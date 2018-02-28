Strong Financials, Shrewd Stewardship Support 50-60% Upside Case For Sunrun Stock

Overview

According to Bloomberg and GTM reports, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) recently became the top residential solar leasing provider in the third quarter of 2017, surpassing SolarCity’s 31% market share. Sunrun is expanding at a time when much of the industry is contracting because the company has remained fiscally disciplined, has selectively underwritten customers, and has created strategic partnerships with market-leading companies such as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

These moves should pay off for Sunrun shareholders now that the uncertainty surrounding solar tax/tariff legislation is in the rear view. Solar investors are more confident now that there is more clarity on how Trump’s new tax legislation and recently enacted tariffs will affect the solar industry. Sunrun’s stock is undervalued, is gaining momentum, and is due for an upward move. The March 6th earnings call may be the catalyst that propels Sunrun’s stock upward. Based on asset values, a conservative valuation for Sunrun’s stock is at least $10 per share, which implies 45% upside.

Comcast Partnership

On August 23, 2017, Sunrun entered an agreement with Comcast in which Sunrun will be the exclusive provider of residential solar installations for Comcast for 40 months. According to the 8-K filed on August 24, 2017, these customer acquisition costs are projected to be “materially lower per watt on average, as compared to the company’s current customer acquisition costs.”

In return, Comcast will receive lead or sales fees and will receive warrants for up to 9.99% of Sunrun shares. The shares will convert pro rata once Comcast is able to convert 30,000 customers. Comcast’s total goal is to convert 60,000 customers. If Comcast can convert all 60,000 customers, it would represent an additional 420 MW of solar capacity for Sunrun, a 41% increase over its current total capacity of 1,027 MW.

Solar Market

According to Sunrun, even with a decade of 50% annual growth, solar still only accounts for 0.8% of total U.S. power generation capacity. The total U.S. residential solar market is only 2% penetrated, meaning for every 100 households only 2 have solar installed. This figure is projected to increase to 5% by 2020. According to a 2017 Bloomberg New Energy Finance report, rooftop solar is projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors in the energy industry, nearly tripling in size in the U.S. by 2025. Solar costs have decreased by 54% per watt since 2011 even though residential utility rates have increased by about 40%.

Tax Legislation And Tariffs

Investors have had concerns about the overall solar industry as uncertainty surrounding tax legislation and tariffs on solar components have caused solar stocks to sell off. Suniva and SolarWorld filed a petition to amend Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 with the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petition sought tariffs on solar component imports because Suniva and SolarWorld claimed they were being injured by cheap imports.

On January 23, President Trump signed a proclamation placing tariffs on imported solar cells and modules for four years. Effective February 7th, tariffs on solar cell imports are 30% in the first year and decrease 5% each year after that. The total length of the tariffs is four years and the first 2.5 Gigawatts of imports are exempt from the tariff. For perspective, the total capacity of equipment deployed by Sunrun over the company’s life is 1.027 GW (2.5 GW = 2,500 MW).

Moreover, CEO Lynn Jurich has stated that much of next year’s supply will be insulated from the tariffs because of advanced purchase agreements. Jurich has also said that the company has responded by purchasing panels at tariff-free rates and the company has discussed guaranteed supply arrangements with a few of its manufacturers. Many solar companies are buying in response to the tariffs as China recently flooded the market with solar panels.

SPV Market research suggest that 95% of cells and solar panels sold in the U.S. were made abroad. Sunrun purchases most of its solar panels from Singapore, South Korea, and Canada and the 30% import tariffs could potentially have an impact on Sunrun’s bottom line in 2019 and beyond as input price increases could hinder residential solar demand. Sunrun's management were proactive in negotiating advanced supply arrangements at tariff free rates. This action to mitigate external legislative risk was shrewd and will pay off for Sunrun shareholders in the long term.

Investment Tax Credit

Investors are now more bullish on solar stocks as the investment credit remained intact and the import tariffs were not as impactful as originally thought. The new tax legislation will keep the solar investment tax credit intact until at least 2022. Below is a chart illustrating the solar tax investment credit.

Source: SEIA.org

Taxpayers are entitled to a 30% tax credit. For example, if you invest $10,000 in a solar system, you can deduct $3,000 from your taxes.

Strong Unit Economics And Cost Reductions

Sunrun leases its equipment for 20-30 years on average and service transfer rates are approximately 99%. Sunrun hit an all-time high of $1.15 in unlevered NPV at the end of Q3 as illustrated below.

Source: Sunrun December 2017 Investor Presentation

Moreover, Sunrun has compounded its net present value at 69% annually since the beginning of 2015 while at the same time reducing annual costs by 10% as evidenced by the chart below.

Source: Sunrun December 2017 Investor Presentation

Credit Quality And Transfer Rates

Sunrun’s average customer has a credit score above 740 and the company’s total loss rates on billings are about 1%. This high credit quality points to the selective underwriting that Sunrun does and places them at an advantage compared to their peers because customers rarely miss payments.

Source: Sunrun December 2017 Investor Presentation

Since 2009, when customers move or transfer their service to a new homeowner, Sunrun has maintained 99% of the expected contract value. This points to the entrenched market position that Sunrun has because customers simply do not leave. Remember, average leases are 20–30 years so it goes without saying that Sunrun generates very predictable cash flows on a steadily growing asset base.

Source: Sunrun December 2017 Investor Presentation

For solar stocks, one of the most effective ways to value an enterprise is “net earning assets.” As of Q32017, Sunrun’s net earning assets were $1.186 billion (24% year-over-year growth) and the company’s book value (including non-controlling interests) was $1.113 billion.

Thus, Sunrun’s total “net earning assets” per share is $10.88 (58% upside) and total equity value per share is $10.21 (49% upside). Sunrun’s total interest expense in 2017 is projected to be $60-$75 million and the company has about $236 million in cash. Thus, Sunrun’s cash coverage ratio is at least 3x given conservative estimates of Sunrun’s projected cash balance and interest expense for FY2017.

Source: Sunrun December 2017 Investor Presentation

Since Q12015, Sunrun has compounded its net earning assets at roughly 38% annually from $494 million in Q115 to $1.186 billion in Q317. Since Sunrun’s IPO at $14 per share back in August 2015, the company’s stock price has declined by about 50%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Weinstein recently gave Sunrun stock an “outperform” rating with a $15 price target (118% upside). Even if the IPO was overvalued, Sunrun stock’s performance has substantially lagged the growth of its net earning assets and it would seem likely that an upward correction is in the cards for Sunrun stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee has a $10 price target on the stock (46% upside).

Of the eight analysts covering Sunrun stock, the average earnings estimate for 2017 is $1 per share with a low and high of $0.68 and $1.45 respectively.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the Feb. 23rd closing price of $6.87, Sunrun stock is trading at roughly 6.87x projected 2017 earnings and only 4.77x projected 2018 earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

The average price to earnings ratio for JinkoSolar (JKS), Vivint Solar (VSLR), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is roughly 17. A 17x multiple on Sunrun’s projected 2017 earnings would imply a fair value of $17 for Sunrun stock (147% upside).

Short Squeeze?

A near-term catalyst for Sunrun’s stock could be a short squeeze that develops if Sunrun beats expectations on their March 6th Q4 and full year 2017 earnings call. The call is scheduled for 2:00 PM PST after the market closes. A short squeeze can create excess upward movement on a stock price after an initial surge because the large number of short sellers often panic and must buy back their shares to cover their short positions.

Currently, about 17% (~16,140,000 shares) of Sunrun’s share float is sold short. The short ratio is the number of days it would take all short sellers to cover their open short positions and equals the total number of shorted shares divided by the average trading volume. Currently, the short ratio is 12.91 meaning it would take roughly 13 trading days for the shorts to cover. In other words, if Sunrun beats the Street’s expectations on March 6th, investors could see an extended run in the stock price following the earnings call.

Technicals

Sunrun’s RSI is just over 60 meaning there has been buying pressure recently but not quite enough to push the stock above 70 (a level that indicates a stock may be overbought). The stock has been gaining momentum of late as Wall Street coverage on the stock has been picking up.

Sunrun stock is trading about 11% above its 20-day moving average and 12–13% above its 50 and 200-day moving average. Sunrun’s 52-week high is $7.78 (~13% upside). This is a key resistance level and if Sunrun’s stock price can breakout above $7.78, it could move much higher as technical Wall Street traders will often buy stocks because they have broken key resistance levels.

Conclusion

Investors now have more certainty around the Trump trade and tax policies and fears surrounding the impacts of tariffs have caused solar stocks like Sunrun to lag the market. Sunrun has strong financials and a growing asset base and should fare well moving forward because much of their supply has been insulated from the “Trump tariffs.”