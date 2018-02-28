The Last ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio

This article reviews SPDR® S&P® Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) the sixth and last ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.

Creating a core portfolio of ETFs is a quick and simple way to manage your investments and provides a higher expected return for a given level of volatility.

Why create a core portfolio of ETFs?

The author recently posted the article A Core Portfolio of ETFs - For Everyone on Seeking Alpha's blog post. That article described the advantages of investing in a core portfolio of ETFs, described the process to set up a core portfolio of ETFs, and provided an example of a core portfolio of ETF's that the author uses, which is shown below.

The author is now reviewing each of the ETFs in the core portfolio of ETFs. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM), Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) were previously reviewed and links to these articles are provided in the addendum to this article. This article reviews SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR), the sixth and last ETF an investor can consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.

Sector Allocation % ETF Ticker Fund Name Expense Ratio Large cap US stocks 17% VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 0.04% Mid cap US stocks 17% SCHM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF 0.05% Small cap US stocks 16% VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF 0.15% Multi cap foreign developed market stocks 20% IEFA iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF 0.08% Multi cap emerging market stocks 20% VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 0.14% Natural Resources 10% GNR SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF 0.40%

The example core ETF portfolio, shown above, is a simple asset allocation to six ETFs that the author uses. Although simple, it is still extremely well diversified, with 50% allocated to US equities (large, mid and small capitalization), 40% allocated to foreign equities (developed and emerging market) and 10% allocated to natural resources.

SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF ( GNR ) - Investment synopsis S&P

The goal of GNR is to track the total return of the S&P Global Natural Resources Index. The S&P Global Natural Resources Index is comprised of 90 of the largest publicly traded companies, based on market capitalization, in global natural resources and commodities businesses that meet certain investibility requirements. The index component securities represent a combination of the securities included in the following three sub-indices: The S&P Global Natural Resources - Agriculture Index, the S&P Global Natural Resources - Energy Index, the S&P Global Natural Resources - Metals and Mining Index. The maximum weight of each sub-index is capped at one-third of the total weight of the index.

5 Year performance of GNR compared to other ETFs in the example core portfolio

As the chart above shows, GNR has not performed well over the last 5 year period on an absolute basis or relative to the other ETFs in the core portfolio, down approximately 9% over this period. All other ETFs in the core portfolio had a positive return over this period, with US large-cap stocks (VOO up 75%), US mid-cap (SCHM up 68%), US small-cap stocks (VTWO up 61%), foreign developed markets (IEFA up 24%), emerging market stocks (VWO up 4%). When setting up a Core ETF portfolio and making an initial allocation, an investor may want to consider whether they believe the historical performance of the different classes will continue or whether there will be a reversion to the mean.

Equity characteristics

The table above lists the equity characteristics of GNR. As might be expected, after under-performing the U.S. market for some time, GNR's characteristics look relatively good compared to the U.S large-cap ETF VOO. The index dividend yield at 2.93% is well above VOO (1.83%), the price/earnings ratio at 16.61x is well below VOO (23.2x) and the price/book ratio at 1.67x is also well below VOO (3.2x).

Top 10 holdings

GNR's top ten holdings make up approximately 35% of total holdings.

Country breakdown

GNR is most heavily weighted to the U.S. but has exposure to a number of countries.

Other ETFs in the commodity and global natural resource categories

Above is a list of the top 10 commodity ETFs, listed by assets under management (AUM). Seeking Alpha's ETF screener does not classify GNR as a commodity ETF. The commodity ETFs listed above generally invest in the physical commodity or futures contracts on the commodity. GNR, like several other global natural resource ETFs, own stock in the companies that produce the commodities. There are a number of differences between the global natural resource ETFs and the commodity ETFs listed above. The global natural resource ETFs generally have lower expense ratios and greater diversification while offering dividends. Other global natural resource ETFs that might be considered for a core portfolio of ETFs include Flexshares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources (GUNR) and The IQ Global Resources ETF (GRES).

Expenses and dividend yield

GNR's expense ratio at 0.40%, is well below the average expense ratio of the commodity funds listed above.

GNR's 30 day SEC yield was 2.36%, as of December 31, 2017.

Conclusion

GNR is a good ETF for the commodity/global natural resource portion of an investor's Core ETF portfolio. GUNR and GRES are two other options that can be considered to rotate into, when tax-loss selling, the global natural resource portion of an investor's core portfolio.

Addendum

Simply Investing - Perspective

Establishing a core portfolio in well-diversified, low expense ETFs, held for the long term, is a good idea for long term equity investors. The core of a small portfolio can start off as simple as one well diversified global ETF with a low expense ratio, like Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT). Typically, as the portfolio grows, the core of the portfolio would include some exposure to U.S. large-cap, U.S. mid-cap, U.S. small cap, foreign developed markets, emerging markets and commodities.

A core ETF portfolio, after tax, should significantly outperform either individual stock picking or a portfolio managed by a financial advisor. Over the typical investor's time horizon of 40+ years, the expected return advantage of a core ETF portfolio is staggering.

Investors that enjoy the investment analysis process and are willing to spend the time to analyze and invest in individual stocks or sectors can still do this. Most investors should set up a core ETF portfolio but can still allocate a percentage of their portfolio to "edge" positions, that offer additional risk and opportunity.

