Why Intelsat Shares Spiked Yesterday

In which case, any shadow of a doubt pertaining to the company being a going concern are lifted, and the market is readjusting Intelsat's valuation.

I think the market has come to realize that the FCC will provide a positive ruling that will enable the company to monetize its C-Band spectrum.

Intelsat missed on its Q4'17 results, yet shares spiked as much as 40% the next day.

I didn't know what to expect from Intelsat's (I) Q4'17 and full year results. In my mind, I was not really expecting anything, just hoping for anything slightly better than expectations.

As it turns out, the company did not meet expectations and missed by a lot. On an EPS basis, the company missed by a whopping $0.49, but revenue was slightly better by $3.5M. However, I am not sure the EPS miss is comparable because there were accounting changes. Nevertheless, it was a big EPS miss.

However, when I saw the company had $35M in free cash flow for the quarter, and that adjusted EBITDA was $416.4M (77% of revenue), then I relaxed and did not give much thought to the headline number.

So when trading started after earnings were announced, there was a selloff, but not that big (to my surprise). And as the day progressed more and more, sellers came in and the stock was knocked down as much as 15% at some point, only to slightly recover by the end of the day.

My impression from looking at the price action that day was that there was a lot of sloppy selling and a lot of smart strategic buying.

I had been asked several times prior to earnings what my expectations for the quarter were. My answer was that in my mind, the quarter was a non-event. This is because I was not long the common betting on a better quarter. I have been long the stock betting on a positive FCC decision, pertaining to a proposal from Intelsat and Intel (OTCPK:INCT) made in regard to the commission's request for proposals on how to use various spectrum bands (please read here and here).

So in the company's conference call, I was looking for color on anything the company had to tell was about how the FCC felt on the matter. And while most of what the company said had already been documented by me in previous articles, we did get some additional color that gave me more confidence the FCC's decision would be positive on the proposal.

For one thing, CEO Stephen Spengler confirmed Intelsat and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) had 90-95% of the C-Band spectrum. He also said that other satellite operators are also positive of the proposal.

But the most important thing in my mind is that mobile operators are also positive. In fact, when the company consulted wireless operators to get their feedback on the proposal, not only were they positive but they were more interested in a nationwide type of offering of spectrum. From the conference call:

Stephen Spengler Well, I mean, I think it's a good indication of how we have engaged with the wireless operators to get their feedback, to understand what's important to them, to get their priorities. And so, we heard from them that there was a greater interest in more of a nationwide type offering, and so we've looked at ways and the steps the efforts required to do that and have now determined that this most likely a path to do that.

So the question is, if the majority of the licensed C-Band spectrum holders in the U.S. are positive, if wireless operators are also positive, and since the FCC would prefer a market-oriented approach to clearing C-Band for 5G services, why would the FCC not agree to the joint Intelsat and Intel (and recently SES) proposal?

Well, the answer is that there are no reasons, and I am now modeling that the chances the FCC rules positive on Intelsat's proposal are 100%.

This was reinforced a bit yesterday by comments from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, who will "propose the next steps needed to make the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz band available for commercial terrestrial use".

So in my mind folks, this changes the dynamics of the company, and I think that any chapter-11 is off the table permanently. Which means, if the company in the mind of the market is now a going conference, then the market will readjust its valuation. And I think yesterday's rally was part of that process.

About yesterday's price action

Several days ago I noticed a short sale restriction on my IB terminal, as Intelsat shares were approaching the $4 handle. So I looked at short interest for the current month and the number was 2.03M shares, slightly lower from 2.1M the previous month.

Now I do not know how many shares were sold short as the stock climbed from $3 to $4 a share, but a short restriction might mean there were not many shares to sell short, at least at Interactive Brokers.

What is, however, important to note, that since I recommended Intelsat at around $3 a share recently, anyone who shorted the stock has lost money (and I mean 100%). In fact, short sellers only had the 15% plunge after earnings were announced to cover. Other than that folks, anyone selling short has lost money.

Yesterday's volume was 7.9M shares or about 12X times the average volume over the past several months. Folks, you don't get that kind of volume on any stock on the back of a bad quarterly report. Also, I doubt very much if the 40% intraday percentage increase had to do with short covering. Yes, part of the rally can be attributed to short covering, but only partially.

Please also note that while there are 119M shares outstanding, the float consists of only 26.21M shares. So on Tuesday, about 30% of the float changed hands. In my mind, something else is going on here. What could it be?

Suppose you are an institutional investor and you realize that Intelsat eventually will not be going out of business. Why would you not throw in some pocket change at Intelsat shares? Please also note that even after the recent rally, Intelsat still only has a market cap of about $500M. So my guess is that institutional players were entering the stock, now that the threat of a chapter-11 has been lifted from the company.

Bottom line

My theme for recommending Intelsat shares since the $3 handle has been the possibility of a positive FCC decision that will enable the company to monetize part of its C-Band spectrum.

While we do not yet have an estimated dollar monetization figure, I think it will be more than enough to lift any shadow of a doubt pertaining to doubts about the company as a going concern.

As such, what I think happened yesterday was that the market was adjusting the valuation of the company, based on this new information.

And based on the record shares traded yesterday, I think institutional investors were the buyers that see further out than the next quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long I.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.