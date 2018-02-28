Chasing Yield During A Correction Increases Cash Flow: 10% Yield (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio

HYI Holding Company Mindset

I consider the stocks in my retirement account as a holding company for the purpose of creating cash flow. Buy-Hold-Collect is my method for collecting 10% dividend income over the past 4+ years in this market. There is no reason to think moving in and out of stocks will increase my cash flow with any consistency.

Selling assets for income is not part of my investment plan; generating the income like any business is my single focus. You don't expect a business to start selling its assets to raise capital when the assets are creating the cash flow. The assets may move up and down in value, but it makes no difference while their operating efficiency remains intact.

Moving in and out of stocks will defeat the purpose in building the business in the first place. This is my fifth year in operation and I see no reason to sell the business or parts thereof, since it's generating plenty of cash flow in a tax free account. Business (Portfolio Holdings) management is the key to maintaining the dependability of cash flow providing future growth.

Introduction

When I implement a new method to handle my retirement account I like to share with fellow members the results. I built my high-yield holding company just like any business with the intent to generate income. One main principle is to manage my portfolio using a "margin of safety" to provide sustainability during uncertain times. The term "margin of safety" not only applies to great entry points, but can be applied to your entire portfolio as demonstrated below.

Utilize an IRA account to capitalize on tax-free growth.

Selecting a high-yield portfolio design provides surplus working capital.

Invest in Regulated Investment Companies paying out 90% of their earnings as dividends.

Build a portfolio with many income streams preventing any single investment to degrade distributions.

Income withdraws of 60%, 50% expenses, and 10% emergence funds.

Always be in the accumulation phase reinvesting 40% surplus income.

Created the portfolio online tracker including many visual analytical charts.

Built a method to improve investment accumulation using an automated priority list.

NEW: Redundant reinvestment method to capitalize on market declines.

Recently I have developed a method to remove the emotional response to market declines by implementing technical analysis to my high yield purchase list. It is a lot easier to always be searching for good entry points during times of uncontrollable price volatility. I have introduced this new procedure back in January 2018 to help with my purchase plan when surplus dividends hit my account.

I call this high-yield purchase priority list as chasing yield since it's based on a bubble sort application in the "Portfolio Online Tracker" to list the stocks with the highest yield to be purchase firs. As the price declines, the yield goes up. The list is created based on income allocation where I want each investment to generate a predetermined income level.

For example if I want each investment to generate $1000 in income and some are not at that level, the software adds them to the purchase list. It then calculates the new shares and the new cost for each stock along with technical analysis values; see Table-1.

Redundant reinvestment Plan

From the beginning of my distribution plan, I decided to withdraw 60% of the dividend income. I use 50% for expenses and save the remainder 10% in an emergency fund. The plan is to build up an emergency stash of cash to be used for unexpected expenses, but with an alternative motive.

I built into my retirement plan a RIP (Redundant Investment Provision). The term Redundant is the "Provision or existence of more than one means or resources to perform an activity or function". Together with my high-yield purchase priority list and the previous market correction I execute the second phase of my reinvestment plan; the RIP. The original plan was to always reinvest the surplus 40% after the 60% distribution, but I installed a back door to increase additional funds to my reinvestment plan under market stress.

My distribution arrangement with my brokerage account was pretty straightforward. Only take distributions from dividends and withhold State and Federal taxes. I was not sure what would happen if I had insufficient dividends when a predetermined withdraw take place.

What I did to test my theory was to reinvest the standard distribution before the scheduled distribution date. The little cash left in my account was sent to my checking account along with withholding State and Federal tax. My portfolio balance went to zero.

This is my first time implementing the RIP plan and it worked as expected. I reinvested the cash in two stocks and took advantage of the 10% market correction; see Table-1, Chart-1 and Chart-2.

This tells me not only do I have the ability to reinvest surplus dividends, but I now have a RIP plan to take advantage of corrections or bear markets. I have the ability to increase my cash flow at an accelerated rate when the market declines.

I will not use the RIP plan unless we see another correction or bear market. I do not expect a recession anytime soon and will continue with my original reinvestment procedure. I love it when a plan comes together.

Correction Income Allocation List

The text display below was created by the "Portfolio Online Tracker" after a real-time quote request February 5th 2018. The technical analysis parameters (last five columns) in the yellow box are dynamically calculated with each real-time quote update. The two stocks in the yellow rectangle were purchased in the morning on February 5th 2018.

Table-1: Income Allocation Sorted by Yield

During the market correct the volatility index fell below 20 (Fear Index). Each individual stock RSI (Relative Strength Index) value was below my 30 limit indicating a possible purchase; (column "RSI<30").

I use an RSI offset of 30 and subtract the actual RSI value for each stock from 30 to give a trigger level for a possible purchase. This calculation gives me a quick visual notification to take action; if the number is negative the stock has become oversold. Notice how low most stocks RSI levels became.

Another interesting indicator is the price for each stock between their 52 week high and low range; (column "H/L52w"). If -100%, then the price is at its 52 week low, if zero percent, it is at the midpoint of the 52 week range and if +100%, the price is sitting at its 52 week high. The first stock on the list hit its 52 week low by indicating -100%.

For an explanation of the technical analysis parameters please see my previous article introducing this new feature. I have since applied the technical parameters to my high-yield purchase priority list to get quick analysis of pending oversold stocks.

The list of possible stocks to purchase:

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM)

MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)

From the list above I purchased shares for CIM and MTGE with both yields hitting 12%. Without my "Redundant Investment Provision" method I could not have taken advantage of such great bargains. Since February 5th purchase, both stocks have increased in price.

Chart verification of RSI trigger level

It must be noted the following charts are after the market close. The closing values for the RSI levels would be different than the real time RSI calculated values in Table-1.

Chart-1; Chimera Investment Corporation, source: Yahoo financial

The red circles on the chart indicate the closing day RSI value of 18.63 for CIM and the February 5th market correction where the DOW dropped over 1100 points. I received the RSI trigger level during the day and executed my purchase. According to Table-1 the RSI level at about 11am was (30 - 10.85) = 19.15; a purchase event trigger.

Chart-2; MTGE Investment Corporation, source: Yahoo financial

The red circles on the chart indicate the closing day RSI value of 23.29 for MTGE and the February 5th market correction. I received the RSI trigger level during the day and executed my purchase. According to Table-1 the RSI level at about 11am was (30 - 6.03) = 23.97; a purchase event trigger.

Conclusion

The market correction in February 2018 provided great entry points for stocks on my purchase list. I had no idea a correction would occur right after I created the High-Yield priority purchase list application in January. Together with my RIP method I was able to take advantage of such an event. The RIP plan will only take place with corrections or bear markets. In the mean time I will continue with my original plan to reinvest surplus dividends to grow the income and continue to save emergency cash along with my distributions.

My plan has always been to be in the accumulation phase in retirement. The only single action I take is the buy income producing stocks to increase cash flow. Price appreciation is meaningless since I'm not going to sell equipment (investments) that are generating cash flow to my HYI holding company.

Needless to say I was not looking at my portfolio balance in fear February 2018, but having the funds to purchase more income producing shares was the excitement of the day. Changing your mindset to acquire investments during a time like this makes all the difference in controlling your emotions. I can control the income hitting my account, but I can't control the price levels of my investments. Which one should I pay attention too?

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.