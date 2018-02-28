LendingClub: Too Much Negativity

After the close on Tuesday, LendingClub (LC) made the typical move following earnings. The fintech reported some impressive numbers on face value, but the company underperformed lofty expectations, leaving the stock trading at all-time lows and offering another opportunity to make an investment.

Record Results

The good news is that LendingClub generated record revenues. The bad news is that the fintech missed revenue targets by $1.5 million after missing Q3 estimates by $3.5 million.

Source: LendingClub Q4'17 presentation

After ramping up loan originations in Q3, the online lending marketplace disappointed with flat sequential numbers. The shift to again improve credit quality continues to limit origination growth.

LendingClub completed a third consecutive quarter of 20% YoY revenue growth. And despite the misses, the company improved the bottom line with quarterly adjusted EBITDA numbers around $20 million.

The guidance was even decent and inline with recent results. The fintech basically expects 2018 revenues growing 20% to the range of $680 million to $705 million. Adjusted EBITDA of up to $90 million again suggests the company has financials under control whether or not revenue targets are hit.

Amazing Lows

Despite all these positives, the stock trades at all-time lows that even eclipsed the lows following the resignation of the founding CEO back in May 2016. The stock hit a low of $3.44 about two years ago and recently hit a similar level at the end of 2017.

Since stock price doesn't really tell the story on value, investors need to take a different view. The question is how much would one pay for a 20% grower. A EV/S multiple of 3 to 4 or maybe 15x forward EV/EBITDA estimates is possible.

The reality is that the stock trades at a forward EV/S multiple of somewhere around 1x the analyst revenue target of $684 million for 2018. The following chart shows the P/S ratio down below 2. This calculation doesn't factor in the roughly $700 million in cash and loans held for sale on the balance sheet.

As far as EBITDA, BTIG places a $144 million target for 2019. The stock trades at a '19 EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x.

The main point is that LendingClub trades at levels suggesting the company might go out of business similar to the fears back in May 2016, yet the company is generating solid revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins.

Meeting the goals would easily allow the stock to reach the $7 price target. Very noteworthy is that BTIG only forecasts 2018 revenues of $676 million. The weak Q1 guide has Mark Palmer expecting disappointing top line results for the year, yet the analyst still sees the stock exceptionally cheap.

His 2019 revenue estimate of $815 million offers nearly 21% growth. Again all of the expectations are for continued record numbers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market remains in an all or nothing phase with this stock. Despite consistent growth outside of the death spiral caused by the ex-CEO scandal, the stock now trades as if the fintech is on the verge of going out of business.

The reality is that LendingClub has a strong balance sheet and the competitive threats are overblown in the massive personal loans marketplace. The stock is too cheap to pass up at all-time lows.