Alibaba: A Buy Despite High Valuation

I also discuss why Alibaba's valuation is justified based on growth expectations for its core commerce business over the next several years.

By drilling into penetration, Internet usage and online payment usage, I show why that is actually an achievable target.

BABA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Alibaba's (BABA) PE ratio has always been over the top, as you can see from the chart above. But the company has time and again validated the excessive premium attached to its valuation by growing at strong double-digit rates. There are several underlying factors that we will discuss in this article around why Alibaba's over-the-top growth rate could easily continue over the next several years, which will ultimately help justify the premium the stock commands.

During its 2017 Investor Day Alibaba gave a sneak preview of the company's future plans.

Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2017 Presentation

It was a dream plan of seemingly gargantuan proportions:

The first goal was to increase Alibaba's Gross Merchandise Value (the total value of all goods traded on its platforms) from $547 billion as of FY2017 to $1 trillion by FY2020. The three-year goal requires Alibaba's GMV to grow at the rate of a little over 20% every year to hit that target by end of 2020.

The second goal was to increase the number of active customers from 537 million in FY 2017 to 2 billion consumers by 2036, an addition of nearly 1.5 billion consumers in about twenty years.

There is no doubt the Asia Pacific region will play the anchor role in the company's plan, as the region remains the most populous in the world. According to data from the United Nations ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific) the region had a population of 4.454 billion in 2016, which is expected to reach 5.169 billion by 2050.

Source: Population Pyramid

But let's just look at China for a moment. China's population is currently 1.41 billion, and is expected to grow even bigger until 2030, after which it is projected to show a gradual decline through 2050 and beyond.

As we saw from the presentation slide above, Alibaba finished fiscal 2017 with 454 million active customers in China. So, while international customers will no doubt be an important part of that growth plan, despite the company's high penetration levels in the PRC there's still a lot of room for growth in that market. In a country with a population of 1.4 billion its penetration rate is only at around 34%.

However, Alibaba primarily being an e-commerce company, only people with access to the Internet will be able to use its sites. Data from CaixinGlobal shows that the number of Internet users in China was around 730 million, while approximately 500 million people use online payments, the latter growing at a fast-paced 30% between 2015 and 2016.

So, nearly 60% of China's Internet users and a whopping 90% of online payment users are already Alibaba customers. Despite the prospect of a shrinking population after 2030, the number of Internet users as well as online payment users is going to keep growing. And that's one of the biggest reasons why Alibaba is bullish on growth over the next several years, hence market expectations and the resulting high valuation multiples.

Source: CISCO

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) expects nearly 66% of the Chinese population to start using the Internet by 2020, which will take the number of users to around 937 million considering a total projected population of 1.42 billion by 2020.

That means an additional 200 million Internet users by then, indicating that continued mid-double-digit revenue growth from Alibaba's core commerce business in China is not going to be that much of a challenge.

As of Q3-18 Alibaba had already increased its Chinese customer base to 515 million, up 13.5% from the 454 million it reported at the end of fiscal 2017. The company added 27 million in the last quarter, and if it can replicate that in Q4-18 it will take total active consumers in China to 542 million by the end of fiscal 2018, which will represent an increase of 19.4% over fiscal 2017. Of course, that rate will eventually have to come down and stay in line with Internet penetration numbers, but even if it can maintain a 10% annual growth rate for its consumer base in China that would equate to more than a billion active customers in China by 2024.

On another front Alibaba is pushing its physical presence with large supermarkets around the country, having announced a $2.9 billion investment last year in Sun Art Retail Group, China's largest supermarket and hypermarket operator. Grocery is definitely a pie that Alibaba wants its fingers in considering that it is expected to hit $1.6 trillion by 2021. With Alibaba's expertise in logistics management and an extensive online presence, there's no doubt the company is also eying a large slice of the online grocery market as well, which will form 6.6% of the total grocery market by 2020, up from 3% in 2016.

This concerted effort will be the engine driving Alibaba toward its goal of 2 billion active consumers.

But what about the GMV goal, which is even more critical than the customer base target considering the relatively short timeline Alibaba has set for itself? Here are three reasons why I think the goal of $1 trillion in GMV by 2020 is within Alibaba's reach.

1. Alibaba's consumer base is still growing at a rapid pace

We've already seen that Alibaba has shown little signs of fatigue when it comes to adding new customers.

Source: Company Filing

The number of active consumers is still growing sequentially and, as you can see from the chart above, it has actually accelerated in the last few quarters. As more users are expected to start using Internet over the next few years, this numbers is going to keep increasing with it, and you can already see the momentum that it's built up since the first quarter of the current fiscal.

2. Spend per customer is on the rise

The second reason is that Alibaba's existing customers have been increasing their spend on its platforms. It's not a huge surprise, as new users tend to get more comfortable over time and start using the platform more often.

Per-customer spend has increased from the RMB160-180 range in 2015 to the current above-RMB240 level. I do not expect this to keep increasing forever, but new users tend to start slow and increase engagement, which will allow Baba's GMV to increase in the process. As more new users are added at a rapid pace, it will help sustain high levels of spending.

Source: Company Filing

3. The network effect

With nearly 90% of online payment users and more than half of all Internet users already on Alibaba's platforms, sellers don't really have the choice of not selling to its customers. Similar to the way Facebook's (FB) user growth drives advertiser growth, which in turn spurs user growth in an upward cycle, Alibaba's user base will drive sellers towards its platforms, giving more reasons for new customers to keep coming in.

In summary, I think Alibaba's goal of $1 trillion in GMV is a very achievable target. The current core commerce revenue growth rate in excess of 50% is a good indication of how GMV is growing, and Alibaba only needs volumes to grow at 22% annually over the next three years.

Despite its sky-high valuation, I would recommend a buy for BABA. The short percent of float is currently 10.3%, down 2% from the prior figure of 128.5 million shares. There's a reason that short interest has leveled off and is on the decline over the past six months: The past two quarters have proved that Alibaba is not running out of steam on any front; on the contrary, it increased its FY-18 outlook from the top-end guidance of 53% to between 55% and 56%.

There's a great article on SA from author Andres Cardenal, CFA, about why shorting Alibaba is a bad bet. I recommend that you read it in order to understand why the short interest is there in the first place. You already know my recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.