Safe Insurance Play Trading Well Below Book Value

National Western Life Group (NWLI) offers a broad portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders. Insurance is a fairly easy business to understand and one that Warren Buffett has made his fortunes in:

Accept premiums for policies (mainly Life & Variable Annuities for NWLI)

Invest those proceeds

So long as your underwriting profits (losses) plus investment gains (losses) are positive the business can be a very good one, which NWLI has a proven record of doing.

Historically the company has taken a very conservative view into underwriting. They also take a very conservative view into their investments which comprise ~96% debt securities. The other ~4% is made up of mortgage loans (1.6%), policy loans (0.6%), derivatives (1%), real estate (0.3%), equity (0.2%), other (0.2%) as reported in their 10-K dated 3/10/17.

With such a conservatively run operation and investment philosophy, why has this historically traded at a value below book? I believe the reason is that the Moody family owns ~68% of the firm. Robert Lee Moody, Sr. owns 34% and the Moody National bank owns 33.8%. Given this much control there is not much outsiders can do to unlock the value. Below is a chart that shows the last few years of book values:

NWLI Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Sep-17 Feb-18 Share Price $ 224 $ 269 $ 252 $ 311 $ 349 $ 306 Book Value $ 399 $ 428 $ 443 $ 473 $ 495 $ 495 Price to Book 0.56 0.63 0.57 0.66 0.70 0.62

How could NWLI unlock value? One way is that Robert Lee Moody, Sr. is 82 years old. He may wake up one day and sell the firm. Its current market cap is ~$1 billion, but total equity is ~$1.8 billion. Or maybe given his age he could pass away and his heirs could sell the firm to a larger insurance player who would love the additional float. In today's market with P/E multiples in the 25 range, which imply a ~4% earnings yield, a stock trading at a book value of 0.6 and a P/E of 12 seems like a steal even if one does need to wait for the value to be unlocked somehow.

The company has grown book value by 5% per year over the last 4 years and 7.5% over the last 8 years. So even if it continues to trade at a discount to book the stock price should conceivably increase by the amount book value continues to increase. It also appears the FED is going to continue raising rates so the company should see its bond portfolio see an increase in yield. In 2013 the company made $660M in investment income vs. $467M in 2016 due to decreasing bond yields. With their $10 billion bond portfolio every 1% increase in rates should equate roughly to another $100 million in investment income. Not too shabby for a company with a market cap of $1 billion.

Risks:

I always try to highlight risks because many things can go wrong with any investment.

Competition - NWLI operates in a mature and highly competitive industry. They compete with hundreds of life and health insurance company groups in the United States as well as other financial intermediaries such as banks and securities firms who market insurance products. Many of these companies are larger, have more substantial capital and technological resources, possess greater brand recognition, and maintain higher ratings.

- NWLI operates in a mature and highly competitive industry. They compete with hundreds of life and health insurance company groups in the United States as well as other financial intermediaries such as banks and securities firms who market insurance products. Many of these companies are larger, have more substantial capital and technological resources, possess greater brand recognition, and maintain higher ratings. Investment risk - All insurance companies obviously face the problem of where to invest their float to get the highest risk adjusted returns.

- All insurance companies obviously face the problem of where to invest their float to get the highest risk adjusted returns. Risk Management - Obviously writing insurance products that are accretive to the bottom line are incredibly important to any insurance company.

At the end of the day, I believe an insurance company that is this conservatively managed should trade much closer to, and probably above, book value. I also believe patient investors will do better in this stock over the next 5-10 years than an investor in the S&P 500 index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.