Financial Freedom: Review Of Walmart's Recent Earnings News And 10 Retirement Mistakes To Avoid

During times of market volatility, many investors get spooked and begin to question their investment strategies. Worse yet, they jump out of stocks and into cash only to miss the recovery. Stocks go up and stocks go down. Volatility is not necessarily a negative thing especially if you have planned properly. In addition to the stock review below, I hope the points made towards the second half of the article help you in mitigating potential retirement mistakes.

As I mentioned in a previous article, there is benefit to building a portfolio of stocks for the long haul such as: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), as well as stocks in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

Another stock that one might consider is Walmart (NYSE: WMT) - let's take a deeper dive into WMT.

Sales & Earnings Overview

The big news recently for Walmart is that it suffered its worst trading day in more than 30 years with shares tumbling 10.2% after it reported lower-than-expected 4Q17 results, primarily because of slower e-commerce sales growth.

In a previous article, I discussed Walmart's changing business strategy and the challenges it faced with competitor Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

While adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $1.33, which fell short of estimates of $1.37 per share, 4Q revenue was $136.3 billion, surpassing estimates by 1.04%. EPS fell short due to the continuing online war with Amazon for retail market share, promotional activity, increased administrative costs related to bonuses paid to employees, costs related to Sam's Club store closures, and the winding down of the Brazil e-commerce operations.

The company reported net 4Q earnings of $2.18 billion, or 0.73 cents a share, down from $3.76 billion, or $1.22 a share from a year ago.

The positive news that appears to have been under reported is that same store sales rose 2.6%, up from a 1.8% a year ago. In addition, the 4Q also marked the 14th straight quarter of comparable-store sales increase. Most divisions posted same-store sales growth during the quarter.

The company has hiked its annual cash dividend by 2% to $2.08 per share.

However, the focus of the market and the hit for the stock price came because of the e-commerce sales in the U.S. rose just 23%, compared to a 50% rise in the third quarter. Walmart's results last year got an injection from the acquisition of Jet.com. It was to be expected that overall e-commerce numbers might slow down some as Jet was absorbed into Walmart. Forward looking, Walmart is targeting 40% growth in online sales this year. It appears the sell-off in the stock was really over a fear of increasing competition from Amazon.

I viewed the sell-off in Walmart as overdone and bought while 'there was blood in the streets'. Walmart has made a series of acquisitions with Jet.com, Bonobos and Mod Cloth. Lord & Taylor will be featured on an overhauled website. In addition, Walmart and Google are partnering to allow customers to use voice commands to order thousands of items for delivery. The key here is much more than the novelty of ordering by voice. Rather, the Walmart/Google partnership allows Google's analytics teams to provide Walmart to track purchases at the individual level and with personalized offerings for Walmart shoppers - something Amazon already does extremely well.

Trade Idea

Both Amazon and Walmart are super companies for shopping. However, one has to look at the technicals and fundamentals to determine if they are good investments. While not the only measure, Walmart's Price/Earnings (P/E) is currently at 28.4, while Amazon's is 243.

With that said, I am pleased to see some volatility in Walmart stock. As an options trader, I like some volatility in stocks. I do think the recent drop in Walmart stock was overdone, as things generally are, and that we might see a short-term bounce. However, we could see more weakness in the stock per the technicals discussion below.

For now, I will be selling covered calls (I bought the stock at almost the low point on the day of the sell-off). If we see a larger uptick, I will consider selling put spreads whereby options are bought and sold together to minimize risk. That trade might consist of selling a March 29 104 put and buying a March 29 98 put for a max gain of $560/max loss of $40 with a break-even of 98.40.

To keep it simple, part of an options price is determined by implied volatility (IV). With the recent severe downward price, Walmart's IV is much higher than it has been for the stock on average. This means that we are in a more advantageous environment (for the vega component of the stock option price) for selling covered calls which increases one's income. For example, Walmart's March 29 $100 calls are currently trading at $0.25 per contract.

Each contract represents 100 shares. So, if you own 1,000 shares, you could sell 10 contracts at $0.25 which equates to pocketing an extra $250 (subject to commissions). The idea is that you would continue to sell out-of-the-money call options like this each month (or so) to generate additional income. The worst-case scenario is that the stock goes above 100 before March 29 and the buyer of the call you sold takes the stock from you at 100 per share.

Technical Analysis

Walmart is definitely out of favor now. The stock is trading under both its 20 and 50-day moving averages (103.41 and 101.07, respectively). The RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. Walmart is trading at the lower range of its Bollinger band. There could be more downside risk; however, I believe that the stock has more chance on the upside over the next year or so assuming we don't see a broad and extended sell off.

Dividend Yield

Walmart's current yield is 2.24% which is historically about in the middle of what it has been over the last 17 years.

Investors would prefer to have both stock growth and a steadily increasing dividend, if at all possible. If you are a buy-and-hold investor, dividends often provide investors with the power of compounding. Dividend stocks can have a place in your portfolio, if they are not traps - paying a high dividend, but having a stock with lousy fundamentals. One is looking for a high-dividend paying stock with strong operations to ensure that dividend payouts are well covered by earnings. The total package matters, not just the dividend yield.

Fortunately, Walmart appears to continue to be a strong company with solid fundamentals, plenty of free cash flow, and has paid out consistent dividends since at least 1975. It has an impressive payout ratio of 42.3%.

In addition to choosing the best stocks to be invested in, there are macro choices to be made in order to have a more comfortable retirement. Below are 10 retirement mistakes to avoid if you want to continue to experience financial freedom.

10 Retirement Mistakes to Avoid

Keeping a house that is too big. While it was great and maybe necessary when the kids lived at home. It might be good to consider downsizing. There are several advantages to live in a small house. It's less costly to heat and cool. Taxes are most likely less. It is easier to maintain.

Overestimating your portfolio return. The tendency for people running portfolio models is that all is great and will continue to be even better. It's prudent to plan for a 3-4% yearly return when projecting out over the longer term as a worst case scenario.

Trying to time the market. This is a tough one. We generally hear about missing the best trading days and how much money you could have gained. However, not much is discussed about what your portfolio would look like if you missed the worst days. As can be seen below, this is the allure of market timing.

Soloing your retirement planning. This is also a tough one, especially for people that have a penchant for investing like many Seeking Alpha readers. However, it might be helpful to hire an advisor for at least some of your portfolio to help avoid many of the mistakes listed here such as market timing and lack of diversification.

Putting all your eggs in one basket. Diversification is key and an essential part of retirement planning. One way to manage volatility is with portfolio diversification.

Forgetting to rebalance your portfolio. It's important to review your portfolio to ensure that you are following your asset allocation strategy. As certain asset classes do well (e.g. equities), it is possible for your portfolio to become unbalanced thus bringing more risk to your portfolio. It is good to at least review your allocations on a regular basis to see if you should make adjustments. Of course, most adjustments will trigger a tax effect.

Having too much cash. Let your money work. Having too much in a 'safe' money market can really drag your overall portfolio returns lower.

Not understanding when to take Social Security. People are passionate on if one should take social security at 62 or delay the payments. Discussions of the best time to take social security are beyond the scope of this article. However, it is important to consider such factors as your financial situation, your health, and how long you're likely to live.

Underestimating medical expenses/overestimating Medicare benefits. Ensure that you estimated expenses in retirement includes money to supplement Medicare. Medicare doesn't cover all health-related costs. Consider and plan for the cost of long-term and assisted living care,

Going on a spending spree. Many retirees spend more the first few years of retirement on travel and other purchases. Maybe it is the jubilation of not having to get up and go to work each day. Maybe it's a coping tool. It's best to make a budget and stick to it to avoid spending too fast.

Summary

I am a frequent customer of both Amazon and Walmart and shop based on price and convenience. As mentioned in other articles, I have no allegiance to either company. As such, the company that gets my business on one particular order might not be the one that gets my business on the next. Overall, more competition is good for the consumer, who should see great product availability, lower prices, and (hopefully) better quality.

Both Amazon and Walmart are super companies, taking long positions in both of these might not be a bad thing. Of course, it depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance.

And...remember to consider the retirement mistakes to avoid mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.