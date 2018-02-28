Company Diagnostics Of Monster Beverage Corporation

The valuation is followed by a financial analysis of the current company books which aims to provide insight of how well the Monster Beverage Corporation is managed.

We have looked at the company fundamentals and estimated a fair value of the share price.

Company Diagnostic Series Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Overall Rating ★★★ Date 25/02/2018 Closing Price $65.48 Fundamental Fair Value ★★ Relative Value ★ Technical Analysis ★★★★ Growth & Dividends ★★★★★ Investment Returns ★★★★★ Debt Levels ★★★★★ Profitability ★★★★★ Liquidity Ratios ★★★★★ Insider Transactions ★★★

Description

We took interest in analyzing MNST after noticing the company's price was one of the big gainers of 2017. The company had a great run last year and we are looking to determine if this will continue in 2018. To help with answering that question, below we assess and discuss company's health which is accompanied by an estimate of the fair value price and a commentary in relation to present and future growth opportunities.

Valuation

The company has been valued using the Discounted Cash Flow Valuation and the Relative Valuation methods:

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF)

We employ a multistage DCF model, which aims to deliver an approximation of the fair value of the share price. We used a short-term growth of 16.2 % decreasing to a long-term growth of 5% within the next 10 years in our forecast. Based on the DCF model, the fair market price of Monster Beverage Corporation stock is $48.56. The company is currently trading at $65.48. Based on this methodology the company stock is modestly overvalued. We have given the stock 2 stars on the scale of 1 to 5 where 5 represents significant buying opportunity and 1 a strong sell view. 2 stars would translate into view of holding to underweighting the position.

Relative Value

In determining the company’s fair share price using relative analysis, we took the price ratios of the industry averages. The share estimate when averaging the different estimates is $39.67. Based on this methodology the company stock is overvalued. We have given the stock 1 star on the scale of 1 to 5 where 5 represents significant buying opportunity and 1 a sell view.

PRICE RATIOS COMPANY INDUSTRY PRICE Current P/E Ratio 47.90 30.60 $ 41.83 Price/Sales Ratio 11.17 3.43 $ 20.11 Price/Book Value 9.86 4.35 $ 28.89 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 38.12 39.51 $ 67.87 Average Price $ 39.67

Technical Analysis

With a stock price of $65.48 the company trades marginally above its 50-Day Simple Moving Average which at the time of writing this article is at $64.93. In addition the stock price currently is also above its 200- Day Simple Moving Average which is perceived as a bullish indicator.

The trading volume has been falling. The pressure to change in direction of the trend could be perceived as low, which is an indicator that the current trend is likely to end soon. However, the MACD indicator has been increasing and it is on the verge of turning positive around the 0 level. A positive MACD around the 0 level is perceived as a strong buying signal. The Relative Strength Index is not particularly helping - at 51.32 indicates the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.

The short ratio is relatively low indicating little effect on the price. A high short ratio may be viewed as a contrarian bullish indicator.

In conclusion there doesn’t seem too much momentum supporting rapid price movement at present. There is some indication that a buying opportunity exists. We would assign 4 stars which translate into an overweight view.

Financial Analysis

Growth

Monster Beverage Corporation has demonstrated strong and consistent sales growth over the last 5 years. That shows that not only the company has a clear competitive advantage over its competitors but also a solid management that steers the firm into the right direction. Projected net income growth is above our expectation which is really good sign that the company may have found new ways to increase revenues.

Indeed the company has been achieving impressive sales growth over the last 5 years (12.4%). The earnings growth this year is 25.6%, while the projected 5 year earnings growth is already at 20.5% which perhaps explains today’s price level. Is this a sustainable growth level and more importantly is that level priced in? Over the last few years the market is becoming increasingly more sensitive to earnings growth rather than to the company fundamentals. With a Price/Earnings ratio of 47.26 the Monster has one of the highest metrics in its industry. Are investors who have been paying over $65 per share expecting perpetual earnings growth of above 20% per annum?

The above valuation methods produced somewhat mixed results and doesn’t present with particularly exciting opportunities. Where is the additional value that will boost the share price? What can be done to fuel sales revenues?

We believe there are indeed good opportunities in front of Monster. The company appears to be very well run. In light of the upcoming Q4 2017 results we expect quarterly earnings to be at $0.40 per share or $1.48 per share for the year 2017.

We believe there are four main categories which has the potential to fuel the earnings growth in the future:

Penetration of new markets – using Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) distribution channels the company gains exposure to undeveloped markets. It should be noted that Monster operates an outsourced manufacturing model where the company doesn’t manufacture the goods locally but rather outsource the process to third party bottlers. Needless to say the model is efficient in the sense that doesn’t call for a large capital investment and freight costs are minimal. The latest annual report already discloses amendment to the existing distribution agreement with Coca Cola. The Chinese market which is growing fast and expected to reach 47.2 per cent by 2021 is in particular interesting.

Earning boost from the U.S. tax reform - earnings can be helped by the recent tax reform. It is unsure how much of that will impact the stock price as the item is a non-recurring income which may be already priced in.

Expanding demographic - Arguably the initial target audience is a male teenager to early 30s with who is lives an adventurous lifestyle. More recently the company has been reaching out to gamers thus trying to expand the target market they are known for. Perhaps the company is exploring options to reach out to new audiences - why not become more like its partner - the Coca-Cola Company which sells beverages in larger bottles for the whole family or strike a partnership deal with popular food chain restaurant.

Product Diversification – the company has already developed a good range of products. The main segment Monster Energy Drinks account for 90% of sales and the company have been introducing new flavors regularly. However, constantly introducing, establishing and developing new ranges and flavors could put a strain on the expenses and subsequently hurting the margins. Changing product range is also driven by the growing global awareness of health and fitness benefits. We are big fans of the Java Monster coffee and Monster Hydro drinks which we believe are and will be a continuous success. We believe the company has now good experience with launching innovation products and further introduction of cost efficient product would be popular among target consumers.

Investment Returns

The company has a healthy return on equity of 22% which is also above the industry average. However, we will test the quality of the equity return by comparing it to another measurement of return: the Return on Investment. With Return on equity of 22% and Return on Investment of 21.6% Monster Beverage Corporation satisfies investor demands. These are very healthy levels, which should be maintained.

Let us look at the gap between the return on equity and return on investment. If the difference is significant it is likely that the company has unhealthy level of debt on their books that need to be reduced. The difference between both return is not substantial. This speaks of high quality returns and healthy debt levels. The debt levels are also reviewed below.

Debt Levels

Monster Beverage Corporation has healthy debt levels. With virtually zero long debt the company may even consider borrowing in order to finance profitable project, which would help maximise their revenues. With cost of debt at its lowest point nowadays it is certainly below the cost of capital which for Monster is at roughly 10%. It should be noted that return on the investment should exceed the cost of borrowing at all times.

Profitability

Gross Margin

The gross margin is at relatively healthy level of 62.9% which is highest among its peers. It should be noted however that gross margin can vary drastically from business to business. The company gross margin is largely driven by lower material costs. More importantly however the gross margin experiences an upward trend which is a very positive sign. It shows the ability of the management to control the production costs by securing extra funds for marketing and R&D.

Operating Margin

Operating margin level is quite high at 35.7%. The company makes decent money on each dollar of sales. The operating margin experiences an upward trend which is an indication that Monster Beverage Corporations sales are increasing faster than costs. Company's operating margin exceeds the Beverage industry one and its peers. Arguably the reason could be attributed to the relatively higher price point energy drinks have and also to the specifics of the distribution model the company has (see Penetration of new markets above)

Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin can be quite volatile and also vary from business to business. Monster Beverage Corporation's net margin meets our expectations. It is also above the average for the Beverage industry. This level of margin is comforting and it is a clear indicator that the company has a clear advantage over its competitors.

Liquidity Ratios

Current Ratio

The current ratio is above the desired level currently at 3.2. Companies should have a current ratio of at least one in order to meet their short term obligations within a year.

Quick Ratio

With a very healthy quick ratio of 2.9 the company is able to meet their short term obligations with their most liquid assets.

Ownership

There is a large institutional ownership which indicates strong corporate governance

The Company CEO and President recently sold some shares in January 2018. However the volume represents minor portion of their stock ownership.

Conclusion

The company is obviously well run and after striking a strategic deal has created decent growth opportunities. As the stock price gained over 50% in the last 12 months (significantly outperforming its industry) it is fair to say – the strategy is appealing to investors. It is slightly surprising the company doesn’t incur any long term debt to finance brand projects but that appears to be the company decision. We would expect to see some long term debt if capital expenses continue to grow. With the absence of headwinds Monster seem to be well positioned to penetrate undeveloped markets and witness further growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.