3 In, 8 Out And Warren Watching

The stock currently trades based on my base-case scenario, according to which fair value could be as high as $14.7 (14.9% implied downside; 22.4% implied upside).

GE aficionados are more confident than ever that we have reached the bottom, and a bull-case scenario points to significant upside from these levels.

What a start to the week we had, with GE falling, rising, and then rising and falling again between Monday and Tuesday.

Monday 26 February was a rather entertaining day of trade, with the press trying to understand what General Electric (NYSE: GE) was up to with its annual numbers, just as Warren Buffett answered some critical questions on CNBC - the most interesting topic, M&A, was killed by Joe Kernen, damn it - while news of a widely expected board reshuffle reinforced a bull case.

According to which, in my view, there might remain some downside for the stock at $14.6, but upside could be much greater from here.

The shares were down over 3% by midday on Monday but ended up in the green by the end of the session. Tuesday was fun to watch. Many investors and observers were surprised, almost upset on Monday, I'd say, yet the rally was predictable: "Wait and see how the last hour of trade goes… (closing) in the green is just as likely (as a close below $14)" I commented here at 11.44 CET.

Trade

I bought a few GE shares when it was down 3% this morning. Putting aside pulling forward 1Q cash collections into 4Q17 (as we discussed it likely happened), 1Q18 cash flow comparisons will be a cinch, as will 1H18 generally," one of my institutional sources with a thorough understanding of GE's troubles told me on Monday.

"Smart to bring Culp to the board… the Street loves him. He will give sell-side analysts what they need… that's my take," he added.

This gentleman has taught me in recent times what to look for in several problematic numbers booked by GE over the years, and undoubtedly he has contributed to get me through the annuals in a fairly relaxed mood.

I was prepared to expect the unexpected, even that last bit that I did not expect at all, but should have been expected, in fact, didn't materialize after the release of a 10-K which, essentially, was a non-event. And I like to think we were right.

Most pundits were drawn to some restated numbers - quite simply, GE had to cut its trailing net unadjusted earnings by just about $2.5bn, on an aggregate basis - yet in the meantime I spent a fair amount of time reading Mr. Flannery's letter to stakeholders, while trying to make sense of the announcement concerning the departure of eight board members.

Right now, as you know, GE is a story of people, good management, expectations and trust - all variables that sum-of-the-parts and DCF analysis hardly capture, although you ought to have a view on its fair value based on certain metrics, before buying stock.

Bye Bye Folks

Eight directors were shown the door, and rightly so - so, eight are out, three are in, the board shrinks to 12, with Warren watching how events unfold. The press has done a great job by reporting the credentials of those involved, and the timing of the release was good, too. In short: seven out of eight tick all boxes, I thought, if Mr. Flannery is serious about getting the house in order. Why?

One performed auditing duties, so we'll hardly miss da man. Another one wasn't meant to be part of the family by DNA but was adopted in good faith, while two others seemed too busy with extraordinary corporate affairs to be seriously worried about shareholder value in Boston - and then, the remaining four should have not been appointed in first place.

The board shrinks to 12 heads from 17, with Lawrence Culp being appointed as a key member alongside Leslie Seidman (her appointment gives credibility to GE's turnaround as far as accounting standards are concerned) and Thomas Horton - I am a bit less bullish on the latter, but the relationships with American Airlines matter a lot to GE, as Mr. Flannery reminded us in his letter to shareholders.

The possible downside here, according to my banking source, is that Mr. Culp has been out of the game for some time "and probably enjoys the cushy comfort of being a sought after board member (...) to fill his time between counting his money and calculating his golf handicap."

No kidding: in all this, Warren was on air at dawn on Monday, so what an incredible start to the week it was for all of us, GE fans. The Oracle of Omaha confirmed he was open to all scenarios with GE and, more broadly, deal-making.

Legacy

If we like the business and the price was right, we could write a check for cash. And that would apply to GE. They've got a few big businesses. I don't think they want to sell them, but they have some smaller units that they're interested in selling. But we're always in the market for a big business that we can understand and that we like, and we think that we've got the management for and so on," Warren told the CNBC.

Becky Quick asked: "Do you understand GE?"

WB: "I don't understand the whole place, no. But I think I'd be capable of understanding, given the businesses or managers that we have at Berkshire would be capable of understanding those."

Joe Kernen sneaked in from studio: "Hey, Beck?"

WB: "So, you know, they have not approached about any big business."

Joe Kernen: "Just -"

WB: "They've got some small businesses - go ahead, Joe. I'm sorry."

My heart almost stopped beating at that point, but luckily I got a call from a trader who was convinced the bears had "seriously gotten beyond themselves on the day."

Move on

I reluctantly shared his concern, adding that while GE had restated some numbers those who had done their homework could easily suggest that even if the SEC gets tougher, only a 10% deduction ($550m) might apply for legal risk to my free cash flow estimates, and that is not exactly a big deal.

Almost immediately, I had to answer a couple of text messages about more serious stuff - the "catalysts" that many say are nowhere in sight.

"Pulling the trigger ahead of the annual meeting with shareholders, yes, it could make sense to build a position," a cash equity trader in New York whispered.

She was the third investor in less than an hour who tried to drive me mad, pointing to the insane concept of "upside potential". I have been bearish for years, but the first half of last year was pretty bad for GE, so it is likely that cash flows will rise from a relatively low base by June, hence a beat in the first half could surprise the bears.

As I told a few investors who tested my patience and assumptions over the weekend, I have become relatively bullish because there was not much in the 10-K that warranted more pessimism in terms of additional liability risk, at least from what I have read. The pension plan, in particular, confirms previous findings (the unfunded pension hole was down to $28.7bn from $31bn one year earlier). For proof of that, hit CTRL+F and type in "pension" in its annuals, and these will be your preliminary findings, categorized by topic:

a) Front-loaded (liabilities): in 2018, GE plans to fund its principal pension plan for the next three years.

b) Cash flows from operations: CFOA was negatively impacted by the GE Pension Plan payments of $1.7bn in 2017, against $0.3bn in the prior year.

c) 2015-2017: Principal retirement plans included non-operating pension cost of $2.3bn, $2.1bn and $2.8bn in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively, which included expected return on plan assets, interest costs and non-cash amortization of actuarial gains and losses.

d) Outlays: The current plan is to fund about $6bn of pension contributions to the GE Pension Plan in 2018.

e) 2019: GE doesn't expect to make any contributions to the GE Pension Plan in 2019.

f) Debt: This year GE expects to incur in up to $6bn of incremental long-term debt, primarily to fund the GE Pension Plan (it has the time to repay/roll over this debt - banks want to see it deliver, anyway.)

As far as earnings are concerned, we can safely ignore corporate guidance, and if GE is smart, it will get rid of earnings per share forecasts and free cash flow projections as soon as this year. Warren would likely love that.

Value

If we apply Benjamin Graham's net current asset value per share (NCAVPS) to GE, its equity capital would be worth (MINUS) -$23.7 or so, but as we know, in 2017, this is a rather short-sighted way to look at value, because GE remains a strong IG credit - even assuming a two-notch downgrade, it will likely have easy access to credit.

More realistically, I abide by a fair value floor in line with current assets/share, or $12.1 (this is essentially my estimate of liquidation value). It is calculated on a trailing basis but should rise with better working capital management as soon as the first half of 2018. So, say now $14 a share is fair value under a base-case scenario - then, this remains a turnaround story, and one for which, in my experience, a 1.5x current asset (or CA) multiplier could apply.

By comparison, Boeing (BA) trades at about 3.2x CA, while Honeywell (HON) trades at 4.4x CA, hence GE's current price target could be $18, based on a trailing, conservative CA basis, under a best-case scenario.

On this basis, it doesn't take a huge leap of faith to bet on this highly speculative trade as part of a diversified portfolio. And it might even turn out to be a solid long-term investment. Against a bull-case scenario, the value of its traded debt obligations, which remain under significant pressure and could fall further unless a material credit even - ergo, a cash call - ensues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.