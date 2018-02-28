Brookfield Asset Management 2017 Valuation

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will will be a good company to own over the next five years as the company has a nice outlook and the current valuation seems fair.

It's hard to measure Brookfield's performance given all the spin-offs like Trisura, Brookfield Business Partners and others. Fortunately Bruce Flatt's 4Q17 letter shows it over the years:

Net Invested Capital Base Case

We start with the net invested capital on slide 2 of the 4Q17 supplemental:

The above net invested capital number of $23,740 million is understated because of what footnote 2 on slide 84 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation says with respect to base case invested capital. It mentions that listed investments should be at quoted market prices instead of IFRS with the exception of BPY. It also notes that BRPI is based on the privatization price as opposed to IFRS.

The 4Q17 supplemental slide above shows that the quoted values for BEP, BIP and BBU are $2,433 million, $3,175 million and $970 million higher than IFRS while Other listed is $159 million lower. This means $6,419 million should be added to the above IFRS total. The privatization price for BRPI was $1,275 million higher than the IFRS value in the 2017 Investor Day slide and I think it is still about that amount higher today. This means we add $6,419 million plus $1,275 million to $23,740 million to get $31,434 million.

Another way to look at this is to start with the quoted total for listed investments while backing out the BPY quoted amount and replacing it with the BPY IFRS amount which is $4,574 million higher:

Quoted listed $30,977 Mn less BPY quoted $(12,079) Mn plus BPY IFRS $16,653 Mn Total listed $35,551 Mn Residential development IFRS $2,915 Mn Energy marketing IFRS $801 Mn Other IFRS $1,081 Mn Sub total unlisted $4,797 Mn BRPI unlisted based on privatization price $1,275 Mn Total unlisted $6,072 Mn Total listed $35,551 Mn Total unlisted $6,072 Mn Corporate capitalization and working capital $(10,189) Mn Net invested capital base case $31,434 Mn

Everything in the spreadsheet above is from slide 2 of the 4Q17 supplemental except the $1,275 million BRPI unlisted privatization.

We can better understand the BRPI adjustment by looking at the filings just before and after it was taken private. The 4Q14 supplemental shows $1,961 million as the quoted value for BAM's Brookfield Residential Properties investment and an IFRS value of $1,135 million for a difference of $826 million at a time when BAM owned about 70%. The 1Q15 letter says BAM purchased the remaining 30% of Brookfield Residential Properties not already owned for $845 million. That implies a total valuation of $845 million * 10/3 or $2,817 million. The total implied IFRS value would about be $1,135 million * 10/7 or $1,621 million. This implies a difference of $2,817 million minus $1,621 million or $1,196 million which is close to the $1,275 million used on slide 84 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation.

The $10,189 million in corporate capitalization and working capital is mainly composed of debt and preferred shares. Its breakdown is shown on slide 17 of the 4Q17 supplemental as follows:

Corporate borrowings $5,659 Mn Preferred shares $4,192 Mn Net working capital / Corporate costs and taxes $928 Mn Deferred income tax asset, net $(590) Mn Corporate capitalization and working capital $10,189 Mn

Summing up this section, the valuation using management's logic from the 2017 Investor Day presentation is around $31,434 million and we'll call this the high end. Some investors would prefer to use the quoted numbers for all listed investments including BPY which lowers the value by $4,574 million. As such, we have $26,860 million on the low end and $31,434 million on the high end.

Fee Related Earnings

Slide 2 of the 4Q17 supplemental shows $885 million in annualized fee related earnings. Due to the recurring nature of these net earnings, management has used a 20x multiple on this in the past which gives us a value of $17.7 billion on the high end. Some investors may use a lower multiple closer to 15x which brings this to $13.3 billion on the low end.

Target Carried Interest

Slide 9 of the 4Q17 supplemental breaks down target carried interest such that we see the components of the $1 billion annualized total.

The target carry table on slide 9 uses four key terms that are clearer if we think of them in terms of a hedge fund analogy. If we think about a 2 and 20 hedge fund then the 20% is the "average carried interest." If the hedge fund is expected to get 15% returns then 15% is the "target return." The "carry eligible capital" times the "utilization" is the amount of money put to work by the fund.

We have $400 million from Credit, Core Plus and Value Add composed of $24,965 million carry eligible capital * 10.5% target return * 18% average carried interest * 85% utilization.

We have $600 million from Opportunistic composed of $17,392 million carry eligible capital * 23% target return * 20% average carried interest * 75% utilization.

Slide 11 of the 4Q17 supplemental says that gross margins for target carried interest are expected to range between 65% to 75% so we use 70% in our calculation.

Our multiplier for target carry is 10x so $1 billion * 70% gross margin * 10 = $7 billion. One of the key things about the target carry calculation is that it assumes target returns are achieved. Some investors might question this assumption and discount our number by 25% bringing the total to $5.25 billion.

Valuation

Summing up these components, we get a valuation range as follows:

Low End HIgh End Net invested capital base case $26,860 Mn $31,434 Mn Fee related earnings $13,275 Mn $17,700 Mn Target carry $5,250 Mn $7,000 Mn Total $45,385 Mn $56,134 Mn *Total per share $45.10 $55.78 *based on 1,006.3 million shares

Closing Thoughts

More important than our valuation estimate is the future performance of management. Slide 87 of the 2017 Investor Day presentation shows that it is realistic to grow intrinsic value to $104 per share by June 2022. I believe the right culture is in place for continued growth over the next five years.

Special thanks to Joel and Steph.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, SRG, VOO.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.