it's difficult as we have talked about on previous calls like this to find talent for the growth and it really is our only constraint to growth is finding talent to help us both lead and fill out our various platforms across the US. So, the answer to your question specifically is no.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thanks again, and congrats on the year.

Mark Gibson

Thanks Mitch.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jade Rahmani, with KBW.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. Can you comment as to whether you have seen any changes in investor underwritings so far this year as a result of interest rate expectations having increased and also whether you have seen any fields gap re-priced re-traded or contract cancellations, as a result of that?

Mark Gibson

Yes, it's a very good question, Jade. So let me handle the interest rate question. People have been worried about interest rate increases since the bond went from 1.6% to 3.03% in 2013. So that has been a consistent metric that people have been paying a lot of attention to for the last four years. So there's nothing new relative to how people are thinking about exits there. However I think more importantly they are, and again this is very geographic and property type specific, depending upon the market and again the fundamental demand any given market for a given property type they most certainly will be more conservative on underwriting metrics where it's deemed where they can see the actual facts there.

In terms of effects of renegotiations or contract callouts et cetera, we haven't seen any notable increases relative to rising rates yet. And I say yet, because there's a long period of time to go here. But we have not witnessed any of that to date.

I would also make a point here on interest rate that you have to look at the net effective cost to the consumer. And offsetting the increase in rates has been spread compression. And it is pretty consistent across the debt captive world in that point. So I would take whatever period of time you want from an interest rate increase and essentially the impact to the overall consumers about half of the actual nominal increase in the U.S. Treasury or whatever other benchmark you may be using. So we have witnessed spread compression. And again we haven't seen any notable effects in volumes or in re-trades or contract fallouts.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks for that. Did 4Q earnings include recognition of any feeds from the Parkway transactions?

Greg Conley

Yes it does, Jade. As you know we don't get granular with any specific deal because it's just non-material overall that our overall performance. But yes, it is a significant portion of that as recognized in the fourth quarter.

Jade Rahmani

And just that in terms of the overall outlook for production volumes, is it reasonable to project growth in 2018 based on the recruitment and hiring is done to date, the investments you've made, market share gains and the potential for either large advisory type assignments such as the Parkway transactional portfolio deals in 2018, is it reasonable to expect production volumes to grow?

Mark Gibson

As you know Jade it's a question that we don't answer. We don't give guidance on these calls. But I do think you bring up good points and that we are continuing to invest in our platform and we made a comment in our earnings call that we are forecasting continued hiring in 2018, again subject to the overall economic climate. And we have noted again in our commentary on the earnings call that it's unlikely that we can affect margin expansion into any great degree, it stays within a range because the investments that we're making in growing our business which includes headcount that also includes, opening of new offices such as London, Seattle as well as new services which would be potential acquisition of corporate M&A. So we are continuing to invest.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Mark Gibson for any closing remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you everyone for attending our call. And we will see each other again or talk to each other again in the first quarter of 2018 call. Have a good evening.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect and have a wonderful day