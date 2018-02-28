Assured Guaranty At 45% Of Adjusted Book Value Is Too Good To Ignore

In early 2018, equity markets seem to be priced at historically elevated valuations. While many may take comfort in following the crowds via so-called passive investing, we at T&T Capital Management (TTCM) prefer to invest in areas where the warts are not hidden, but the reward-risk is far greater. Such an opportunity exists in the common stock of Assured Guaranty (AGO). The company exhibits a sterling track record of shareholder value creation and financial strength but is tainted by its exposure to Puerto Rico. Investors that are long-term oriented will benefit greatly through buying the stock at current prices.

When you look at AGO as an investment, there are many attractive characteristics. The company is the clear-cut leader in a niche insurance industry, with a track record of financial success through turbulent times. The balance sheet is incredibly strong and durable to confront any seen and unseen challenges that will come up. The future revenue stream is predictable, with unearned premiums already generating investment income in the investment portfolio. Losses are infrequent, and defaults are fairly easy to see coming.

The $11.5 billion investment portfolio generates approximately $420 million of investment income per year. Any increase in interest rates would obviously be quite beneficial. For instance, a roughly 50 bps increase to the investment yield would add roughly $50 million per annum of investment income. In 2017, total operating and interest costs were $341 million. This leaves a $79 million cushion for losses, even before accounting for earned premiums and any other revenues that come in, such as commutations, bargain purchases, etc. New business production is still at reasonably low levels but has increased dramatically over the last several years. New business brings in cash flow that can be reinvested for decades but is not an essential component of our investment thesis. Most problems that the company faces are known and quantifiable. Most importantly, the stock is priced at levels that indicate extreme pessimism.

At a recent price of $34.68, Assured Guaranty trades at just 62% of non-GAAP operating book value per share, and 4% of adjusted book value per share. When you look at the balance sheet, the biggest liability is the $3.475 billion unearned premium reserve. Secondly, you have a sizeable $1.444 billion loss and loss adjustment expense reserve to pay for future losses. On the asset side, you have salvage and subrogation recoverable of $572 million. This is money that has been paid out that ultimately the company expects to get back and there is also a reinsurance recoverable of $44 million.

Source: AGO 4th Quarter 2017 Financial Supplement

In 2017, the litigious approach taken by the government of Puerto Rico and the Oversight Board, combined with the impact of Hurricane Maria, caused AGO to increase Public Finance reserves by $554 million. On the positive side, AGO has proven to be consistently conservative in its loss reserving in Structured Finance, where it had ($236 million) of positive loss development for the year. Because Assured is often engaged in very intense negotiations upon a default, the company does not list specific reserves for each credit. Looking back over the last 6 years of financial statements, AGO has had $1.742 billion of economic loss development in Public Finance. A small amount of that may pertain to other credits such as Detroit, but most of its reserves have been to account for Puerto Rico’s deteriorating financial situation. Looking over the same 6 years of financial statements, it looks as though Assured Guaranty had approximately ($682 million) of positive loss development in Structured Finance. Despite that $1.742 billion on economic loss development in Public Finance, AGO has been enormously profitable. Over those same 6 years (2012-2017), AGO has generated a staggering $4.308 billion of operating income.

The reason I wanted to put some focus on AGO’s reserving history is because Greenlight Capital’s infamous David Einhorn showed up on the conference call with questions about Assured’s loss reserving policy. His questions were the following:

”What do you see is the worst scenario and the best scenario (regarding PR) and what probabilities do you assign, and how do you think about it from a reserving perspective?” “Great. So I mean, I understand the methodology, and I think that's really all you just spoke to. Can you describe what you think the worst scenario in your analysis is and what probability you assigned to that? And what you think the best is? Or how many scenarios there are, give some color to that?” “Let me ask one other question then. Can you talk about your internal rating system for Puerto Rico? You rate the GOs on your supplement CCC-. The bonds seemed to have defaulted, the regular rating agencies rate them D. What's the difference between your CCC- and a D? And if you move your own rating from CCC- to a D, would that impact your financial reporting?”

Now there is nothing wrong with any of these questions, but for anyone who has followed the company at all as I’d imagine he has, they would know that the company doesn’t divulge this info because of its inevitable impact on negotiations. Management stated that it has a specific model for Puerto Rico being in default and the internal letter ratings don’t impact reserve estimates at this point. My question would be, what is David Einhorn’s personal motivation as a known short-seller in going on the conference call with questions about loss reserve methodology that he knows can’t be answered? If AGO management said our worst-case scenario is losing $2.5 billion or any number, is there any doubt that those figures would be used against them in any debt restructuring negotiations? Let’s not forget, this is someone that is affiliated with a reinsurance company (GLRE) and understands the GAAP accounting rules as well as anybody.

While it is clearly conjecture, if you look at Einhorn’s recent few years of performance, the numbers are quite poor. However, he is an investor that many, including myself, have a great deal of respect for. There is no loss scenario regarding Puerto Rico that would put the company in any type of near-term financial jeopardy. Any payoff for Einhorn, under the assumption he is short AGO, would be driving the stock price down over the short term, and/or trying to influence the opinion of regulators, or ratings agencies. When someone hears that Einhorn is questioning the accounting for loss reserves, someone that hasn’t studied the company in depth might think he is on to something. In fact, after the conference call, the stock dropped despite the company beating earnings estimates.

Insurance companies have enormous issues in adequately reserving for losses, because the losses are almost always unknown for quite some time. Warren Buffett does a wonderful job of documenting these issues in his shareholder letters, so anyone at any time could really question a company’s reserves, whether it is for hurricanes, fires, or defaulted bonds. When I look at insurance companies, I like to look at the track record of current management. In AGO’s case and under the continued leadership of Dominic Federico, the company has time and again proven to be overly conservative, as proven during the Financial Crisis. This conservatism was evidenced both in total losses on RMBS but also on reserving for recoveries through rep & warranty. Anyone could say, well what if you don’t recover anything, or what if the damages are worse than estimated? As news develops in Puerto Rico, reserves change and thus far most of the news has been negative, leading to increased reserves. I believe in 2018, we will see some significant victories for creditors, possibly via appellate court, that could change the tide of momentum in their favor. Whether Assured’s Puerto Rico reserves are adequate at this moment is anyone’s guess, but I do believe that management deserves the benefit of the doubt based on their track record.

Assured Guaranty has an exceptionally strong balance sheet with roughly $12 billion in total claims paying resources. This figure has stayed consistent even though between 2008 and 2017, the company has paid out more than $7.1 billion, comprising $4.4 billion in net claim payments to keep investors whole. One factor that is important to note, is that AGO is only responsible for interest and principal payments on insured bonds as they come due. The company’s policies cannot be accelerated without its authorization, meaning that the insurer is not susceptible to runs on its capital. This allows for easier capital management and investment planning. AGO doesn’t have the large guaranteed investment contract exposure (GIC) that caused liquidity issues for other companies in its industry, nor does it have to post collateral on financial guarantee business, as companies like AIG (AIG) had to do during the Financial Crisis with their CDS exposures. Beyond claims payments, AGO has also paid out $535 million of dividends and bought back $2.2 billion worth of stock, or 42% of shares outstanding, since the beginning of the repurchase program in 2013.

One major way that Assured Guaranty has been able to create value is through accretive acquisitions of legacy bond insurers. There are still several more legacy insurers that aren’t writing new business and are just melting away shareholder value by remaining public and semi-operational. Earlier in the month of February, Assured announced a reinsurance deal with Syncora Inc. (OTCPK:SYCRF), where AGO would reinsure substantially all of Syncora’s insured portfolio, and commute a significant amount of the exposure that had previously been ceded to Syncora. Importantly, this reinsurance deal does not include additional exposure to Puerto Rico or various other less than ideal credits. Syncora benefits because the transaction should free up a great deal of capital, while AGO adds the equivalent of one and a half years of good new business production in one swipe. AGO will be paid $360 million and roughly another $55 million of previously ceded unearned premiums. The transaction is slated to close in the 2nd quarter of this year. That money adds materially to claims paying resources and should add over $2 per share to adjusted book value.

On February 22nd, AGO reported 4th quarter and full-year financial results that were very impressive. In 2017, the company earned $661 million in non-GAAP operating income. The conclusion of the 2017 fiscal year, also had AGO hitting record-highs in adjusted book value per share, operating book value per share, and book value per share. Adjusted book value per share grew by 17% YoY, to $77.74. Operating book value per share grew by 13% YoY, to $56.20.

AGO returned $571 million of excess capital through $70 million in dividends and stock repurchases of 12.7 million shares. Higher interest rates and the continued value proposition that AGO offers via its bond insurance, resulted in 35% annual growth of the present value of new business production. $289 million of PVP is the highest annual amount since 2010 and Assured insured more than 58% of the bond insurance market. New business production adds to the investment portfolio and offsets paid losses. Due to low interest rates, many municipalities have not sought bond insurance, but with higher rates, the savings achieved by bond insurance should cause demand to increase significantly over time. It isn’t impossible that you could see AGO generating PVP of $400 million-$600 million a year or more, via public finance, international, and structured a few years from now. Key to our investment thesis on AGO is that we don’t really need much in new business whatsoever to be successful due to the absurdly low valuation the stock trades at.

New tax legislation should lower AGO’s tax rate to 14-15%, from the low to mid-20s. On the negative side of things, lower tax rates may reduce investor demand for tax free income. Also, the change in the rules impacting refunding issuances could reduce municipal issuance. Over the last 5 years or so, bond insurance companies have seen a great deal of bond refunding, which accelerates earned premiums and reduces net par exposure. Since less business has been written since 2008, and most bonds have 10-year call options, this accelerated refunding revenue will likely decline.

There is a lot to talk about regarding Puerto Rico, much of which I’ll save for another article, so as not to make this article too long to enjoy. AGO has just under $5 billion of net par outstanding related to Puerto Rico. The clear majority of this is to the strongest credits including GO and revenue bonds. The Constitution of Puerto Rico explicitly says that the first dollars that get spent go directly to pay debt service on GO bonds. Revenue bonds have diverse and real revenue streams and historically have seen low severities. With all that said, the course the government and Oversight Board has taken could not be any sleazier, or more destructive to the U.S. municipal finance market.

Let’s assume for argument's sake, AGO has $1.1 billion reserved for Puerto Rico losses. Then let’s assume that this management team, with a history of being overly conservative in its reserving, has underestimated PR losses by $2 billion. After taxes of 21%, losses would be $1.58 billion. Based on 117 million shares outstanding, loss per share would be $13.50. That would reduce operating book value per share and adjusted book value per share to $42.70 and $64.24, respectively, counting no other factors. Losses paid would go out over several decades, so the loss reserves in the investment portfolio would continue to generate income until the actual cash is dispersed, a little at a time. The best thing is that Puerto Rico would be done with and AGO could be evaluated on the rest of its high quality insured portfolio.

Remember though that these losses do not occur in a vacuum. AGO’s expected PV of net earned premiums in 2018 is $343 million, giving no account for any accelerated premiums. In addition, the company has the roughly $79 million spread between investment income and total operating and interest costs. That puts the most conservative estimate of normalized annual earnings before losses and taxes at approximately $422 million, or $3.60 per share. AGO has already agreed to the deal to reinsure Syncora, which should add another $25-$30 million over the next year in earned premiums.

Then you have AGO’s stock buyback program, which is expected to be around $500 million on average over the next few years. $500 million would buy roughly 13.5 million shares at $37 per share. If we deduct the $500 million from the $9.02 billion of adjusted book value, you are left with adjusted book value of $8.67 billion. Subtracting the 13.5 million shares from the 117 million shares outstanding would put the share count at 103.5 million. These stock buybacks alone would put adjusted book value per share at $83.75, or about $6 higher than the current number. The Syncora deal alone will also increase the adjusted book value per share by upwards of $2 per share, so between these factors and the normalized earnings before losses of $3.05 per share (15% estimated tax rate), AGO would have approximately $11.05 per share of value creation to offset those potential projected losses just this year alone.

In conclusion, AGO is one heck of an attractive investment at current prices. I believe the proper valuation would be somewhere between operating book and adjusted book value per share, particularly when the company is able to write attractive new business. Other major potential value drivers are acquisitions or reinsurance deals of MBIA’s (MBI) National, or Ambac (AMBC). The only way I know to blow up the long-term investment thesis in AGO is the following; Puerto Rico and the Oversight Board will continue its path of completely ignoring constitutions, contracts, and property rights. The Title III judge and any appellate courts will continue to disregard these things setting terrible precedents. This disgraceful attitude of not even attempting to pay debt or practice fiscal discipline will continue in various other municipalities, leading to contagion in the municipal finance market, which likely would cause a depression. While not impossible, I believe the rule of law and common decency should win out in the end, as will our investment in Assured Guaranty.

Source: AGO 4th quarter 2018 Equity Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, AIG, MBI, SYCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.