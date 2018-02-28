Acorda Achieves Major Milestone, Shares Continue To Languish

After kicking off 2018 on a very strong note, Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) shares are once again struggling. The stock saw a sharp pullback in February but this was due to factors beyond the company's control. Last week, Acorda achieved a major milestone, however, the reaction to this significant development has been largely muted. Last month, I had discussed Acorda Therapeutics shortly after reports about possible takeover interest from Biogen (BIIB) and a few other companies. While the takeover rumors have died down, I continue to believe that Acorda represents a good opportunity, especially after the recent milestone.

Shares Still Well Off 52-Week High Levels

Despite gaining more than 15% for the year, Acorda shares are still well off the levels they had been trading at early last year. The stock is still trading around 35% below its 52-week high of $33. Acorda shares slumped last year following the invalidation of four Ampyra patents. Just ACOR shares began to recover from that sell-off, more bad news came the company's way as the FDA issued a Refusal to File (RTF) letter with regard to the New Drug Application (NDA) for Inbrija. Another setback came towards the end of last year as Acorda announced that it has stopped enrollment in long-term studies of its tozadenant after five fatalities were reported. Shortly afterwards, Acorda terminated the development of tozadenant.

Tozadenant represented a major opportunity for Acorda, however, the company has multiple has multiple shots on goal with its pipeline. The most important pipeline product of course is Inbrija and the company now has achieved a major milestone.

FDA Accepts Refiled NDA for Inbrija

Last week, Acorda Therapeutics' NDA for Inbrija, which was issued a RTF letter last year, was finally accepted by the FDA. The company is seeking an approval for Inbrija as an inhaled levodopa treatment for symptoms of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease patients who are on carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

The ON and OFF period in Parkinson's disease refers to the switch between mobility and immobility in patients who are being treated with levodopa.

Levodopa is the standard of care in Parkinson's disease. However, levodopa, or for that matter any approved drug in Parkinson's, only controls symptoms and does not treatment the underlying disease. Levodopa has been found to be the best in controlling symptoms, however, the effects of levodopa wear off between doses and during these periods patients experience restricted or uncontrolled movements. A 2014 survey conducted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation showed that nearly two-thirds of the patients surveyed (3,000) spent two or more hours per day in OFF periods. An estimated 350,000 Parkinson's patients in the U.S. alone experience OFF periods.

Acorda's Inbrija is an inhaled formulation of levodopa. In the pivotal Phase III study, Inbrija showed statistically significant improvement in motor function in people with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF periods. Given Inbrija's safety and efficacy profile, and the fact that there is an unmet need, I expect Inbrija to get an approval in October when the FDA meets to decide on the NDA.

How big is the commercial opportunity though? At this moment, there is no color on Inbrija pricing. However, we can use other treatments such as Acadia's (ACAD) Nuplazid which is approved in Parkinson's disease psychosis or PDP and the recently approved Gocovri (levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease patients) as a reference. Nuplazid is priced at around $33,000 annually, while Gocovri has been priced at $28,500 annually. To be conservative, I am assuming Inbrija cost at 50% of the average of these two treatments, which comes to $15,000. Considering that 350,000 Parkinson's patients experience OFF periods, the addressable market for Inbrija based on the assumed treatment cost of $15,000 comes to more than $5 billion. I believe that Acorda's own estimates of sales of more than $500 million at peak could turn out to be conservative considering that can be achieved with just 10% share of the market.

What does Inbrija's commercial potential mean for Acorda shareholders? I noted in my last article that based on the peak sales potential, which itself looks to be conservative, Acorda trades at just a little over 2X sales, which is below the industry average. I believe that with Acorda achieving a major milestone last week, this is the right time to enter with the shares still well below the 52-week high levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.