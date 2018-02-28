Dr Pepper Snapple Group: Attractive Risk/Reward

The share price has since retreated, but does that make it a good value for investors?

On January 29, Dr Pepper Snapple announced that it would be merging with Keurig Green Mountain in a cash and stock deal.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (DPS) has one of the catchiest, most attention-grabbing advertisements on television with American Idol alum Justin Guarini playing the part of Lil' Sweet for the promotion of Diet Dr Pepper.

An investment in Dr Pepper has also been a "sweet one", as those who've owned it over the last decade enjoyed total returns of 470%. It certainly has been a sweeter stock than its sugary beverage brethren, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), which have returned just 117.1% and 108.6% over that same time period.

DPS Total Return Price data by YCharts

The reason for this outperformance is easy to see with F.A.S.T. Graphs, as it shows that Dr Pepper grew EPS at a 10.5% annual rate over the last decade while PepsiCo grew at 4.9% and Coca-Cola at just 3.5%.

This out-performance came to a final crescendo on January 29th, when Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR) announced that they'd entered a definitive merger agreement to create Keurig Dr Pepper ("KDP").

Shares jumped 25% on the news, trading up to nearly $127 intra-day after sitting around the $95 level prior to the announcement. Since then, shares have slowly trended lower and now trade for around $116.

Does this pullback provide some value for investors?

The Merger Agreement

The terms of the deal are pretty straightforward, as existing owners of Dr Pepper Snapple Group will be getting a special cash dividend of $103.75 and one share of "KDP" stock in the newly formed company, Keurig Dr Pepper, for each share of "DPS" that they owned prior to close.

Upon closing, previous Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will hold 13% of shares of the combined company, while Keurig shareholders will hold 87%.

Management also announced that KDP will be paying an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and that the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

KDP anticipates total net debt at closing to be approximately $16.6 billion, and it anticipates maintaining an investment grade credit rating.

Digging Into The Numbers

The cash part of the deal is the sure thing for Dr Pepper shareholders, but determining the value of the new KDP shares is what makes or breaks a potential investment.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group released an investor presentation with the announcement, which details the transaction and provides guidance on synergies, business prospects, and pro forma financials.

Here is the slide deck:

The presentation is 30 pages long and is full of discussion on market opportunity in the beverage industry and how combining these two companies will create synergies in marketing their products to consumers.

For example, it offers insightful information about the fact that consumers like caffeine and that they buy those products at popular places like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and 7-Eleven.

She sure looks excited about the possibilities!

Kidding aside, while the presentation does give some information on brands and market opportunities, it seems to be lacking when it comes to detailed financial guidance about the combined company.

Slide 6 is helpful in that it provides basic information on the revenues and operating income for each company. It shows DPS at $6.7B in revenues and $1.4B in adjusted operating income and Keurig at $4.1B and $1.1B.

Adding them together, we get $10.8B in revenues and $2.5B in adjusted operating income.

Moving to slide 10, we see that management is guiding for $600M in synergies for the combined company. However, those won't be seen on an annualized basis until 2021.



Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a transcript of the conference call on its investor relations site, and there is a bit further discussion of the timeline for the synergies there. (Bold highlight by me)

As mentioned earlier, we are targeting $600 million in synergies on an annualized basis by 2021 through extensive efficiency initiatives that include integrating warehousing and transportation across the combined network and indirect procurement savings in direct media, production, point of sale and marketing. We will also be able to generate savings by optimizing duplication in roles and processes, which is always the case when you bring together similar companies. We expect the $600 million in cost synergies to be realized at a fairly even pace, essentially one-third each year between 2019 and 2021.

I will discuss this later, but it seems there will be little in the way of synergies seen in 2018, and then roughly $200M a year added thereafter in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The second part of slide ten is the talk of quick deleveraging, with a target net debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x within 2-3 years of closing.

This target is in line with Dr Pepper's debt/EBITDA after it levered up for the Bai Brands acquisition in 2017. Note that DPS produces about $1.6B in annual EBITDA in recent years.

DPS EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

According to slide 13, Keurig Green Mountain has $3.3B in debt and a debt/EBITDA of 2.7x in 2017. This implies that the business produced about $1.22B in EBITDA last year.

Adding those two numbers together, we get a combined EBITDA of around $2.8B. Based on those numbers and assuming $16.6B in debt, we get a debt/EBITDA of 5.9x at closing.

To get to below the target 3.0x level will require nearly halving the debt to the $8.4B level. I suppose this is an achievable task, but I have my doubts that ~$8B in debt can be extinguished within the 2-3 year time frame.

Looking at Dr Pepper shows $161M in interest expense on $4.418B in long-term debt, which equates to a roughly 3.6% weighted interest rate.

DPS Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Assuming a similar rate on $16.6B in debt means that annual interest expenses could approach $600M.

With a combined EBITDA of ~$2.8B and the funding of taxes, depreciation, and a dividend yet to come from that, how much cash will be left over to de-lever?

Keurig + Dr Pepper = Growth Company?

As you can see from the slide 13 posted earlier, KGM actually saw a negative growth in sales over the last two years, with net sales dropping from $4.392B to $4.135B.

So that means Dr Pepper will be picking up the slack right? Well, I'm not sure about that one. Slide 18 shows Dr Pepper's growth in recent years and it isn't overly impressive either.

Revenue has grown at just a 2.8% clip since 2013, with sales moving from $6.0B to $6.7B. Adjusted operating income growth was double the rate, at 5.5%. However, that too has flat-lined of late, with adjusted operating income of $1.3B, $1.4B, and $1.4B over the last three years.

Earnings growth has been better, but that was helped in part by an effective share repurchase program.

DPS Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Dr Pepper was able to shrink the share count by 12.4% over the last five years, giving a nice 14.2% boost to EPS.

With a focus on paying down debt and funding a dividend, will there be cash left over to continue funding a buyback program?

Pro Forma Financials

We've gone through the other items, now let's see what management is providing for guidance for the combined company.

We've heard several mentions of "synergies" with the deal, but remember that the $600M number will be achieved on a step basis, with roughly one-third each coming in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Slide 25 again mentions those synergies but also mentions for the first time a one-off cost of $750M for the merger. When seeing the "$600M Of Targeted Synergies" in the slide heading and $750M in one-off costs, one might surmise that these two would roughly offset one another.

However, when considering there are zero synergies realized in 2018, $200M in 2019, $400M in 2020, and $600M in 2021, it will be more than three years before those one-off costs are recovered.

Slide 28 of the deck shows "Pro Forma 2017 Financials" for the combined company, but I see several red flags with what is shown.

Pro Forma 2017 financials are being shown with the full run rate of synergies factored in. This despite the fact that in the conference call, management stated that cost synergies will be realized at a fairly even pace, essentially one-third each year between 2019 and 2021.

Footnote #4 also says that the pro-forma adjusted net income includes the synergies in the calculation. How can there be $600M in synergies in a pro-forma 2017 number, when those synergies won't be realized in full for several years?

Does the adjusted net income number also include the interest expense from the additional $9B in debt the company will be carrying? Does it factor in the $750M in "one-off" costs mentioned on slide 25?

Dropping $600M from the $1.776B adjusted net income number lowers the pro-forma EPS from $1.27 to just $0.84.

Putting a 15 PE multiple to those numbers means a potential $6.45 drop in KDP share price expectations from $19.05 to $12.60.

Dividend Discussion

Page 27 of the presentation shows that KDP expects to pay an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. I think this was a smart move by management that should help put a floor on the share price for the new stock.

Considering the fact that EPS projections are murky for the new company, instituting a competitive dividend gives investors a reason to hold the stock.

Let's take a look at recent history to see what types of dividend yields Dr Pepper, Coke, and Pepsi have historically traded for.

DPS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, the three are typically trading for dividend yields of 2.5-3.5%, with Dr Pepper falling to as low as 2% due to the share price increase following the merger announcement.

With a $0.60 annual dividend, here are the different yield scenarios for varying share prices.

Using the 2.5-3.5% yield range gives a potential share price target of $17-24. With my expectations of less than $1.00 per share in earnings, I would be looking at $15-17 as a conservative price target for shares of the new company.

This would give a dividend yield of around 3.75% and a potential PE of 18-22 depending on how earnings shake out.

Another note on the dividend is that with ~1.4B shares being issued, the $0.60 dividend payout will cost the company around $840 million annually.

I think this is a reasonable payout but does take funds away from deleveraging efforts and potential share repurchases. It will be interesting to see how management balances those future cash flows, and how much emphasis will be given to dividend growth in the first few years of the new company.

Investment Opportunity

Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will be getting $103.75 in a special cash dividend and a newly minted share of the new Keurig Dr Pepper company.

Based on my analysis, I think shares of the new KDP shares will trade at $15 minimum, with potential upside from there. This provides a dividend yield floor of 4%, which is the high end of what beverage companies traditionally yield.

A $15 KPD provides a current value of $118.75 for DPS, and with a current share price of around $116, I think there is decent opportunity for new investors.

The near-term earnings picture is a bit murky, and I do have concerns about the debt load following the combination, but I think that the Keurig and Dr Pepper combination has good potential.

Even with my low growth expectations, I see $15 as a floor for the new KDP shares, with potential upside to $20 or higher if the management can execute.

As such, I think the risk/reward is attractive at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.