Alerus Financial: More Attractive Than I Even Realized

I see book value growing over 10% during 2018 and believe market value will follow.

Alerus during the 4th quarter had to write down some deferred tax assets it held on its books.

At the beginning of the year, I wrote about Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) and how it was one of my favorite banks for 2018. Most of the thesis was due to the amortization charges disguising cash earning and tax reform boosting earnings. If one would have invested at the time of the article, a nice 12% return would have followed (See exhibit 1) (Article Link). There are a few other data points I would like to highlight for the coming year now that 4th quarter earnings and full year data have come out.

Exhibit 1: ALRS Stock Price Graph

ALRS data by YCharts

A deferred tax expense of $4.6 million hit the income statement during the 4th quarter due to the re-evaluation of deferred tax assets as lower tax rates were implemented. This is a conservative approach that prolonged the growth in book value, but 2018 is looking better for Alerus. Book value sits at $180.6 million, good for a 7% growth rate. I expect this to be significantly higher for 2018 and I'll touch on this later.

What's interesting to note in 2017 is strong loan growth occurred at 14%. I believe book value lagged significantly during 2017 because of the one-time deferred tax expense and continued amortization expenses still hitting the income statement. There is still plenty of room for loan capacity and Alerus to continue growth within its loan portfolio.

I see 2018 full year interest revenue will hit new highs as the majority of the loan growth came mid to late in the year. These new loans will now have a full year to collect interest income.

Exhibit 2: Loan Yield Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

Back in 2015, interest revenue lagged significantly behind the loan growth and the following year, Alerus saw a huge increase in interest revenue. Now, 2017 doesn't show as large of a difference between interest earnings and loan growth, but there is still a disparity between them indicating higher revenues to come from the loan portfolio.

We can even optically see this from the revenue yield against the total portfolio. Interest rates went up in 2017, so the yield doesn't correlate well with what's happening in the market. I suspect for 2018, this yield will be much higher and probably closer to 5%. A stagnant loan balance with a 5% yield would create $77 million in interest revenue or 12% growth.

This is beneficial for Alerus as management has been focusing on both sides of the income statement. Management has cut the fat off of its recent acquisitions. Non-interest operating costs were reduced by 8% during 2017. I expect this to continue, but not as significantly for 2018.

Book value has closely been tracking the market pricing of Alerus over the past 5 years (See exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3: Analysis Comparing Book Value To Market Price

Source: Gurufocus, Company Reports

You might be wondering why this matters? Well, if the market believes the value of Alerus is based on book value, which most banks are valued by, this is shaping up to be a great year for shareholders. I believe significant earnings power is coming during 2018.

To make a fool of myself with a forecast, as we all know humans aren't very good at forecasting, exhibit 4 is my attempt to project earnings in the coming year. With strong interest revenue growth, similar interest expense and credit losses, similar non-interest income, 1% reduction in non-interest expense, and new tax rates now implemented, Alerus I see could earn upwards of $30 million plus. Doubling last year's earnings and good for a 16-17% return on equity.

Exhibit 4: Estimated Earnings

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

Even if 75% of my forecast is correct, the numbers would yield a 14% return on equity. With Alerus's book value trading along with market value, a 14% return would be more than adequate in today's market environment.

