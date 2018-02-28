GlaxoSmithKline: Worth At Least $50 A Share

Our long position in GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) hasn't gained much traction since we entered it a few months ago. However, there was nothing in the company's recent earnings beat which alters our bullish stance. Despite 2017 being a difficult year in terms of elevated cost, we still saw 4% operation growth in the fourth quarter and 65.74% gross margins for the full year. Management cut guidance a tad to compensate for probable higher generic competition to Advair but I see this as a prudent call.

Despite the guidance cut, investors need to look at the big picture here. For example, analysts who follow Glaxo have been raising their earnings projections going forward and with good reason. Bears zone in too much on future Advair competition (which has been kept at bay for the most part) but ignore what Glaxo has coming down the track. Furthermore the viability of the strong dividend and the company's debt load seems to be other bones of contention among investors. First let's get into that dividend and then explain why Glaxo still remains a compelling long at around $36 a share.

First of all with respect to the dividend, many investors zone in on the pay-out ratio which is up around 180%+. What this basically means is that the company is paying out 180% more in dividends than it is making in net income. 2017 numbers back this up. $2.17 billion was received in net income whereas $3.91 billion was paid out in dividends. However cash pays dividends and not earnings. Why? Earnings can contain non-cash items such as depreciation and patent amortization which do not govern the viability of a dividend. Therefore investors should be looking at free cash flows instead.

In fiscal 2017, Glaxo's free cash flows hit $4.66 billion. When we base this number off the $3.91 billion in payouts, we get a cash flow pay-out ratio of 84%. What's the problem then with dividend viability? Furthermore with revenue is expected to grow this year by 8%+, expect that free cash flow number to rise even more going forward. This is why management has committed itself to the dividend.

Secondly, investors seem to be focusing too much on the probable weakness of Advair in the US as this inhaled drug makes up more than 10% of the top line. Management has cited already that it expects strong generic competition in the US shortly which had to expected at some time. In fact, a strong generic competitor is probably long overdue since the European market is a totally different kettle of fish. However, the work Glaxo is doing with new drugs such as Trelegy and Anoro look very promising and should mean that over time, any substantial losses that may come from the Advair loss will be mitigated.

In fact with respect to the pipeline, I believe investors need to give the company some latitude with respect to the respiratory drugs that are coming down the track. Whereas in the past, management has been content to get the maximum possible mileage out of proven drugs (so they could be used in a variety of areas), Glaxo now places a higher priority on true innovation and research and development. The company's $4.48 billion spent on R&D was the higher spend in this area in well over a decade. We should see fruit of these higher costs soon.

Long term investors should also look to how Glaxo wants to hone in on the growth from emerging markets. The new CEO Emma Walmsley has already been decisive in this area by cutting invstment in the African market so the company can plough more resources into the emerging markets. Although the US for example has been a cash cow for the likes of Advair up to now, long term investors should be excited by the lack of coverage & prescription drug growth in emerging markets.

Investors should just focus on the success of the pipeline. As incomes rise in emerging markets, more and more prescription drugs are going to enter those markets where Glaxo has plenty of runway for growth. Growth is what the market wants to see. Developed markets will experience stagflation first which is why the branching out to emerging markets now is key. Again, we will continue take a long term view. Long GlaxoSmithKline

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.