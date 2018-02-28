5 Things To Look For In American Outdoor Brands' Q3 Earnings Results

A discussion of 5 areas I will be looking at very closely in the results and why you should too!

A look at where the company fails in its full year guidance.

A preview of what Wall St. and I are expecting from American Outdoor Brands for their FY2018 Q3 results.

After market close on Thursday, March 1st, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) is set to report their Q3 2018 financial results. The Q3 results will encompass the company's operations in November and December 2017 along with January 2018, which would cover the holiday sales and Shot Show 2018.

Both of the company's competitors Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) have recently reported their earnings with continued double-digit drops.

What should AOBC investors expect? What should investors be paying attention to in the earnings results? Let's take a look!

Earnings Expectations

In the Q2 earnings results, the company provided guidance for Q3 and the full year FY2018.

The company provided guidance of $170 to $180 million in net sales for Q3 and full year sales of $650 to $675 million.

The company also provided guidance of $0.07 to $0.10 per share for the quarter and full year earnings of $.57 to $.67.

Source: AOBC Q2 FY2018 10Q

As is often the case, the company's guidance then guides the Wall St. estimates.

As per Estimize, Wall St. now expects revenues of $175 million, right in the middle of company's guidance.

Source: Estimize

What does not make sense however is when you put the year in full perspective.

For the first two quarters of the fiscal year, the company generated a mere $277 million in sales. The company however is projecting full year sales of $650 to $675 million. This means they are expecting to generate an additional $372 to $397 million in sales over the next two quarters.

Considering that last year Q4 was down from Q3, I think it is a bit optimistic.

These numbers are even more optimistic considering that the company had not launched any meaningfully updated firearms in Q3 and the sales for the company's Shield 2.0, which was launched in October was shown to distributors earlier, thereby generating sales, which would be reflected in the Q2 results.

Therefore, I believe Q3 will look more like Q2 rather than a quarter with double-digit growth.

If we look at the 10-Q for the prior quarter we get some details.

Source: AOBC Q2 FY2018 10-Q

For Q2 2018, we saw a 48% drop in firearms revenue and a 36% combined revenue decline including outdoor products. During this period, adjusted NICS numbers declined about 15%.

So how did adjusted NICS data do for Q3 vs. prior year?

For the three months ending January 2018, adjusted NICS numbers were 3,803,869. This is down 533,000 checks from the prior year's 4,336,869, or a drop of approximately 12.29%.

Combine this NICS drop with the lack of new products being launched at Shot Show 2018, the continually declining firearms prices and we are looking at sub $100 million revenue for firearms plus whatever outdoor products generate.

If we take last quarter's $48 million for outdoor products and adjust them for holiday sales and round them up to $50 million, I would be looking at a combined quarterly revenue of around $150 to $160 million. Again, I do not have that much insight into AOBC's outdoor product sales but I see plenty of Smith and Wesson knives on clearance at my local Tractor Supply (TSCO) store.

On the earnings per share side, it gets a bit more difficult.

As stated above, the company provided guidance of $0.07 to $0.10 per share for the quarter and full year earnings of $.57 to $.67.

Source: Estimize

So far, the company earned $.13 for the year. Adding the $.10 per share brings us to $.23 for the first 3 quarters.

Does AOBC really believe they can then generate $.30 to $.40 per share in Q4 to get to a full year $.57 to $.67?

I suppose they must be quite optimistic that firearms sales will suddenly rebound and they will end all of their discounts.

The company will surely be helped somewhat by the Trump tax cuts. On the other hand, Q3 is expensive for marketing, especially with Shot Show in January.

When you factor in rising commodity prices, declining sales prices, declining sales and the many mail-in rebates that are starting to come in to be redeemed, $.07 to $.10 may be optimistic for the quarter. This is also on a Non-GAAP basis where certain one-time transactions can be excluded.

On a GAAP basis, there can easily be a loss, especially when the company starts taking charges for refinancing their $75 million senior loan or starts taking adjustments to goodwill for the acquired companies.

My own take for the quarter would be for an EPS in the $0.00 to $0.05 range on a non-GAAP basis with adjustments for the tax cuts.

Once again though, for me it is not about the specific EPS and revenue numbers every quarter but more so about the trajectory. AOBC is a small cap stock so the numbers can swing widely based on any big order.

So what should investors look for deeper in the statements and the earnings call?

Inventory Levels

We have been discussing the record high inventory levels for quite a while now.

Companies grew their inventories going into the elections hoping that Hillary Clinton would become president at which point they would be able to take advantage of the fear and have ready-made products they can sell at full MSRP or higher. Companies quickly sold out after Sandy Hook and wished they had more, "President Hillary Clinton" was going to be that follow up.

Unfortunately for them, they were wrong.

Once President Trump took office, inventory levels were supposed to return back to normal by the Summer/Fall of 2017. That did not happen. In fact, some continued to produce at their high levels.

The AOBC's inventory levels held by the company increased to $178.95 million and we can assume multiples more are being held by distributors and big box retailers. We discussed inventories most recently in my Ruger (RGR) earnings article, "Ruger Q4 2017 And Full-Year 2017 Results: Less Bad, But Nowhere Close To Good."

AOBC Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In last quarter's 10-Q the company stated:

Due to the decline in shipments over the past two quarters, combined with an inventory build related to new product introductions later in the year, we experienced an increase in overall inventory levels. In order to address this, we recently took certain actions to reduce our outsourced manufacturing of firearm parts as well as our overall production output levels at certain of our facilities. Although those actions have helped to slow our inventory build, such reductions take time; thus, we continued to build internal inventory during the quarter. We currently expect inventory to decline throughout the remainder of the fiscal year as a result of the manufacturing reductions, the expected traditional upswing in sales that seasonally occurs as a result of the fall hunting and holiday seasons, new product introductions, and the winter distributor buying shows which typically result in peak sales during our fourth fiscal quarter. Although distributor inventory of our firearm products remained high, there was a slight decline in distributor inventory levels during the three months ended October 31, 2017. While inventory levels, both internally and in the distribution channel, in excess of demand may negatively impact future operating results, it is difficult to forecast the potential impact of distributor inventories on future revenue and income as demand is impacted by many factors, including seasonality, new product introductions, news events, political events, and consumer tastes.

Source: AOBC Q2 FY2018 10-Q

Let's take a look if their inventory levels meaningfully decline. One thing to note however is that as in the past, even if inventory levels decline, it may simply be the company shifting more inventory towards their distributors, which of course presents another risk!

Inventory And Default Exposure With Distributors

As we have learned from Ruger's earnings reports and conference call, manufacturers have significant exposure to their distributors.

It has been quite logical to believe that the firearms business also used significant debt and leverage. "Gun People" have been aware of certain large distributors being upside down on their inventories, stocking up before elections and being forced to liquidating at decade-low prices throughout the year. Up until recently, however, there was no "proof" of financial issues with distributors as they are by and large, privately-held companies who do not report publicly. That is however until now.

As I discussed in "Ruger - Q4 2017 Earnings Call - Canary In The Coal Mine?" we recently learned that United Sporting Company, the parent company of two major firearms distributors has a senior loan taken out from the publicly traded BDC, Prospect Capital (PSEC).

From Prospect Capital's public reports we now know that United Sporting Company is "non-performing" on their loan as of early 2017.

I will be looking to see how AOBC manages that risk and what their exposure is to United Sporting Company, specifically Ellett Brothers & Jerry's Sports, Inc.

Increasing Sales And Marketing Expenses

As I discussed in "American Outdoor Brands Q2 FY2018 Deep Dive - The 'Sober Up' Quarter," the company's "selling and marketing expenses" increased 24% versus the prior year.

During this quarter, I expect more of the mail in rebates offered being sent in and being paid out. This will have further pressures on the bottom line.

Goodwill Markdowns?

We have seen Vista Outdoors (VSTO) recently take some goodwill impairment charges for acquisitions, which were perhaps a bit too richly priced.

While American Outdoor Brands has not gone on as wild of an acquisitions binge, they have acquired a number of companies and at least in one case, things did not seem to be going as well as they could have.

In the Q2 10-Q, we saw the company help themselves to $1.3 million in income resulting from one of their acquisitions, Ultimate Survival Technologies Inc. ("UST") not hitting their performance metrics resulting in American Outdoor Brands not having to pay earnouts.

Source: AOBC Q2 FY2018 10Q

So if UST is not performing as expected, is it possible they paid a tad too much? Or is there perhaps some pressure not to perform as was claimed in the Gemtech lawsuit? (Another thing I am looking forward to hearing more about.)

Increased Debt & Refinancing Expenses

As I wrote in my last article, I was almost a believer.

The one positive note and what almost made a long believer out of me was the company's "apparent" willingness to reduce debt. As James stated, in the second half of the year, we'll be focused on activities that have a positive impact on cash such as reducing inventories. Our expected positive cash flow on the second half of the year should help us to maintain our cash balances while reducing our debt by approximately $75 million. - Jeffrey Buchanan, CFO Source: AOBC FY2018 Q2 Conference Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha Transcripts

Source: "American Outdoor Brands Q2 FY2018 Deep Dive - The 'Sober Up' Quarter"

Unfortunately, after looking through the financial statements we realized that "reducing our debt by approximately $75 million" was merely paying off the $75 million senior loan, which was maturing in 2018.

With the company only having $68 million in cash, "paying off" was not feasible.

Don't get me wrong... I LOVE the fact that the company is going to pay down debt... BUT it would be nice if it was disclosed on the call that it was for a mandatory redemption rather than a strategic move to deleverage their balance sheet. Do keep in mind, the company will have to shell out $75 million over the next six months or so, YET they have only $68 million in cash on hand. They will be dependent on cash flow in Q3 and Q4, but I suspect more than likely, they will be forced to refinance a good chunk of that $75 million or will be left in a position with an impaired cash position. This would obviously not be a problem if they generate 2016 sales and profits, but of course, as per their own guidance and logic that will most likely not be possible to achieve.

Source: "American Outdoor Brands Q2 FY2018 Deep Dive - The 'Sober Up' Quarter"

As expected, there was no way for the company to pay off their maturing debt from cash flow.

In their latest 8-K on February 6th announcing a new board member, the company buried in this tidbit.

The company also announced that it intends to redeem its 5.000% Senior Notes with a principal amount of $75 million due in 2018. The redemption price will be equal to 100.00% of the principal value plus accrued and unpaid interest on March 8, 2018. Upon such redemption, the holders of the Senior Notes would also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Senior Notes to the redemption date. The redemption is conditioned upon the closing of a new $75 million notes offering prior to the redemption date. The new notes will be issued to several existing note holders and will have nearly identical terms as the redeemed notes but with an expected maturity in August 2020. The company reserves the right to waive the condition in its sole discretion.

Source: American Outdoor Brands 8K

The company paid $2.3 million in expenses in order to issue the $75 million senior loan.

It is quite possible that whenever the new debt is issued, it will be the difference between a profitable quarter or one with losses, especially since the company earned a mere $3.2 million in its previous quarter.

Source: AOBC Q2 FY2018 10Q

Furthermore, if this was a tougher quarter, I am eager to see if the company added any additional debt through their revolving line of credit.

Bottom Line

It has obviously been a very tough year and a half for the firearms industry and because it is so fragmented and predominately privately held, information is scarce.

The best indicators so far seem to be first hand due diligence obtained by visiting firearms retailers and then looking at the adjusted NICS data.

While the adjusted NICS data does not predict future results, it is quite helpful in estimating volumes for the large publicly-traded companies, especially since we get that data prior to the earnings reports.

I expect FY2018 Q3 for AOBC to be no different. Adjusted NICS data is down yet again, the question is, how bad will AOBC's bottom line be impacted?

The stock is now in the single digits, as I have been mentioning for some time now and as many claimed would never happen.

Unfortunately, there is a lot more risk still left on the table and profitability will now be a challenge if sales remain at these levels or continue to decline.

I look forward to the conference call and the earnings reports.

If you have not already, please take a look at my most recent firearms articles:

