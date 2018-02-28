Image: Ocean Rig Poseidon from OET.

Investment Thesis

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) has emerged from a devastating bankruptcy which left common shareholders with only a tiny fraction of what they have invested in the company but cleansed the balance sheet of a considerable debt burden. However, the past is the past, and life must go on.

The new company is now in a better financial shape with a balance sheet more suitable to survive until the floaters' recovery that many expect will take effect late this year or early 2019. The company backlog is still significant at approximately $872 million as of today. However, the backlog is based on one single long-term contract with Total (TOT) until September 2021, which is renegotiated at the moment and could be either extended or worse terminated.

The company said that the deal is protected by a proper termination clause that will secure over $600 million in payment, which is still a potential net loss of $140-160 million in backlog.

Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the conference call:

If the rig is not fixed then there are termination payments, which basically is a waterfall, starting with 100% for 180 days and then it's 90%, 75% and drops down to 50%. But in essence, it's a $600 million decision that the customer has to make.

ORIG may offer an opportunity at this price level assuming that we are effectively experiencing a floaters' recovery at the end of 2018?

Mr. Khanna said:

We have clearly passed the bottom in the rig demand cycle, with a substantial increase in tender activity as reflected in the graph on the right. However, the length of programs awarded is quite short

This positive opinion has been echoed by some other offshore drillers recently such as Transocean (RIG), which is the poster child of the industry.

However, it is too early to bet on such bullish forecast and its effects on Ocean Rig's bottom line. I recommend only a small investment unless the stock can trade under $24-24.25.

A better approach is to wait patiently one to two more quarters before triggering the buy button. The risks are perhaps too high for the reward potential, and a trading strategy may be more suitable for the stock.

Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Practically, we have no debt maturity until 2024. In addition, our cash balance of $738 million and contracted cash flows of $969 million, provide us with a substantial runway and flexibility to weather the downturn and leverage the market upturn.

Ocean Rig Balance sheet - The Raw Numbers

ORIG 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 508.01 452.56 335.04 358.06 200.85 211.48 Net Income $ Million 287.19 155.60 38.81 −3723.35 −233.83 79.42 EBITDA 463.64 320.52 209.32 −3,467.89 −129.01 112.42 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 56.5% 34.4% 11.6% 0 0 37.6% EPS diluted in $/share 18,991 17,339 4,312 −350,092 −16,634 0,87 Cash from operations in $ Million 229.91 84.39 - 367.53 99.62 n/a Capital Expenditure in $ Million 217.65 18,22 - 24.59 11.90 n/a Free Cash Flow in $ Million 12.25 66.17 - 342.94 87.72 n/a Cash and short-term investments $ Million 754.75 718.68 - 941.62 695.77 783.08 Total Debt in $ Billion 3,919.42 3,887.77 - 3,800.52 567.06 531.63 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 0.151 0.092 0.090 0.090 90.661 91.568

Source: Company filings and Morningstar. Note: I will actualize cash from operations, CapEx and Free cash flow for 4Q'17 when they will be indicated by Morningstar.

Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reported net income of $79.4 million, or $0.87 basic and diluted earnings per share. Revenues were $211.48 million down 53.3% from a year ago and up 5.3% sequentially.

We can expect quarterly revenues in the range of $200 million to $220 million for 2018 even if the Ocean Rig Skyros is terminated by Total.

2 - Net Debt

Ocean Rig is now net debt free with $781.1 million in cash and cash equivalent. It is quite a different financial picture these recent two quarters.

Furthermore, the company has no debt maturity until 2024 which positions "the company in a prime position to benefit from a recovery in the offshore drilling market whenever this occurs."

3 - Backlog discussion and announcement of a new contract for the Ocean Rig Poseidon.

The contract backlog is estimated at approximately $872 million as of February 22, 2018. However, Ocean Rig is renegotiating the long-term contract awarded by Total to the Ocean Rig Skyros that will roll off the end of September 2021. The worse-case scenario may go down to $720 million, in my opinion.

The backlog has been calculated with an additional backlog estimated at $20-25 million (~$180k/d) due to the new contract awarded to the drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon. On February 26, 2018, according to OET:

Offshore drilling contractor Ocean Rig has signed a new drilling contract with Tullow Namibia for a one-well drilling program plus options for drilling offshore West Africa. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2018

The company is still dealing with two drillships in construction, the Ocean Rig Santorini, and the Ocean Rig Crete in Korea.

What has changed and is quite significant is that the company considers it as an option, because the newbuilds are non-recourse to the parent which means that Ocean Rig could walk away without any consequences if it wants to. The company canceled the third newbuild.

A payment for the Ocean Rig Crete was due on January 31, 2018, and is still negotiated by the company with a final decision June 2018.

The Ocean Rig Santorini is being negotiated, and a decision will be announced soon. Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the conference call:

On the Santorini, we are in discussions with Samsung. We will know by next week where we stand. Our intent is to basically try and keep this up, but it depends on what we get from Samsung. The main thing is for us to push the delivery back. We do not intend to take delivery in this year. In terms of the impact on the balance sheet, worst-case scenario, we pay $35 million this year.

Technical Analysis

ORIG is showing a descending or falling wedge pattern short term with line support at around $24.25 (buy flag) and a line resistance around $26.75 (partial sell flag).

The falling wedge is a bullish chart pattern, and the stock is likely to break out on the positive side and re-test the $29 long-term resistance.

