Resource Sector Digest: McEwen Magic Wearing Thin

Setting The Scene

McEwen Mining (MUX) updated its feasibility study (or FS) for the Gold Bar project last week, and if you hadn't liked its 2015 pre-decessor, then little reason to change your mind was provided by the latest incarnation of this heap leach project located at the southern end of the Cortez trend in Nevada.

McEwen increased the gold price assumption for the new economic analysis from $1,150/oz in the 2015 study to $1,250/oz; and thereby managed to increase the NPV(5%) from $30M in the 2015 study to $54M in the update. That's a small project by any measure, and Itinerant Musings members rightfully questioned its viability considering the upfront capital requirement of $80.8M. The slight increase of the IRR to 23% did little to alleviate the concerns. One has to wonder why McEwen even bothers with marginal ventures like this.

The market shrugged off these numbers and has apparently priced in its resolve with McEwen plowing ahead and developing the Gold Bar project to production. The long-term chart, however, paints a less forgiving picture. The former market darling has consistently under-performed peers over the past 12 months, and we find little reason to doubt those who believe this trend will likely continue.

MUX

data by

YCharts

Financial results for 2017 were also released at the end of last week, and again, we don't see much reason for investors to rejoice. Forget about generating free cash flow in 2017, as cash provided by operations was already negative in the order of -$15.4M. The balance sheet still looks reasonably strong boasting working capital of just under $50M - but keep in mind the company raised $46.6M in a bought deal less than half a year ago -- and 2018 is shaping up as a year with substantial capex spending. Construction costs for the Gold Bar project are only one item in this context as Black Fox will also need capital, as will El Gallo in the not too distant future.

We believe McEwen's portfolio consists almost exclusively of marginal mines and projects, and it is highly vulnerable should the gold price return to the lower end of its trading range. The so-called Chief Owner and company namesake Mr Rob McEwen has propped up the company valuation with his sheer omni-presence for quite some time already, and we wonder what portion of the market still believes he can reach his stated goal of having McEwen Mining included in the S&P 500 (SPY). In actual fact, we suspect that last year's share price performance is a sign of a market finally losing patience and Mr McEwen no longer working his magic like he used to.

We view McEwen Mining as a prime short candidate, and again, the market increasingly seems to agree as the short interest has risen to the highest in the company's history.

MUX Short Interest

data by

YCharts

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Southern Copper (SCCO) for winning the tender for the Michiquillay copper mine in Peru, paying just $400M plus a 3% NSR. Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) surrendered the license a couple of years ago when the bottom had fallen out of copper prices. Times have clearly changed, and the market clearly liked the move.

SCCO

data by

YCharts

Drill Result Summary

Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) reported high grades including 9.1m at 2.6kg/t from its Platosa silver mine amongst other bonanza grade hits. And additionally, the junior miner announced a toll milling agreement with Hecla Mining (HL) starting with a bulk sample in Q3.

(OTCPK:EXLLF) reported high grades including 9.1m at 2.6kg/t from its Platosa silver mine amongst other bonanza grade hits. And additionally, the junior miner announced a toll milling agreement with (HL) starting with a bulk sample in Q3. Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) seems to be expanding the resource base for its Moose River gold mine in Nova Scotia judging from the latest drill results.

(OTCPK:SPVEF) seems to be expanding the resource base for its Moose River gold mine in Nova Scotia judging from the latest drill results. Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) has successfully demonstrated the Western extension of the Motherlode deposit in Nevada judging from the latest set of drill results, whereas to the South the deposit seems to be petering out considering results for hole ML17-035.

(OTCQX:CORVF) has successfully demonstrated the Western extension of the Motherlode deposit in Nevada judging from the latest set of drill results, whereas to the South the deposit seems to be petering out considering results for hole ML17-035. Orezone (OTCPK:ORZCF) continues to claw back the losses inflicted by a resource meltdown in July 2016. The latest drill results from Bombore in Burkina Faso should support this effort, but more will be needed to regain pre-melt-down highs.

ORE

data by

YCharts

Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) has seven drill rigs turning at the Shaft zone of its Cariboo project. Results are being released at a fast pace, both from infill and expansion drill holes. The latest set featured 23.9g/t over 6.65m among other similar high-grade intercepts.

(OTCPK:BGMZF) has seven drill rigs turning at the Shaft zone of its Cariboo project. Results are being released at a fast pace, both from infill and expansion drill holes. The latest set featured 23.9g/t over 6.65m among other similar high-grade intercepts. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) has been reporting drill results from the Garrison project with 2.51 g/t over 73m receiving headline honors.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) has been reporting drill results from the Garrison project with 2.51 g/t over 73m receiving headline honors. Novagold (NG) and Barrick Gold (ABX) released drill results from the 2017 field season at the jointly held Donlin gold project in Alaska. Results largely confirmed the existing resource model, exceeding predicted grades in some cases.

(NG) and (ABX) released drill results from the 2017 field season at the jointly held Donlin gold project in Alaska. Results largely confirmed the existing resource model, exceeding predicted grades in some cases. Arizona Mining (OTCPK:WLDVF) continues to hit high grades drilling from the very edges of its patented claims on the Taylor project. Step-out hole HDS-501 was especially interesting, returning 26m at 28.6% zinc and lead plus 115 g/t silver (that's converted from the annoying olde worldy imperial measures given in the news release).

(OTCPK:WLDVF) continues to hit high grades drilling from the very edges of its patented claims on the Taylor project. Step-out hole HDS-501 was especially interesting, returning 26m at 28.6% zinc and lead plus 115 g/t silver (that's converted from the annoying olde worldy imperial measures given in the news release). Rubicon Minerals (OTCQX:RBYCF) provided drill results from the infamous Phoenix deposit in the Red Lake district. Although there were some high grades the results did little to re-kindle market interest.

(OTCQX:RBYCF) provided drill results from the infamous Phoenix deposit in the Red Lake district. Although there were some high grades the results did little to re-kindle market interest. Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) continues to hit grades at Madsen in the Red Lake district and is preparing for a bulk mining program later in the year.

(OTCPK:LRTNF) continues to hit grades at Madsen in the Red Lake district and is preparing for a bulk mining program later in the year. Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) announced more assay results from the Ayawilca deposit in Peru. 5m at 20.2% zinc grabbed the headline, but other results from zone 3 were probably more exciting as they indicated great potential for resource growth.

(OTCPK:TKRFF) announced more assay results from the Ayawilca deposit in Peru. 5m at 20.2% zinc grabbed the headline, but other results from zone 3 were probably more exciting as they indicated great potential for resource growth. Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF) has released additional results from the Bridge zone at Pegmont in Queensland, Australia.The Itinerant Musings chat board responded in real time as follows.

Wheelings and Dealings

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) is doubling down on Ecuador. The gold miner already owns a substantial stake in SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) and has now subscribed to $250M worth of Lundin Gold (OTC:FTMNF) shares, buying itself a 27.1% stake in the junior controlling the Fruta Del Norte gold development project. Lundin Gold is raising $400M in total, effectively completing financing for the gold mine with first gold projected to be poured in 2019.

Lucara Diamonds Corp (OTCPK:LUCRF) announced the departure of long-serving CEO Mr Lamb, to be replaced by Ms Eira Thomas, the former CEO of Kaminak Gold before it was taken over by Goldcorp (GG) in 2016. Concurrently, the diamond miner is taking over a private company called Clara Diamond Solutions - "whose primary asset is a secure, digital sales platform that will transform how rough diamonds are sold". This deal comes with a C$29M price tag to be paid in Lucara shares, of which Ms Thomas (a shareholder and part of the management team of Clara) will receive up to C$6.3 once certain milestones are met.

eCobalt (OTCQX:ECSIF) has raised C$29.9M at C$1.30 per unit, and like so many times before the company is intending to use the fresh cash "for advancing the development of the Company’s Idaho Cobalt Project".

Golden Queen Mining (OTCQX:GQMNF) has completed a rights offering raising $25M in order to reduce debt and keep the lights on a little longer at its Soledad Mountain gold mine in California.

Millennial Lithium (OTCQB:MLNLF) has secured a group of underwriters for a C$21M bought a deal, leaving the junior with a brimming treasury to advance the Pastos Grandes project in Argentina.

Other News

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) appears unable to exit the rough patch it entered last year. CEO Mr Froneman might have won the "Dealmaker of the Year" award, but operating and financial results for the six months ending December 31 2017 included little joy for investors. The chart below paints a dreary picture starting with the Stillwater acquisition.

SBGL

data by

YCharts

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) has substantially increased its resource base for the Sugar zone in Ontario to 714Koz in the indicated category, plus 761Koz in the inferred. This latest estimate will form the basis for an updated mine plan supporting the ramp up to 540tpd commercial production in the second half of the year.

GoWest Gold (OTC:GWSAF) has signed an agreement to sell gold concentrate from its Bradshaw deposit to a Chinese smelter and has received an upfront payment of $3M which will be used to develop the mine further. The company is currently extracting ore under a bulk sampling permit.

Trilogy Metals (TMQ) released PFS results for the Arctic project in Alaska. An IRR of 38% for a $3/lb copper price is only one of the highly positive outcomes of the economic study. At a share price of $1.50 the company is trading at just 8.2% of the project NPV(8%).

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) released PEA results for the La Arena II project in Peru, extending the mine life of the existing operation by 21 years. Capital costs of $1.36B contrast an NPV(8%) of just $824M after tax, and explain the rather paltry IRR of 14.7%. All that for rather generous metal price assumptions of $1,300/oz gold, and $3.30/lb copper. The corresponding chat board entry for Itinerant Musings subscribers is pasted in below.

Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) has updated its resource estimate for the Val d'Or East project in Quebec (see below). Especially the open pit portion of this estimate should raise the eyebrows of neighbors in this competitive neighborhood.

Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) also updated its resource estimate, in this case for the Triple R uranium deposit in the Athabasca basin. Not surprisingly the company almost doubled inferred metals and also increased uranium contained in the indicated category.

IAMGOLD (IAG) was apparently pleased to report PFS results for the Boto gold project in Senegal. We see little reason for pleasure and would view the project marginal at best. CEO Mr Letwin seemed to agree, at least between the lines, as he was quick to emphasis optionality.

And with this last quip we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all in due time, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCUUF, LUCRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.