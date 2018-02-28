Last Chance To Own TJX Companies Before Turnaround

The larger TJX grows, the easier it is for them to negotiate inventory costs. Their inventory management is well equipped to scale.

Image Source

There are multiple reasons why I believe TJX Companies' (NYSE: TJX) third quarter performance was an outlier, and why the fourth quarter report will be very positive. TJX has beaten analysts' earnings expectations in nine of the last 11 quarters, and the two quarters that didn't (this past third quarter included) merely met expectations.

So what happened third quarter?

For starters, comps were tight in the third quarter of last year for almost all apparel retailers. Several examples were highlighted here. TJX had a 5% comp in the third quarter, yet reported traffic was up, which to me indicates no reduction in demand. This gives me solace considering several hurricanes had a significant impact. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria created a headwind of 2% by management estimates. (Still not bad considering it was one of the worst years for hurricanes since 1900s, causing $3 billion in damage.) And finally TJX saw increased margins in the third quarter, with only the Marmaxx division seeing a sales slump of 1%. None of this is insurmountable for TJX, given that no major weather incidents occurred in the fourth quarter. The company should be able to bounce back from these fashion trend misses.

Bottom line: The third quarter results are not a result of a loss of market share, but instead short-term anomalies. Likewise, I would expect to see revenue, operating margin, and traffic growth in the fourth quarter.

Investment Thesis:

1. TJX is an attractive investment because of the international growth possibilities. Much like my thesis on L Brands, TJX has yet to reach its full potential overseas.

International markets are notoriously difficult for apparel companies, but TJX has successfully entered and is managing to remain profitable. This gives TJX significant growth opportunities. With the addition of new markets comes access to more suppliers worldwide. The larger TJX grows, the easier it is to negotiate inventory costs and offer fresh product to their customers. In addition, their proprietary inventory management system takes great advantage of their highly automated distribution centers, and is built to scale.

2. TJX has a proven track record during weak economic times.

TJX is well prepared to perform in an uncertain economic climate going forward. Low demand facing other apparel retailers is a low threat for bargain stores. With their experienced management team and attractive discount inventory, they have the competitive advantage during a recession. This competitive edge coupled with the new tax environment offers a stable buffer to volatile markets. Another bit I'd like to add, the TJX credit card continues to grow. In my hometown of San Antonio, I witnessed a frenzy over their holiday offers for new card holders. The HomeGoods store I found myself in regularly (furnishing a new house) was consistently packed even with 10 cashiers open. I observed over the course of an hour in line dozens of new cards being opened. I wouldn't be surprised if we hear credit card growth in the next earnings call.

3. Analysts are taking notice.

Morningstar has rated TJX as a Four-Star stock with a Consider Buy price of $60.79 and a Consider Sell price of $117. They expect 8% revenue growth, an 11.4% operating margin, and 12% adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2018. Other analysts expect adjusted EPS to rise 23.3% over last year to $1.27. While TJX forecasts $1.14-1.16 for the fourth quarter, a 10-12 cent increase over 2017. With 2017 having a 53rd week, I expect ~1.7% revenue boost, so it is entirely possible that TJX beats estimates or at least annual estimates.

Valuation:

Look for store openings and share repurchases to be the catalysts for growth this year. I expect the average 5%-7% revenue growth to continue into the next 3-5 years. Margin improvements should be reflected in earnings growth as more vendors are brought on board. TJX has seen strong cash flow over the last several years, I would expect that to hold with dividends remaining flat, balanced out by cost of capital increases. I agree with Morningstar's Fair Value Estimate, and have a price target of high $80s.

Given that department stores jumped after strong reports recently, I expect TJX to do the same. Now is a great opportunity to buy a strong, stable retailer with the expectation of steady long-term growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.