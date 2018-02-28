3 Underrated Lessons From Buffett's Annual Letter

So last weekend, Warren Buffett released his highly-anticipated annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholders. The letter highlighted the performances of various businesses at Berkshire as usual, along with his takes on a couple of issues around investing. Below are the three key lessons from the letter, which I think are underrated (although fundamentally sound) among today's investors.

#3 M&A deals are often useless

Why the purchasing frenzy? In part, it's because the CEO job self-selects for "can-do" types. If Wall Street analysts or board members urge that brand of CEO to consider possible acquisitions, it's a bit like telling your ripening teenager to be sure to have a normal sex life. ... Once a CEO hungers for a deal, he or she will never lack for forecasts that justify the purchase. Subordinates will be cheering, envisioning enlarged domains and the compensation levels that typically increase with corporate size. Investment bankers, smelling huge fees, will be applauding as well. ... We [Berkshire] also never factor in, nor do we often find, synergies.

Unlike corporate managers and Wall Street bankers, Warren Buffett does not value synergies much. Actually, he argues that many M&A deals are well overpaid or totally unnecessary while fattening wallets for everyone but shareholders.

Many studies show that most M&A transactions fail to deliver value for many reasons, including lack of owners' involvement, inefficient integration, cultural unfit. With overvaluation and diversification strategy, any M&A would look even riskier for investors.

I think prudent investors should favor companies that focus on its core business (instead of diversification) with growth driven by reinvesting into internal opportunities (instead of external M&A) and/or returning idle free cash flow to owners through dividends and share buybacks (when such internal growth opportunity is limited).

#2 Professional investors can hardly beat monkeys

[I made the bet] to publicize my conviction that my pick - a virtually cost-free investment in an unmanaged S&P 500 index fund - would, over time, deliver better results than those achieved by most investment professionals, however well-regarded and incentivized those "helpers" may be. ... Indeed, Wall Street "helpers" earned staggering sums. While this group prospered, however, many of their investors experienced a lost decade. ... Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter.

Research shows that only 5% of the U.S. large-cap mutual funds that had a winning three-year record against the S&P 500 continued to beat their benchmark in the following three years. Additional similar evidence tells us most active investors (including actively-managed fund) cannot beat the market in the long run. As Warren Buffett always mentioned, consistently buying a low-cost broad market index fund is the best option for most investors. However, this truly simple approach is not widely endorsed by investors, having grown the market size for the hedge fund and mutual fund industry.

I think for most long-term investors, returns are maximized (or risks are minimized) through investing passively rather than actively and their focus should be on the known, which is the cost (the fee), rather than the unknown (e.g., unpredictable market movements). As Warren Buffett's low-cost index fund strategy has demonstrated, it does not need high intelligence or sophisticated techniques to outsmart in the financial market.

#1 Risk-free bonds are sometimes highly risky

I want to quickly acknowledge that in any upcoming day, week or even year, stocks will be riskier - far riskier - than short-term U.S. bonds. As an investor's investment horizon lengthens, however, a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities becomes progressively less risky than bonds, assuming that the stocks are purchased at a sensible multiple of earnings relative to then-prevailing interest rates. ... It is a terrible mistake for investors with long-term horizons - among them, pension funds, college endowments and savings-minded individuals - to measure their investment "risk" by their portfolio's ratio of bonds to stocks. Often, high-grade bonds in an investment portfolio increase its risk.

Warren Buffett argues that bonds are dangerous securities when it comes to long-term investing since inflation is for sure going to eat away a sizeable chunk of (if not all) returns. In this sense, adding positions in treasury bonds would increase the long-term risk of a portfolio while equities should actually decrease the risk.

I think any investor with long-term horizons (i.e., 10 years or more) should hesitate when putting money into fixed-income investments. Of course, buying stocks for the short run is a gamble just like buying bonds for the long run, although the winning chance for the latter is almost zero.

Summary

Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letter is always enlightening and inspiring. In my view, this year's letter offers valuable lessons that are underrated but important. Investors should take a serious look at managements' M&A practices, fees charged from the portfolio as well as bond positions in the context of long-term investment horizons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.