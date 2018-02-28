Priceline: The Only OTA With Good News In Q4

With Booking.com becoming Priceline's largest segment, the company has also changed its name to Booking Holdings.

Adjusted EBITDA, in particular, stood out from the rest of the industry with 23% y/y growth, versus a -9% y/y decline at Expedia.

It was virtually the only OTA to report a beat this quarter. Expedia, in particular, saw its biggest one-day correction after reporting weak guidance and a huge deceleration in growth.

Cheers all around for Priceline (NASDAQ:BKNG), the leading online travel agent (OTA) that recently broke the mold of softness in the industry and reported a sizable beat to analyst expectations in Q4. (Or should we say Booking Holdings? It doesn't quite roll off the tongue, so we'll stick to Priceline for now). It's fairly safe to say that investors have been bracing for the worst with Priceline this quarter.

Following the downward trend in its peers, Priceline sank to the low $1700s following poor results from competitors Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE). Since then, however, shares have nearly fully recovered and look set to reclaim a $2,000 handle.

There's been more correlation in the industry than usual this quarter, all relating to Trivago - so we'll dive into a little bit of background here. For those unfamiliar with the space, Trivago basically acts as an aggregator of deals and sends traffic from its website to partner sites like Expedia and Priceline, for which it receives a "referral fee." (Expedia and Priceline are, in fact, Trivago's largest customers).

In recent months, however, Trivago has been experimenting with "user improvement" tweaks that the company acknowledged would have a short-term negative impact on user traffic, negatively compounding with a general slowdown in travel demand and hotel room bookings.

Trivago's qualified referrals growth slowed down to just 14% y/y in its most recent quarter, while revenues grew just 7% y/y - which is terrible in the context of a company that had been growing revenues at 40-50% in recent quarters with even larger traffic growth numbers. Naturally, Expedia - which sources a huge amount of traffic from Trivago - was collateral damage from this fallout.

Revenue growth at Expedia slowed down to just 11% y/y, missing analyst consensus for 13% growth. At the same time, Expedia announced an expansion of marketing expenses, contributing to a sizable drop in profitability, causing the stock to plunge ~20% after reporting earnings (shares have ticked up since then, but are still far from making a full recovery).

Amid this chaos, Priceline has emerged as the only port in the storm. While the massive selloffs in Expedia and Trivago have made their shares more attractive relative to Priceline than in the past - and Priceline exceeded Expedia's forward P/E ratio for the first time in years - Priceline's fundamental strengths still make it the better investment.

It's not the screaming buy that it was in early January, but there's still room for the stock to muscle up to the $2,000 range (about 26x forward P/E). With the company's EPS and adj. EBITDA growing at a robust pace amid industry slowdown (indicating a turn of market share in Priceline's favor), it's certainly not too expensive of a multiple to pay just yet.

Priceline's Q4 an outlier

Here's a look at Priceline's fourth quarter results:

Figure 1. Priceline Q4 results Source: Priceline earnings press release

Revenues grew 19% y/y to $2.80 billion, beating analyst expectations of $2.70 billion (+15% y/y) by a healthy margin. Note also that Priceline's top-line growth far outstrips the 11% y/y growth at Expedia in its Q4 earnings, which has not always been the case; the two companies have often been neck-and neck in growth, despite Priceline being slightly larger.

A look at Priceline's business metrics also provides more context around the outperformance this quarter, especially relative to Expedia:

Figure 2. Priceline Q4 key metrics

Figure 3. Expedia Q4 key metrics

Source: Expedia investor relations

As seen above, Priceline's total bookings (the dollar value of transactions on Priceline's network of brands) grew 19% y/y, somewhat helped by favorable currency trends (on a constant currency basis, growth would have been 14% y/y). This compares very favorably against Expedia's 14% growth.

Further, as demand for airline tickets softens to the low-single digits, OTAs have relied on hotel bookings to drive continued growth. On this front, Priceline also exceeded Expedia, with 17% unit growth versus 15% at Expedia.

Strength in booking and a corresponding lift in revenues drove strong profit growth at Priceline as well. The company saw 22% y/y growth in gross margin dollars to $2.77 billion (the majority of its revenues flow straight into gross profit), while GAAP operating income grew 25% y/y to $986.5 million (versus -23% y/y decline at Expedia).

Adjusted EBITDA also saw 23% y/y lift to $1.07 billion in the quarter, as well as seeing a 60bps improvement in adj. EBITDA margin (versus 9% y/y decline at Expedia and a worsening in adj. EBITDA margins).

The purpose of a side-by-side comparison against Expedia isn't to bore the reader with static numbers, but to illustrate the fact that both Priceline and Expedia, the leading players in the OTA space, have been exposed to the same industry dynamics - slowdown in airfare and risks in Trivago traffic - but only Priceline was able to deliver upside against growth expectations and grow profits, while Expedia's increased marketing spend drove underwhelming results and hurt its profitability.

Priceline's ability to "turn lemons into lemonade" suggests that it can further consolidate its lead over Expedia in the coming year. Online travel is a business that benefits from huge scale (as evidenced by both Priceline and Expedia greedily acquiring a vast portfolio of brands), so as Priceline continues its growth premium relative to Expedia, its efficiency and margins should also improve.

The company also had a huge beat to Wall Street's EPS targets, with Priceline's pro forma EPS of $16.86 squarely beating consensus of $14.12 with 19% upside.

That being said...

Careful getting too bullish on Priceline, as its stock has outperformed OTA peers by quite a sizable margin in the past few months, essentially pricing in its performance advantages relative to peers.

A 24x P/E multiple (which, as previously discussed, has now surpassed Expedia's valuation for the first time in more than a year) isn't exactly cheap, though stacking it up against ~20% growth in earnings yields a PEG ratio of slightly above 1.0x. Unless Priceline can deliver another huge quarter amidst further Expedia troubles in Q1, I wouldn't expect the stock to race substantially past $2,000 anytime soon.

How should investors react?

For the time being, Priceline merits at least a hold, as the company continues to enjoy a rally relative to poor-performing peers. Despite reaching a gargantuan scale above a $10 billion annual run rate, Priceline's ability to continue growing around 20% is truly impressive, especially when its competitors are failing to keep business steady and are decelerating quickly.

That being said, there are macro risks to the company as hotel bookings growth also slows down - with flatness in the rental car and airfare segments, Priceline is really counting on its hotel segment to drive the company's growth. Market volatility, the return of inflation, higher interest rates and decreased consumer confidence are all current narratives that could play against Priceline as travel demand winds down.

