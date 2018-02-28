Why I Keep On Buying Canada's Largest Bank

The bank is positioned for further growth and is keeping a close eye on the development of Canada's housing market.

Canadian banks with their century-long dividend history have rewarded investors dearly over decades.

Source: CBC News

The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is one of the finest dividend growth stocks for investors and has just increased its dividend for the first time in this year by 3%. This has now resulted in a 3.5% yield and could offer another attractive entry opportunity.

What is going on at the Royal Bank of Canada?

In its latest FY 2018/Q1 earnings release, the company beat expectations top and bottom line. Most impressive was the 12.2% Y/Y revenue growth driven by solid growth across all business segments. On the bottom line, this translated into 7% growth in net income and double-digit EPS growth (10%) with return on equity exceeding 17%. Despite these impressive results, the stock has been flat so far this year.

RY data by YCharts

The Royal Bank of Canada is one of Canada's five largest banks, known as the "Big Five", and while regularly not as much in the press (which I consider to be a positive) as American banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC) or Bank of America (BAC), its reliable dividend and earnings growth compares more than favorable to its American counterparts.

For the most recent quarter, four of the bank's five business segments posted strong profit growth. Only the insurance segment due to an unfavorable special item in the prior year posted a decrease in earnings.

On top of that very strong performance, the bank hiked its dividend by another 3%.

Despite beating expectations, the stock did not react at all to these results and trades roughly 7% below its 52-week high.

RY data by YCharts

The Royal Bank of Canada is very well-positioned to not only continue its growth path in Canada but also make more inroads into the U.S. market following its $5B acquisition of City National in 2015. This should fuel growth going forward as the company expands its U.S. operations.

The bank has been benefiting from rising house prices in Canada, predominantly in the metropolitan areas of Vancouver and Toronto. It is important to follow the performance of the bank's residential mortgage portfolio in order to gauge its health.

Rising interests in Canada as well as moderating housing prices have not had any meaningful and measurable adverse results on Canada's borrowers. This could mean everything is in healthy state but could also potentially indicate that it is still too early to see negative impact on the debt serviceability of the bank's clients.

One metric that can help shed light on the level of potential distress in the portfolio is PCL or provision for credit losses. This is a core metric as it directly impacts the income statement, the bank's profitability, and EPS metrics. The company has reserved $325M for expected credit losses which represent a 14% uptick from the prior year quarter with the PCL ratio on impaired loans coming in at 23 bps. The increase is primarily driven by lower recoveries and higher provisions in Capital Markets. Despite that increase, the overall PCL level is still lower from what it was 2 years ago.

Source: FY2018/Q1 - Earnings Call Slides; p.16

The company's earnings releases are incredibly detailed on these metrics and disclose much more information, such as that 86% (C$294BN) of the banks retail portfolio is secured or that the PCL ratio by product has remained very stable over the past year while the national Canadian unemployment rate continues to improve and is hovering just below 6% now.

Source: FY2018/Q1 - Earnings Call Slides; p.19

PCL is a key figure to watch for investors going forward but right now it does not hint at any imminent danger. It should be noted that the company just switched the accounting standard from IAS 39 to IFRS 9 which has led to an immaterial C$9M one-off adoption impact.

Driving shareholder returns

The company's strong financial position makes it one of the few stocks having paid a dividend for centuries. Its first dividend was paid in 1870 and solid dividend growth has accompanied the stock throughout its existence, be it in an economic boom or an economic boost. Similarly, the company is driving shareholder returns by buying back stock. Just in Q1/2018, the company repurchased $923M in stock.

On the dividend front, the company raised its dividend by 3% to C$0.94 which translates to a payout ratio in the mid-to-high 40s and thus perfectly in line with the company's target range between 40-50% of earnings.

RY Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Speaking of earnings, the bank's dividend increases have been fueled by earnings in a sustainable way with its payout ratio staying very stable. The dividend development looks erratic as it is expressed in U.S. dollar. In Canadian dollar, it shows a very solid dividend growth trajectory.

Its CAGR is north of 7% and shows how steady and reliable growth will compound over time and produce rising dividend income.

Canada's market leading retail bank goes ex-dividend in mid-April 2018, which is some weeks away. Given the favorable macroeconomic environment in both the U.S. and Canada, the bank is expected to continue on its growth path.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for February 2018. I'd be happy if you download the free tool and give it a try on your own.

Investor takeaway

If you are looking for an attractively valued dividend growth stock (14 times earnings) for a long-term oriented dividend portfolio, you simply should not overlook Canadian banks. While this article focuses on the largest of the top five banks, the four others [Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)] are at least equally solid and reliable dividend payers.

Buying the stock for future dividend growth is a rewarding strategy, although U.S. investors should factor in the currency risk inherent in the USD/CAD exchange rate.

Quarter after quarter and year after year, the Royal Bank of Canada shines with steady and reliable growth in revenue and net income supporting continuous dividend growth. That is top quality which comes at a cheap price!

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing :)

One comment on my free articles

Seeking Alpha has been offering unlimited access to a giant pool of articles, earnings releases, transcripts and more for free for years. As of January 1, 2018, all free articles with a primary ticker, such as this one, will automatically go behind a paywall after 10 days requiring a PRO subscription to be read. This is not my decision but the one from Seeking Alpha. You will be able to access the comment section of these articles by hitting the "Tracking comments" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY, CM, BNS, BAC, WFC, TD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.