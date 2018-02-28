U.S. Economic Growth Update (February) Based On Leading Regional Surveys

Inflation is about to accelerate even further.

The US economy is picking up growth after slowing a bit in January.

In this article, I uploaded a presentation including all major regional surveys. The presentation contains both an explanation of the usefulness of leading regional manufacturing surveys and an overview of the most important segments and will give you a great overview of the current state of the US economy and what you can expect going forward. Click here for the presentation.



