Is Domino's Pizza Still A Buy After It Missed Revenues?

They ended up paying $27.2 million less in taxes in 2017 because of new accounting guidelines.

Introduction

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported mixed fourth-quarter results Tuesday. The pizza chain restaurant did report that it grew during the fourth-quarter. However, it’s growth came in lower than was expected. Domino’s is the second largest pizza chain restaurant in the world. Much of their business model is based on customers carrying out their orders. They have reported 96 consecutive quarters of growth. They have over 14,500 stores in 85-plus markets.

According to their fourth-quarter press release their net Income was 93.3 million with earnings per share of $2.09 on total revenues of 891.5 million for the quarter ending December 31. For the same period the previous year, net income was 72.7 million with an EPS of $1.48 on total revenues of 819.4 million. With the current reports, I want to examine the fundamentals of the company to determine if it is still a good buy.

Fundamentals

Since 2010, the company's stock has appreciated 2000%. Outperforming the tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google.

Starting in 2010 they started to revamp their company because they were getting too many complaints that their pizza tasted like cardboard. Today over half of their sales come from digital platforms. You can now order a Domino’s pizza through Google Home, Amazon's Echo, Facebook Messenger, a smart TV, an Apple or Android smartwatch, a connected car, by texting, or by tweeting.

Domino’s seems to be striving for making it as easy as possible for their customers to order pizza from them. Domino’s employs more in their IT department than anywhere else in the company.

Their fourth-quarter revenues were up 8.8% versus the prior year quarter, due primarily to higher supply chain revenues from increased volumes. Their net income increased by 28.3%. They opened 422 new stores in the fourth-quarter of 2017. They opened 102 domestically owned stores and 339 international stores.

Their current outlook is to see a 3-6% sales growth in their domestic and international stores. They are looking to see a net unit growth of between 6-8%. They are looking at global retail sales growth rate of between 8-12%. These numbers are beating the average pizza growth rate which is 2.35%

Valuation

The below-bulleted points have all been reported in Domino's fourth-quarter press release.

Domino’s Pizza has 35.8 million of unrestricted cash and equivalents. They have 3.15 billion in total debt.

Global retails sales growth of 11.7% for the fourth quarter; 12.7% for fiscal 2017.

Domestic same-store sales growth of 4.2% for the fourth quarter; 7.7% for fiscal 2017.

International same stores growth of 2.5% for the fourth quarter; 3.4% for fiscal 2017.

Global net sales store growth of 422 for the fourth quarter; 1,045 for fiscal 2017.

The Diluted EPS up 41.2% to $2.09 for the fourth quarter; up 35.6% to $5.83 for fiscal 2017.

Despite Domino’s missing its earning estimates the company continues to show strong signs of growth.

New Accounting Guidelines

According to the Domino's fourth-quarter press release they adopted new accounting guidelines in the first quarter of 2017. This adoption resulted in $6.8 million (5%) reduction in their fourth-quarter income taxes. For all of 2017, the adoption of these new tax rules resulted in paying $27.2 million less or 6.8% reduction in the effective tax rate.

These changes positivity impacted their diluted EPS by 15 cents and 57 cents for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Impacts Of New Tax Cut Law

The new tax cut law that lowers corporate income tax rates from 35% to 21% that started on January 1, 2018. This tax reduction was not figured into the new accounting practices beginning in early 2017. However, according to Domino’s fourth-quarter press release, they do anticipate that the new tax law will significantly lower their effective tax rate in 2018.

Share Repurchases

According to Domino's fourth-quarter press release during 2017 the company repurchased and retired a total of 5,576,249 shares of its common stock for $1.06 billion at the average price of $190.85 per share. As of February 14, 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $750 million of the company’s common stock. This repurchase program replaces the remaining availability of approximately $198.5 million under the company’s previously approved $1.25 billion share repurchase program.

Shares Outstanding/ Stock Bought Back (%) chart by Vuru.co

Domino’s delivers value to its shareholders in the form of stock buybacks. They have a long history of delivering this kind of value to their investors. This has helped improve the financial metrics and generally increase the value that the shareholders own in the company.

Opportunities

Domino’s continues to grow every quarter around 8% while it’s nearest competitors of Pizza Hut and Papa Johns managed to see a growth rate respectively of 3% and 1% a quarter.

It is estimated that 41% of Americans eat pizza on a weekly basis and 68% will order pizza on a monthly basis.

There are reports of a restaurant recession with one-third of Americans reporting that they are eating out less. However, pizzerias seem to be beating this trend. Pizza is a $ 45-billion-dollar industry in North America and seems to be recession proof.

Domino’s share in the pizza delivery business has gone from 19% a decade ago to 27% today. They plan to cut into this share even more in the coming decade.

Risks

Domino’s does face one competitor that is doing better than it is in the Pizza industry than it is. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands (YUM) does appear to be up 30% in 2017. This is double the gains that Domino’s is making. It is possible that Pizza Hut could catch up with them. However, I feel this is very unlikely in the near future.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that Domino’s missed its earnings estimates I still consider it to be a strong buy at this time.

You rarely find a company that is growing at 8% per quarter with a current growth outlook at between 6-8% per quarter. It is also rare to find a company that is outpacing Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet in growth.

The pizza industry appears to be beating the trend of that many restaurants are suffering from because people are eating out less.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.