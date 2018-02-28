Image credit

Last week, I said that Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was a sell heading into Q4 earnings. The stock has continued to bounce around within a fairly tight range for the past year or so, a range that was reset lower after breaking down entirely last May. However, the bias has been for higher lows - even if the margin is slight - and after the report last week, the stock rose rather markedly. The report itself was more of the same from Potbelly - which isn't a compliment - and guidance was weak as well. So what gives?

Revenue is growing but only due to new units

Total revenue was up almost 10% in Q4 as Potbelly added 12 new company shops and three franchised units. PBPB is still very much in the midst of unit growth and will be for some time as it continues to pursue a company-owned store strategy rather than the franchise-heavy one that is so popular these days. That necessarily slows expansion in sheer unit counts simply because opening company shops is so much more capex-intensive, but the rewards can be greater as well.

The problem is that comp sales continue to lag and in Q4, were down 2.4%. That's an improvement over the full-year result of -3.8% but that is a hollow victory if there ever was one. Potbelly's comps have struggled mightily for several quarters now and there is really no improvement in sight. I don't see menu innovation or the intent to do engage in it and thus, I'm not sure what Potbelly is trying, if anything, to turn its comps around. Whatever it is doing, it isn't working.

Margins are suffering as well

Net income was messy because of the Tax Act causing some charges for Potbelly in Q4 but on an adjusted basis, net income was down 43% to just $2.2M. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 7% and keep in mind when viewing these numbers that revenue was up almost 10%; margins are moving in the wrong direction as a continuation of a problem Potbelly has had for a long time. This is an issue I've had with Potbelly since it came public as its margins have always been razor-thin and at this point, you'd expect the higher unit count to provide some leverage to operating costs. That, however, isn't happening and margins are getting worse and worse, not better. I'm not concerned about Potbelly's ability to grow revenue because it continues to open new units. However, comps are a big problem and margins are even worse, meaning that earnings growth is going to remain very difficult to come by even if new units continue to be opened.

The outlook for 2018 leaves a lot to be desired

The outlook for 2018 shows that Potbelly is beginning to shift a bit away from opening so many company shops and is instead looking to franchise more. It guided for 22 to 26 new shops in total with 10 to 12 of those being company shops. That represents ~3% unit count growth for the company-owned shops and roughly 20% growth for franchises. The problem is that the franchise business is very small for Potbelly so even eye-popping growth numbers aren't going to move the needle for the consolidated company. In addition, Potbelly guided for flat comp sales so it isn't like the improvement is coming from that lever just yet. All in all, it looks like a year of perhaps 2% or 3% total revenue growth and considering the rough shape Potbelly's margins are in right now, EPS growth is going to be difficult.

Potbelly guided for 37 to 39 cents of earnings this year but 6 cents of that total is due to tax reform. That means that on an adjusted basis for comparison's sake, EPS was guided for 31 to 33 cents in 2018 after hitting 31 cents in 2017. In other words, without tax reform Potbelly would be seeing basically flat EPS in 2018 and while the gain from taxes is a real gain, for the sake of understanding the health of Potbelly's business, the adjusted number tells you a lot.

A stock that is way too expensive

The stock is going for 35 times Potbelly's guidance for 2018 and given all the problems it has, I just don't see it. The stock rallied after earnings but I honestly don't understand why as results for Q4 were very weak and guidance wasn't much better. Keep in mind virtually all of Potbelly's guided EPS growth for this year is from tax reform and not operations, which is certainly less than ideal if you're long. Such a steep valuation for a company with very obvious operating issues is difficult to comprehend and I won't be going near Potbelly from the long side at these prices. The market continues to tolerate a nearly complete lack of earnings growth from Potbelly but that won't last forever; it is just a matter of when.