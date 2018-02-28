Ulta Beauty: Good Company, But The Stock Is Heading Down

Prior growth has been built on new store expansion and comparable store increases.

Ulta Beauty is a well run company with no debt and a large customer loyalty program.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is an interesting situation because it seems so well-managed and continues to grow, yet at the same time the company has seen its current stock price recently dramatically decline by 34 percent from $313.73 on June 5, 2017, to $207.11.

Due to slowing growth from both new store expansion and current store sales the stock should continue to decline.

The Good: A Well Managed Company

Ulta Beauty, if you have not visited a store, offers bright and clean medium sized stores focused primarily on these three categories:

Cosmetics

Skincare, bath and fragrance

Haircare products and styling tools

Per the 2017 Annual Report, Ulta Beauty was founded in 1990 and has grown to over 1000 stores today without incurring debt. The company's SEC reports are transparent and provide detailed information which has been used, compiled and analyzed for this report.

The company does not pay dividends to investors, but has recently been increasing stock repurchases.

100 new stores open each year. Management states its long-term goal is to have 1400-1700 stores.

The company touts 23 million members in its loyalty program – accounting for about 90 percent sales.

From personal anecdotal experience, Ulta Beauty stores are well staffed with helpful associates. If you have ever stood in a long-line at a big box store frustrated only one register is open, Ulta Beauty is a breath of fresh air.

Financials from the last five annual reports suggest a successful company growing at a rapid rate:

1/17 1/16 1/15 1/14 1/13 Comparable Store Year to Year Retail Sales Increase 13.4% 10.0% 8.1% 6.1% 8.8% Ecom Year to Year Sales Increase 56.2% 47.5% 56.4% 76.6% 30.7% Sales Per Square Foot $468 $424 $402 $393 $407 Income Per Share $6.55 $5.00 $4.00 $3.17 $2.73

Source: Data Compiled for this analysis from Ulta Annual 10-K Reports

The Bad: Growth Stocks That Slow Down Have Stock Declines

The problem for a growth company is when growth slows. For example, if a growth rate slows from 15% to 10% per year the expected rate of future increase in the stock price is not 10 percent. Rather, there has been a 33% decrease in the growth rate which can translate to a 33 percent cut in the stock price.

As growth continues to slow the stock price continues to crumble.

There have been two parts to Ulta’s growth: new store expansion and increasing current store profitability.

In the annual reports management breaks down overall sales increases and how much was due to comparable stores versus new openings. For comparable stores Ulta further breaks down sales increases between improved store profitability and improved website sales. For the last couple years:

During 2016 net sales increased 23.7%. This was due a 15.8% increase in comparable sales and the rest from new store openings. The 15.8% came from 13.4% store profitability increases and a 52.6% increase in online sales.

During 2015 net sales increased 21.1%. This was due to a 11.8% increase in comparable sales and the rest from new store openings. The 11.8% came from 10% store profitability increases and a 47.5% increase in online sales.

New Store Expansion

Start of Year: Number of Stores Increase Over Prior Year 2017 974 11.4% 2016 874 12.9% 2015 774 14.7% 2014 675 22.7% 2013 550

Source: Data Compiled for this analysis from Ulta Annual 10-K Reports

Investors looking at 100 new stores per year expansion have been looking at the wrong number. The better number, for a growth stock, is the percentage increase from year to year. Ulta Beauty’s percentage of growth from store expansion has been decreasing and will continue to decrease.

Worse, long-term the company is approaching its goal of 1400-1700 stores. Management could increase this number in the future, but for a growth stock relying on growth from store expansion the potential cessation of new store openings should concern long-term investors.

The takeaway from declining growth in new store expansions is that Ulta needs to increase comparable sales that much more every year to compensate. Thus, if the growth percentage from expansion declines 10 percent a year then existing comparable store profitability need to increase to cover that 10 percent – just to break even for growth.

Existing Store Earnings

From the table below several growth trends stand out:

The growth rate of overall sales has declined the last 3 quarters

The growth rate for overall comparable sales has declined the last 4 quarters

Ecommerce and salon service growth are partly masking declining store growth

The growth rate in sales transactions is materially declining

Quarterly Report Date Sales Increase from Year Prior Comparable Sales Increase from Prior Year Salon Sales Increase from Year Prior Ecom Sales Increase from Year Prior

Comparable Transactions Increase From Year Prior Comparable Avg Sale Increase from Year Prior Stock Price 11/30/17 18.6% 10.3% 10.8% 62.9% 6.0% 4.3% $221.71 8/31/17 20.6% 11.7% 15.3% 72.3% 5.5% 6.2% $221.01 6/1/17 22.5% 14.3% 16.7% 70.9% 8.7% 5.6% $306.72 3/9/17 24.6% 16.6% 15.2% 63.4% 10.9% 5.7% $285.71 12/1/16 24.2% 16.7% 16.7% 73.6% 11.1% 5.6% $257.41 8/25/16 21.9% 14.4% 14.3% 54.9% 9.7% 4.7% $271.45 6/2/16 23.7% 15.2% 14.7% 38.8% 11.0% 4.2% $237.06 3/10/16 21.1% 12.5% 16.7% 44.2% 8.6% 3.9% $163.39 12/3/15 22.1% 12.8% 20.0% 56.3% 10.6% 2.2% $163.19 9/3/15 19.3% 10.1% 19.7% 43.4% 7.0% 3.1% $158.93 6/4/15 21.6% 11.4% 20.5% 49.8% 7.2% 4.2% $155.90 3/12/15 20.7% 11.1% 20.9% 55.2% 7.7% 3.4% $144.82

Source: Data Compiled for this analysis from Ulta Quarterly 10-Q Reports and stock prices were obtained from the NASDAQ historical price data.

One factor has been competitors like Macy’s (NYSE:M) began promotional discounting of cosmetic products in 2017.

Overall, for Ulta Beauty the company is still growing by every measure. But for investors, by every measure the growth rate is declining and that is battering the stock price.

For Ulta investors the problem is not simply the growth rate and whether the company can turn it back around into “growing growth”, but that the company pays no dividends.

As an aside, the annual reports state the company stores are leased and not owned. Since debt or extra cash has not been used to buyout leases and own real estate, Ulta Beauty has forsaken real estate as a potential asset to fall back upon in difficult times, or as a potential additional revenue stream.

Recommendations:

If you are looking at Ulta Beauty for a new investment think twice before making the buy request. There are no dividends to be paid. The two drivers of past stock price appreciation: new store expansion and year to year growth in existing store profitability are both seeing growth rate percentage declines.

While 100 new stores are planned to open each year, the growth rate of openings as a percentage of sales continues to decrease each year.

Existing stores are seeing declining growth rates, including both the number of transactions occurring and the average price per sale.

If you are an existing Ulta investor the questions are first, can the company reverse its declining growth rate? The issue is not whether the company is growing – it is – but whether the growth rate is accelerating or decelerating. Second, if growth rate should again accelerate, will it be enough to recoup losses in the stock price? The company has lost one-third of its market capitalization and would need a 50 percent increase in the stock price just to make-up lost ground. That is expecting a lot.

Beginning in mid 2016 and for the next year there was a near doubling of the stock price. That run-up is now reversing course but is not complete, meaning potentially significant declines in the stock price remain. Worse, the declining growth rates suggest a stock price bottom could be far lower than simply what the price was before the recent run-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.