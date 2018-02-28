Alteryx: Shooting Star

Alteryx - Mighty cold beer this quarter

A few days ago, Alteryx (AYX) announced the results of its Q4. I have written enough encomiums this quarter for companies reporting exceptional results to last a lifetime. Just last evening, one of my prior picks, PEGA (NASDAQ:PEGA) reported very strong numbers. I really do not keep track of how many blow-outs there have been this past quarter, but it seems to me that it must be some kind of a record. There are many reasons for that to be sure and it is not out of place to remind readers of some of them. Obviously, the improvement of the global economy is leading to a significant upturn in overall capex. And capex itself is coming from a very constrained level stretching back a number of years which means percentage increases can be quite large. There are, to be sure, more specific factors that are animating the impressive performance of IT sales. Amongst those factors is quite simply current iterations of IT offerings are affording users better ROI than has been available in the recent past.

And along those lines, we come to Alteryx. Why is Alteryx showing growth re-acceleration and very strong dollar based net retention rates? It is basically that the Alteryx set of solutions, which couples data prep and blending along with advanced analytics that can be implemented either with a code-free platform as well as more sophisticated and complex solutions used by trained data scientists, provides users with highly successful outcomes. Users of the Alteryx platform actually can develop predictive analytics that drive better decisions for their enterprises and they can do so with far less effort than most anything else on the market. Simply put, Alteryx produces highly visible and valuable results for its users and as an initial deployment lands within an enterprise and shows the power and ease of use of the platform, it often goes viral. There really isn't a much better way to sell than having your customers do the selling for you. And that is what is happening here and why the growth re-acceleration and the greater percentage growth forecast. I have linked here to the Alteryx Community site where readers can see what Alteryx customers are doing with their deployments. While it is not appropriate to get carried away, in some regards Alteryx has developed a platform that is likely to be on millions of desktops over the years and to noticeably improve decision making along the way. How much might that be worth? It is hard to value something quite as unique and game changing as that which Alteryx offers. Like Shopify (SHOP) in its category, there really isn't an alternative that quite encompasses the functionality that Alteryx offers. And thus, like Shopify, it is very hard to precisely value this shooting star. But in the balance of this article, I will make some effort to sort through the Alteryx playbook and take a look at the business in more detail.

Investors frequently say, not just about this company, but about many other tech businesses that while the company is admirable, the valuation is too rich. And it is a bit trite to say "you get what you pay for." One reader commented about a recent article I wrote about Wix that because of valuation, "I am staying away from virtual storefronts." The issue for Wix, as it is for this company is the sustainability of hyper growth. Of course Alteryx shares are not "cheap." Based on a current enterprise value of a bit over $1.8 billion, and a more realistic revenue expectation for this year than that imparted through company guidance, the forward EV/S is 9X or thereabouts. But a couple of years of 40%-50% growth can solve many valuation issues decisively. That is what I expect will be the case here and why I hold the shares and expect to do so for some time to come. And that is why I think, despite the strong price appreciation the shares have achieved since the company went public a bit less than a year ago, they are still worth buying. Alteryx is likely to be a significant business at some point, or perhaps equally likely it will get bought.

As for the title of this article, the song Everything's Coming Up Roses dates back to the musical production of Gypsy, which was written and composed by Stephen Sondheim and Julie Styne. It was originally sung by Ethel Merman. It was one of her "signature" songs and it is said to be a Broadway anthem. I think it is pretty straightforward to suggest that everything came up roses and then some for Alteryx this last quarter.

Digging a little deeper to understand the numbers and the forecast

There are two ways to approach thinking about Alteryx in terms of an investment thesis. Both have a certain amount of validity. One line of inquiry is to review the solutions the company is offering and plans to introduce and to evaluate how its users have gotten benefit from its set of solutions. The other is looking at the numbers in detail. Alteryx is still quite a small business but some insight can be gained in looking at the current state of the numbers and the guidance the company has provided.

Last quarter the company the company again beat its prior guidance and raised its forecast above the prior consensus. Revenues reached $38.6 million which was a beat of more than 7% compared to prior expectations. This is the second quarter in a row in which AYX has posted significant revenue upside. The upside was driven by a significant over attainment in the number of new customers who were "landed" in the quarter. Overall, the company closed 338 net new customers last quarter, ending the year at almost 3400 users. That 338 additions metric compares to just 231 net new customers the prior quarter. As this is a subscription revenue company, the addition of new customers in a particular quarter doesn't have a huge impact on revenues in that quarter, but the magnitude of the over attainment was great enough to move the needle a bit. The company is accelerating the number of new customers it can "land" in a given quarter by sustained investments in sales and marketing spend, and it is starting to see the customers it does land start with a larger initial commitment than has been the case in the recent past.

In addition, the company continues to see a dollar based net retention rate greater than it has planned or has been willing to include in guidance. Last quarter, for the 5th quarter in a row, the dollar based net retention rate exceeded 130%. That is an extraordinary achievement for this company Management continues to suggest that this kind of metric may not be sustainable indefinitely. It is not terribly surprising that the company is reluctant to forecast the level of expansion it has been achieving as something that will continue indefinitely but at this point, the feedback that the company has had from its installed base customers is driving their expansion at rates that are leading to re-accelerating revenue growth. This link is to an Alteryx commercial, but that doesn't necessarily detract from its validity. There are many other stories of successful Alteryx projects available.

Why is this happening, and can it be sustained? I think the answer, and the reason I own the shares and recommend them to clients is that these kind of results are likely to continue for some time to come and specifically, while the guidance provided by Alteryx was a noticeable increase, the level it is forecasting remains below any reasonable extrapolation of trends in the past couple of quarters, and the potential results that might be expected from the company's massive planned investment in both sales and marketing and research and development.

Obviously, no one can forecast the future with any certainty, and that is especially true when it comes to a solution such as the one offered by Alteryx that has never been offered before by anyone, at least with the attributes that Alteryx can offer. I have linked to a couple of user reviews that come from Gartner's Peer Insights compendium that are on point and suggest why the company is achieving the kind of success it has enjoyed. Basically, the Alteryx products provide users with experiences that substantially enhance their productivity and lead to much better decision making without the kind of effort that other deep analytic projects most often entail. According to some, there is just so much wasted effort trying to amalgamate data and then devise queries using highly specialized query tools. Alteryx is much easier to use-both for those citizen data scientists that are the company's target market but also because of data analytic professionals are able to use the light-code version of the product to improve their productivity. I have no way of trying to identify some kind of statistics regarding user experiences using Alteryx, but from what I can see, the reasons the company's growth rate is so strong is that user satisfaction is higher for them than it is for many other alternatives in the space. User satisfaction which is built on high productivity for users is about the best way there can be to secure that very high dollar based net retention rate which is helping to drive the upsides the company has seen. I have every reason to believe that the company will be able to sustain that metric, and thus significantly exceed the current level of revenue guidance that was provided on the conference call.

Some thoughts about operating margins

For the last two quarters, Alteryx has produced positive non-GAAP earnings compared to prior company guidance for non-GAAP losses. Part of this was obviously the result of the revenue upside in both quarters. Another component of the upside has been gross margins which reached 84% on a GAAP basis last quarter, compared to 83% in the same quarter the prior year. This level of gross margins is probably the apogee of what should reasonably be expected; the company has two newer products called Connect and Promote that are likely to require additional support services in order to be successfully deployed. But looked at overall, main driver of the upside last quarter had to do with opex spending which apparently lagged the level the company wanted to spend. Overall, in this just reported quarter, Alteryx opex rose by less than 10% on a GAAP basis sequentially, while revenues rose by 13%. Management is attempting to maximize growth, and to do so is going to require a more rapid cadence of increases in both development spend and sales and marketing. Sales and marketing costs did show a more significant increase in the past quarter, primarily reflecting the accelerated rate of new customer acquisition coupled with the very high dollar based net expansion rate. Most commissions are going to be paid on bookings more than on recognized revenues and are also a function of commission accelerators which likely impacted a substantial component of the sales force last quarter.

The company increased its hiring globally last quarter, and many of these individuals started on the Alteryx payroll as of January 1st. So far this year, the company has added more than 60 individuals on a base of 555 employees at the end of last year. The company increased its headcount by 40 individuals in total in Q4, so it is likely that the cadence of expense growth is going to quicken this quarter, and perhaps beyond that. That said, however, unless the 60 people that have been hired are extreme outliers in terms of their compensation, it will be difficult to see a scenario in which these additions will add $5 million to op ex in this current quarter, the increase implied in the company's guidance..

Will Alteryx actually revert to non-GAAP losses as it has forecast? It is really a function of sequential growth. The company is forecasting that it will grow non-GAAP expenses by about $5 million. That is going to be difficult to do, based on what we know of hiring so far and the rate of sequential quarter spending increase last quarter.

The company has forecast sequential revenue growth of about 4%. That kind of forecast is difficult to square with the extremely rapid rate of customer acquisition last quarter. Much of the revenue impact from that cohort of customers will be seen in Q1 during which the company will bill these new customers for a full 90 days of usage. In addition, the tempo of "expand" may itself be weighted toward further expansion. Much of expand for this company, at least at this point, is basically all about users contracting for additional seats. The company doesn't discuss the addition of additional seats on a quarterly basis or in any other fashion, but some anecdotal evidence suggests a very rapid cadence of "expand" for many users.

While many company's present conservative guidance and do so consistently, given the current valuation of Alteryx, it is important to properly calculate valuation metrics that are at least somewhat close to reality. The investment case for this company rests on achieving hyper-growth-above 40%-for several years to come. The use of company guidance, which forecasts a revenue growth cadence far below that level, simply leads to what appear to be inaccurate conclusions regarding the outlook for the shares.

Some further thoughts on the Alteryx growth paradigm

I have written about this fairly recent IPO once before on these pages. Much of that article was focused on trying to evaluate the market and this company's competitive positioning. Although that was 5 months ago, not much has changed, except additional and different commentaries on the TAM for what this company sells. During the latest conference call, the company talked about there being 30 million data analysts worldwide who are potential users of the Alteryx code-free platform. In addition, there are some substantial number of data scientists who solve "mission-critical challenges of enterprises (using) the Alteryx code-friendly platform." Whatever the precise number is-and this quarter's commentary regarding the target market was said to be greater than the number referenced the prior quarter-scarcely matters given the size of this company, its pricing, and its competitive positioning.

While Gartner had suggested that Alteryx was a challenger in its MQ analysis, it most recently ranked the company as a leader. Alteryx has also won the Gold designation in Gartner's first ever Peer Insights Customer Choice award. I think it is likely to see that the next Gartner MQ analysis which is typically released in February, will show the company with a leader quadrant ranking.

One thing that investors might note is that the Alteryx approach is multi-pronged. By that I mean that the company offers several different sets of solutions within the analytics paradigm. For example, users are able to access, cleanse, blend and then analyze business data without much or any coding. What is really a benefit for those citizen data scientists is that they do not need to learn how to use two solutions, one to blend data and the other to analyze it. There are solution sets that probably do an equivalent job when it comes to data blending. But the power of Alteryx is that it combines blending with analytics and does so in a potentially code-free environment. That is really why its users seem to give the company accolades and to develop successful projects in a timely fashion using the technology. I have linked here to a page that describes what users can do with different flavors of Alteryx. I think just these descriptions will resonate with many users as illustrating the kinds of functionality that modern enterprises are eager to buy. That is really why the dollar-based retention rate is so high, and why it is likely to stay high for the foreseeable future.

Another thing to notice here is that this company is a partner with the data visualization vendors such as Tableau (DATA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Qlik. Much has been written about the potential coming of Tableau's Maestro and how it might compete with Alteryx. One analyst hung a downgrade on Alteryx because of the expected imminent availability of Maestro. I am not going to try to review a product that has yet to be announced and which is several years late. Tableau does have a number of data preparation solutions and those can compete at some level with Alteryx, but if a user wants deep analytics, beyond visualization, currently, and perhaps for the foreseeable future, DATA will not offer a complete solution. I have linked here to the ways most users work with Data and Alteryx, so readers can look at how Tableau and Alteryx are linked. They are complementary products and likely to remain so.

Alteryx has announced two new products in recent months. One of these is Alteryx Connect which the CEO called out as a noticeable demand driver, even though it has been in general availability for just 6 months. Connect is a platform that facilitates how analysts discover, prioritize and analyze the information that already exists in an organization. It is a way of improving the productivity of analysts substantially and as such it is apparently resonating within the Alteryx user base. Again, one of the reasons that Alteryx is seeing such a high dollar-based expansion rate relates to it selling Connect into its current installed base.

In the next few weeks, Alteryx is going to make a product it calls Promote available. Promote is a tool that will allow analysts to deploy their models within a variety of applications. There are a variety of other tools offered by companies such Microsoft (Azure Machine Learning), and the combination of Datameer and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that have similar functionality. While Promote is said to be simple to use, it will probably take a few quarters for Alteryx to sell it into its mainstream base.

Alteryx-When should the shares be bought?

Currently, using the projected weighted average shares for the year of 61 million, Alteryx has a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion. With cash on the balance sheet of $193 million (including long-term investments), the enterprise value is a bit over $1.9 billion. Given my view as to the most likely revenue forecast for this year, I think the EV/S is around 9X or a bit more. I really think the current forecast/consensus is not grounded on any substantive forecast or a particular scenario that would compress growth below 30% by the end of this year.

Of course, 9X EV/S, is a high metric, although not quite an outlier using other valuations of hyper-growth companies. But again, the kind of growth that Alteryx is likely to have, has a way of really cutting into that metric in a meaningful fashion in a short time.

Based on company guidance, the consensus outlook for Alteryx EPS this year is a loss. I think the actual EPS will trend toward a small profit based on an extra $20 million + of revenue with a gross margin of 85%. But no one is buying Alteryx shares because of their expectation that the company is going to report substantial earnings in the next couple of years. Investing in the infrastructure of a company that can generate so many new customers and such a high dollar-based retention rate makes sense. It is a virtuous cycle and one that I expect will be exploited by this company over the coming years.

The company generated at least a noticeable level of positive cashflow in 2017, although again, not of a magnitude that would serve to justify the valuation. In Q4, cash flow from operations (CFFO) reached $12.5 million, far above levels of the prior year and of the prior quarter. Most of the increase in CFFO related to the growth in the deferred revenue increase which went from $5.5 million to $31.7 million sequentially. While there is some element of seasonality in that performance related to annual year-end billings, the result was nonetheless suggestive of the potentially strong cash flow generation potential of the company's model.

The company forecast that it will remain cash flow positive next year. Given the strong trajectory of the company's deferred revenue growth, I think that cash flow will continue to substantially exceed reported earnings. As this company becomes more of a standard, for more and larger enterprises, it will most likely enter into long-term enterprise procurement agreements with multi-year commitments that generate up-front cash. As can be seen from some of the nameplates the company talks about, it is already on the way to becoming a standard at some very large enterprises that have chosen to deploy Alteryx across the enterprise, despite the relatively higher level of seat cost of Alteryx solutions.

Stock based compensation is not a major component in CFFO at this point. Last quarter, stock-based comp was 19% of CFFO. Given the level of hiring the company is undertaking, I imagine that stock-based comp will increase noticeably in the next couple of quarters, but at this point, it is far from being an outlier.

Overall, I think Alteryx might generate in excess of $50 million of CFFO and free cash flow this year. That said, a free cash flow yield of 2.6% is not likely going to be a factor in many investment decisions. So, overall, the recommendation comes down to expectations of growth far exceeding guidance and the published First Call consensus. The company's results the last couple of quarters certainly support that thesis and I have tried to make the case on qualitative grounds that the company will more likely than not continue to grow at rates of 50% or more for at least the next few quarters.

I am often asked, not just about this name, but many other hyper-growth names, if there will be a better entry point. The shares, after all, have appreciated by 22% in the last quarter, and self-evidently they cannot continue to appreciate at that cadence indefinitely. Sure, Alteryx shares will pullback at some point, but I have no idea what level it will be when that happens. AYX shares certainly didn't escape the correction at the start of February. I have no particular expertise to say when and to what degree the next correction may arrive. But for longer term investors, I think owning these shares at this price is a reasonable strategy for generating positive alpha. I will close by commenting that the merger potential for this company is substantial. What they have is something that most of the stack vendors such as SAP and Oracle need badly. And while the valuation is high, the absolute dollars of a transaction are not huge. It is something to consider, but nothing on which to rely.

