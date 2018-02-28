Dillard's: Watching From A Distance

We would not be buyers, and believe there are better alternatives to Dillard's in the market today.

Short-interest has grown substantially in 2017, with just over 50% of the float short.

Net margins are down over 300 basis points since 2015, and show no sign of improvement.

Revenue has been stagnant over the last several years, with growth prospects and catalysts nowhere to be found.

Dillard's (DDS) has faced some headwinds over the last several years, along with many other traditional retail companies like J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD). The rapid growth of e-commerce giants has sparked fear in the hearts of many investors, making an investment in retail the equivalent of a gamble.

Source: Fortune

Their top line has remained flat for the most part, since 2013. With little to no growth prospects on the horizon, Dillard's is certainly not a stock you buy for growth. Combining Dillard's high relative valuation with its inferior performance metrics, we come to the conclusion that the company is overvalued at this time.

Financial Overview & Short-Interest

Top-line growth has been non-existent for the past five or so years. Revenue has actually seen a decline of 1.4% per year on average.

Source: Morningstar

In addition to the poorly performing top-line, Dillard's operating expenses (as a percentage of sales) has been increasing steadily. As a result, Dillard's net margin has dropped over 300 basis points, hovering at ~2%.

This alone would not be an issue over the long-term, yet we fail to see any roads for further growth or cost reduction. If sales continue to falter, increased spending on promotions and marketing may continue eating up Dillard's margin, pushing their bottom-line further down.

Short-interest has also seen growth, now comprising ~50% of the float. This figure is well-above average, and should raise some red flags.

The high short-interest makes us wonder whether the shorts know something the public does not. Many optimistic shareholders see this as a big plus, pointing to the possibility of a short-squeeze. Counting on such an event is risky and speculative at best; by just looking at the data, we remain skeptical of what is to come, and prefer to stay away.

Valuation

Dillard's certainly does not look cheap when compared to its historical valuation. It currently trades at ~19x LTM earnings, significantly higher than its historical average of ~13x earnings.

Source: Morningstar

With little possibility of earnings closing the valuation gap anytime soon, DDS faces some downside. Another valuation method we utilize is the public comps approach, comparing DDS to a peer group. Below is the comps analysis:

Source: Morningstar

The industry average fell around ~13x earnings, which is in-line with Dillard's own historical average. Although the book value multiple is low at 1.3x, that reason alone is not enough to warrant a buy in our eyes (keep in mind, Dillard's owns a lot of their own stores). In addition, most of the other companies have higher net margins, and pay a nice dividend too. Dillard's appears to be overvalued, with not much special to justify the premium. A company like Nordstrom (JWN) seems to be more attractive in our eyes.

Conclusion

We don't see much that's special when looking at Dillard's - and the valuation does not appeal to us either. The company is facing some headwinds at the time, much like many retail companies in the game. We have yet to see any catalyst with the potential to spark growth in the stock.

There seems to be little to no growth prospects on the horizon in our opinion, and we can't seem to justify the current valuation. At the moment, we believe there are better alternatives out there - if investors wish to stick with retail, Nordstrom may be worth a look.

That being said, we'd prefer to stand at a distance from Dillard's until we see avenues for growth, or some justification for their valuation. We would not recommend shorting the stock, but would certainly not be buyers in today's market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.